Perinatal and Pediatric Respiratory Care
3rd Edition
Description
With the in-depth coverage you need, this text helps you provide quality treatment for neonates, infants and pediatric patients. It discusses the principles of neonatal and pediatric respiratory care while emphasizing clinical application. Not only is this edition updated with the latest advances in perinatal and pediatric medicine, but it adds a new chapter on pediatric thoracic trauma plus new user-friendly features to simplify learning.
Key Features
- A comprehensive approach covers all of the major topics of respiratory care for neonates, infants and children, including both theory and application
- Exam preparation is enhanced by the inclusion of the content in the exam matrix for the NBRC’s neonatal/pediatric specialty exam.
- A streamlined, logical organization makes it easy to build a solid foundation of knowledge.
Table of Contents
Section I FETAL DEVELOPMENT, ASSESSMENT, AND DELIVERY
1. Fetal Lung Development
Bruce M. Schnapf; Scott M. Kirley
2. Fetal Gas Exchange and Circulation
Michael P. Czervinske
3. Antenatal Assessment and High Risk Delivery
Antoun Y. Khabbaz; J. Gerald Quirk
4. Neonatal Assessment and Resuscitation
Craig Patrick Black
Section 2 ASSESSMENT AND MONITORING OF THE NEONATAL AND PEDIATRIC PATIENT
5. Examination and Assessment of the Neonatal Patient
Craig Patrick Black
6. Exam and Assessment of the Pediatric Patient
Dennis E. Schellhase
7. Pulmonary Function Testing and Bedside Pulmonary Mechanics
Michael A. Gentile
8. Radiographic Assessment
J. David Ingram
9. Bronchoscopy
Karl Kalavantavanich, Craig M. Schramm
10. Invasive Blood Gas Analysis and Monitoring
Robert M. DiBlasi, Michael P. Czervinske
11. Non-invasive Monitoring in Neonatal and Pediatric Care
Cynthia Jacobus
Section 3 THERAPEUTIC PROCEDURES FOR TREATMENT OF NEONATAL AND PEDIATRIC DISORDERS
12. Oxygen Administration
Sherry L. Barnhart
13. Aerosols and Administration of Medication
James B. Fink, Bruce K. Rubin
14. Airway Clearance Techniques and Lung Volume Expansion
Brian K. Walsh
15. Airway Management
Ian N. Jacobs, Mary M. Pettignano, Robert Pettignano
16. Surfactant Replacement
Santina A. Zanelli, David Kaufman
17. Mechanical Ventilators
Katherine Fedor
18. Newborn Continuous Positive Airway Pressure
Peter Richardson, Robert M. DiBlasi
19. Mechanical Ventilation of the Neonatal and Pediatric Patient
Brian K. Walsh, Robert M. DiBlasi
20. Neonatal and Pediatric High-frequency Ventilation
Keith S. Meredith
21. Noninvasive Mechanical Ventilation of the Infant and Child
Pradip Kamat, W. Gerald Teague
22. Administration of Gas Mixtures
Mark Rogers
23. Extracorporeal Life Support
Douglas R. Hansell
24. Pharmacology
Robert Aucoin
25. Thoracic Organ Transplantation
George M. Mallory, Jr., Okan Elidemir, Marc Schecter
26. Pediatric Advanced Life Support
Patrice Johnson, Kim Stevenson
Section 4 NEONATAL AND PEDIATRIC DISORDERS: PRESENTATION, DIAGNOSIS, AND TREATMENT
27. Neonatal Pulmonary Disorders
Thomas L. Miller, Thomas H. Shaffer, Jay S. Greenspan
28. Congenital and Surgical Disorders that Affect Respiratory Care
Scott Keckler, Kurt Schropp
29. Neonatal Complications of Respiratory Care
Charles Paxson, Jr.,
30. Congenital Cardiac Defects
John Salyer, Dave Crotwell, Teodor D. Butiu
31. Sudden Infant Death Syndrome and Sleep Disorders
Pearl Yu
32. Pediatric Airway Disorders and Pulmonary Infections
Brain K. Walsh, Nico Vehse
33. Asthma
Tom Kallstrom, Maridee Jones
34. Cystic Fibrosis
Bruce Schnapf
35. Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome
Ira Cheifetz, Jennifer L. Turi
36. Shock and Anaphylaxis
Cynthia Gibson, Anthony Slonim
37. Sepsis and Meningitis
Julie Fitzgerald, Tracy Koogler
38. Thermal and Inhalation Injury
Ronald P. Mlcak
39. Head Injury and Cerebral Disorders
Paul Mathews
40. Pediatric Thoracic Trauma
Bradley Rodgers, Eugene D. McGahren
41. Submersion Injury in Children
John K. McGuire, Kristina H. Deeter
42. Pediatric Poisoning
Kathleen Bongiovanni
43. Disorders of the Pleura
Paul C. Stillwell
44. Neurological and Neuromuscular Disorders
Mary E. Hartman, Michael P. Czervinske
Section 5 NEONATAL AND PEDIATRIC TRANSIENT AND AMBULATORY CARE
45. Transport of Infants and Children
Gary Sitler
46. Home Care
Sherry L. Barnhart
Details
- No. of pages:
- 840
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2010
- Published:
- 17th June 2009
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455776986
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323277150
About the Author
Brian Walsh
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Research Coordinator Boston Children's Hospital Boston, MA
Michael Czervinske
Affiliations and Expertise
Instructor, Neonatal and Pediatric Critical Care, Department of Respiratory Care Education, University of Kansas Medical Center, School of Allied Health, Kansas City, KS
Robert DiBlasi
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Research Coordinator, Seattle Children’s Hospital, Research Institute, Department of Developmental Therapeutics, Department of Respiratory Therapy, Children’s Hospital and Regional Medical Center, Seattle, WA