Perinatal Interventions to Improve Neonatal Outcomes, An Issue of Clinics in Perinatology, Volume 45-2

Foreword: Unfinished Business: Prematurity, Birth Asphyxia, and Stillbirths

Preface: Collaboratively Understanding and Improving Outcomes for the Mother, Fetus, and Infant

Quality Improvement in Perinatal Medicine and Translation of Preterm Birth Research Findings into Clinical Care

Improving Uptake of Key Perinatal Interventions Using Statewide Quality Collaboratives

Antenatal Corticosteroids: Who Should We Be Treating?

Delivery at Term: When, How, and Why

Perinatal Care of Infants with Congenital Birth Defects

Prognosis as an Intervention

Therapeutic Hypothermia: How Can We Optimize This Therapy to Further Improve Outcomes?

Preventing Continuous Positive Airway Pressure Failure: Evidence-Based and Physiologically Sound Practices from Delivery Room to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit

Optimizing Caffeine Use and Risk of Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia in Preterm Infants: A Systematic Review, Meta-analysis, and Application of Grading of Recommendations Assessment, Development, and Evaluation Methodology

Oxygen Therapy in the Delivery Room: What Is the Right Dose?

Detection and Prevention of Perinatal Infection: Cytomegalovirus and Zika Virus

Current Strategies to Prevent Maternal-to-Child Transmission of Human Immunodeficiency Virus

Relationships Between Perinatal Interventions, Maternal-Infant Microbiomes, and Neonatal Outcomes

Perinatal Brain Injury: Mechanisms, Prevention, and Outcomes