Perinatal and Pediatric Respiratory Care - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9781416024484, 9781455776986

Perinatal and Pediatric Respiratory Care

3rd Edition

Authors: Brian Walsh Michael Czervinske Robert DiBlasi
eBook ISBN: 9781455776986
eBook ISBN: 9780323277150
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 17th June 2009
Page Count: 840
Description

With the in-depth coverage you need, this text helps you provide quality treatment for neonates, infants and pediatric patients. It discusses the principles of neonatal and pediatric respiratory care while emphasizing clinical application. Not only is this edition updated with the latest advances in perinatal and pediatric medicine, but it adds a new chapter on pediatric thoracic trauma plus new user-friendly features to simplify learning.

Key Features

  • A comprehensive approach covers all of the major topics of respiratory care for neonates, infants and children, including both theory and application
  • Exam preparation is enhanced by the inclusion of the content in the exam matrix for the NBRC’s neonatal/pediatric specialty exam.
  • A streamlined, logical organization makes it easy to build a solid foundation of knowledge.

Table of Contents

Section I FETAL DEVELOPMENT, ASSESSMENT, AND DELIVERY

1. Fetal Lung Development

Bruce M. Schnapf; Scott M. Kirley

2. Fetal Gas Exchange and Circulation

Michael P. Czervinske

3. Antenatal Assessment and High Risk Delivery

Antoun Y. Khabbaz; J. Gerald Quirk

4. Neonatal Assessment and Resuscitation

Craig Patrick Black

Section 2 ASSESSMENT AND MONITORING OF THE NEONATAL AND PEDIATRIC PATIENT

5. Examination and Assessment of the Neonatal Patient

Craig Patrick Black

6. Exam and Assessment of the Pediatric Patient

Dennis E. Schellhase

7. Pulmonary Function Testing and Bedside Pulmonary Mechanics

Michael A. Gentile

8. Radiographic Assessment

J. David Ingram

9. Bronchoscopy

Karl Kalavantavanich, Craig M. Schramm

10. Invasive Blood Gas Analysis and Monitoring

Robert M. DiBlasi, Michael P. Czervinske

11. Non-invasive Monitoring in Neonatal and Pediatric Care

Cynthia Jacobus

Section 3 THERAPEUTIC PROCEDURES FOR TREATMENT OF NEONATAL AND PEDIATRIC DISORDERS

12. Oxygen Administration

Sherry L. Barnhart

13. Aerosols and Administration of Medication

James B. Fink, Bruce K. Rubin

14. Airway Clearance Techniques and Lung Volume Expansion

Brian K. Walsh

15. Airway Management

Ian N. Jacobs, Mary M. Pettignano, Robert Pettignano

16. Surfactant Replacement

Santina A. Zanelli, David Kaufman

17. Mechanical Ventilators

Katherine Fedor

18. Newborn Continuous Positive Airway Pressure

Peter Richardson, Robert M. DiBlasi

19. Mechanical Ventilation of the Neonatal and Pediatric Patient

Brian K. Walsh, Robert M. DiBlasi

20. Neonatal and Pediatric High-frequency Ventilation

Keith S. Meredith

21. Noninvasive Mechanical Ventilation of the Infant and Child

Pradip Kamat, W. Gerald Teague

22. Administration of Gas Mixtures

Mark Rogers

23. Extracorporeal Life Support

Douglas R. Hansell

24. Pharmacology

Robert Aucoin

25. Thoracic Organ Transplantation

George M. Mallory, Jr., Okan Elidemir, Marc Schecter

26. Pediatric Advanced Life Support

Patrice Johnson, Kim Stevenson

Section 4 NEONATAL AND PEDIATRIC DISORDERS: PRESENTATION, DIAGNOSIS, AND TREATMENT

27. Neonatal Pulmonary Disorders

Thomas L. Miller, Thomas H. Shaffer, Jay S. Greenspan

28. Congenital and Surgical Disorders that Affect Respiratory Care

Scott Keckler, Kurt Schropp

29. Neonatal Complications of Respiratory Care

Charles Paxson, Jr.,

30. Congenital Cardiac Defects

John Salyer, Dave Crotwell, Teodor D. Butiu

31. Sudden Infant Death Syndrome and Sleep Disorders

Pearl Yu

32. Pediatric Airway Disorders and Pulmonary Infections

Brain K. Walsh, Nico Vehse

33. Asthma

Tom Kallstrom, Maridee Jones

34. Cystic Fibrosis

Bruce Schnapf

35. Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome

Ira Cheifetz, Jennifer L. Turi

36. Shock and Anaphylaxis

Cynthia Gibson, Anthony Slonim

37. Sepsis and Meningitis

Julie Fitzgerald, Tracy Koogler

38. Thermal and Inhalation Injury

Ronald P. Mlcak

39. Head Injury and Cerebral Disorders

Paul Mathews

40. Pediatric Thoracic Trauma

Bradley Rodgers, Eugene D. McGahren

41. Submersion Injury in Children

John K. McGuire, Kristina H. Deeter

42. Pediatric Poisoning

Kathleen Bongiovanni

43. Disorders of the Pleura

Paul C. Stillwell

44. Neurological and Neuromuscular Disorders

Mary E. Hartman, Michael P. Czervinske

Section 5 NEONATAL AND PEDIATRIC TRANSIENT AND AMBULATORY CARE

45. Transport of Infants and Children

Gary Sitler

46. Home Care

Sherry L. Barnhart

Details

No. of pages:
840
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
About the Author

Brian Walsh

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Research Coordinator Boston Children's Hospital Boston, MA

Michael Czervinske

Affiliations and Expertise

Instructor, Neonatal and Pediatric Critical Care, Department of Respiratory Care Education, University of Kansas Medical Center, School of Allied Health, Kansas City, KS

Robert DiBlasi

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Research Coordinator, Seattle Children’s Hospital, Research Institute, Department of Developmental Therapeutics, Department of Respiratory Therapy, Children’s Hospital and Regional Medical Center, Seattle, WA

