Perinatal Interventions to Improve Neonatal Outcomes, An Issue of Clinics in Perinatology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323584135, 9780323584142

Perinatal Interventions to Improve Neonatal Outcomes, An Issue of Clinics in Perinatology, Volume 45-2

1st Edition

Authors: Ravi Patel Tracy Manuck
eBook ISBN: 9780323584142
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323584135
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 11th May 2018
Table of Contents

Foreword: Unfinished Business: Prematurity, Birth Asphyxia, and Stillbirths

Preface: Collaboratively Understanding and Improving Outcomes for the Mother, Fetus, and Infant

Quality Improvement in Perinatal Medicine and Translation of Preterm Birth Research Findings into Clinical Care

Improving Uptake of Key Perinatal Interventions Using Statewide Quality Collaboratives

Antenatal Corticosteroids: Who Should We Be Treating?

Delivery at Term: When, How, and Why

Perinatal Care of Infants with Congenital Birth Defects

Prognosis as an Intervention

Therapeutic Hypothermia: How Can We Optimize This Therapy to Further Improve Outcomes?

Preventing Continuous Positive Airway Pressure Failure: Evidence-Based and Physiologically Sound Practices from Delivery Room to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit

Optimizing Caffeine Use and Risk of Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia in Preterm Infants: A Systematic Review, Meta-analysis, and Application of Grading of Recommendations Assessment, Development, and Evaluation Methodology

Oxygen Therapy in the Delivery Room: What Is the Right Dose?

Detection and Prevention of Perinatal Infection: Cytomegalovirus and Zika Virus

Current Strategies to Prevent Maternal-to-Child Transmission of Human Immunodeficiency Virus

Relationships Between Perinatal Interventions, Maternal-Infant Microbiomes, and Neonatal Outcomes

Perinatal Brain Injury: Mechanisms, Prevention, and Outcomes

Description

This issue is a must-read for perinatologists and neonatologists who need current advances in treastment and interventions to improve the viability of the neonate. The Guest Editors have put together a concise monograph on the topic, offering the most current clinica review articles on the following topics: Antenatal corticosteroids: Who should we be treating?; Quality improvement strategies to improve care of women in preterm labor; Delivery at term: when, how, and why?; Detection and prevention of perinatal infection; Current strategies to prevent perinatal HIV transmission; Advances in fetal monitoring and association with outcomes; Relationship between perinatal interventions, the maternal-infant microbiome and neonatal outcomes; Understanding outcomes and couseling families at a periviable gestational age; Therapeutic hypothermia - how can we optimize this therapy to further improve outcomes; Reducing CPAP failure in extremely preterm infants; Optimizing caffeine therapy in preterm infants; Improving uptake of key perinatal interventions using state-wide quality collaboratives; Oxygen therapy in the delivery room: What is the right dose?; and Perinatal white matter injury: prevention and long-term outcomes. Readers will leave with the best evidence they need to improve outcomes.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323584142
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323584135

About the Authors

Ravi Patel Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Emory University, Atlanta, GA

Tracy Manuck Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Universit of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, NC

