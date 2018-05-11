Perinatal Interventions to Improve Neonatal Outcomes, An Issue of Clinics in Perinatology, Volume 45-2
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Foreword: Unfinished Business: Prematurity, Birth Asphyxia, and Stillbirths
Preface: Collaboratively Understanding and Improving Outcomes for the Mother, Fetus, and Infant
Quality Improvement in Perinatal Medicine and Translation of Preterm Birth Research Findings into Clinical Care
Improving Uptake of Key Perinatal Interventions Using Statewide Quality Collaboratives
Antenatal Corticosteroids: Who Should We Be Treating?
Delivery at Term: When, How, and Why
Perinatal Care of Infants with Congenital Birth Defects
Prognosis as an Intervention
Therapeutic Hypothermia: How Can We Optimize This Therapy to Further Improve Outcomes?
Preventing Continuous Positive Airway Pressure Failure: Evidence-Based and Physiologically Sound Practices from Delivery Room to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit
Optimizing Caffeine Use and Risk of Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia in Preterm Infants: A Systematic Review, Meta-analysis, and Application of Grading of Recommendations Assessment, Development, and Evaluation Methodology
Oxygen Therapy in the Delivery Room: What Is the Right Dose?
Detection and Prevention of Perinatal Infection: Cytomegalovirus and Zika Virus
Current Strategies to Prevent Maternal-to-Child Transmission of Human Immunodeficiency Virus
Relationships Between Perinatal Interventions, Maternal-Infant Microbiomes, and Neonatal Outcomes
Perinatal Brain Injury: Mechanisms, Prevention, and Outcomes
Description
This issue is a must-read for perinatologists and neonatologists who need current advances in treastment and interventions to improve the viability of the neonate. The Guest Editors have put together a concise monograph on the topic, offering the most current clinica review articles on the following topics: Antenatal corticosteroids: Who should we be treating?; Quality improvement strategies to improve care of women in preterm labor; Delivery at term: when, how, and why?; Detection and prevention of perinatal infection; Current strategies to prevent perinatal HIV transmission; Advances in fetal monitoring and association with outcomes; Relationship between perinatal interventions, the maternal-infant microbiome and neonatal outcomes; Understanding outcomes and couseling families at a periviable gestational age; Therapeutic hypothermia - how can we optimize this therapy to further improve outcomes; Reducing CPAP failure in extremely preterm infants; Optimizing caffeine therapy in preterm infants; Improving uptake of key perinatal interventions using state-wide quality collaboratives; Oxygen therapy in the delivery room: What is the right dose?; and Perinatal white matter injury: prevention and long-term outcomes. Readers will leave with the best evidence they need to improve outcomes.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 11th May 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323584142
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323584135
About the Authors
Ravi Patel Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Emory University, Atlanta, GA
Tracy Manuck Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Universit of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, NC