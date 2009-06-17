Perinatal and Pediatric Respiratory Care

Section I FETAL DEVELOPMENT, ASSESSMENT, AND DELIVERY



1. Fetal Lung Development



Bruce M. Schnapf; Scott M. Kirley



2. Fetal Gas Exchange and Circulation



Michael P. Czervinske



3. Antenatal Assessment and High Risk Delivery



Antoun Y. Khabbaz; J. Gerald Quirk



4. Neonatal Assessment and Resuscitation



Craig Patrick Black



Section 2 ASSESSMENT AND MONITORING OF THE NEONATAL AND PEDIATRIC PATIENT



5. Examination and Assessment of the Neonatal Patient



Craig Patrick Black



6. Exam and Assessment of the Pediatric Patient



Dennis E. Schellhase



7. Pulmonary Function Testing and Bedside Pulmonary Mechanics



Michael A. Gentile



8. Radiographic Assessment



J. David Ingram



9. Bronchoscopy



Karl Kalavantavanich, Craig M. Schramm



10. Invasive Blood Gas Analysis and Monitoring



Robert M. DiBlasi, Michael P. Czervinske



11. Non-invasive Monitoring in Neonatal and Pediatric Care



Cynthia Jacobus



Section 3 THERAPEUTIC PROCEDURES FOR TREATMENT OF NEONATAL AND PEDIATRIC DISORDERS



12. Oxygen Administration



Sherry L. Barnhart



13. Aerosols and Administration of Medication



James B. Fink, Bruce K. Rubin



14. Airway Clearance Techniques and Lung Volume Expansion



Brian K. Walsh



15. Airway Management



Ian N. Jacobs, Mary M. Pettignano, Robert Pettignano



16. Surfactant Replacement



Santina A. Zanelli, David Kaufman



17. Mechanical Ventilators



Katherine Fedor



18. Newborn Continuous Positive Airway Pressure



Peter Richardson, Robert M. DiBlasi



19. Mechanical Ventilation of the Neonatal and Pediatric Patient



Brian K. Walsh, Robert M. DiBlasi



20. Neonatal and Pediatric High-frequency Ventilation



Keith S. Meredith



21. Noninvasive Mechanical Ventilation of the Infant and Child



Pradip Kamat, W. Gerald Teague



22. Administration of Gas Mixtures



Mark Rogers



23. Extracorporeal Life Support



Douglas R. Hansell



24. Pharmacology



Robert Aucoin



25. Thoracic Organ Transplantation



George M. Mallory, Jr., Okan Elidemir, Marc Schecter



26. Pediatric Advanced Life Support



Patrice Johnson, Kim Stevenson



Section 4 NEONATAL AND PEDIATRIC DISORDERS: PRESENTATION, DIAGNOSIS, AND TREATMENT



27. Neonatal Pulmonary Disorders



Thomas L. Miller, Thomas H. Shaffer, Jay S. Greenspan



28. Congenital and Surgical Disorders that Affect Respiratory Care



Scott Keckler, Kurt Schropp



29. Neonatal Complications of Respiratory Care



Charles Paxson, Jr.,



30. Congenital Cardiac Defects



John Salyer, Dave Crotwell, Teodor D. Butiu



31. Sudden Infant Death Syndrome and Sleep Disorders



Pearl Yu



32. Pediatric Airway Disorders and Pulmonary Infections



Brain K. Walsh, Nico Vehse



33. Asthma



Tom Kallstrom, Maridee Jones



34. Cystic Fibrosis



Bruce Schnapf



35. Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome



Ira Cheifetz, Jennifer L. Turi



36. Shock and Anaphylaxis



Cynthia Gibson, Anthony Slonim



37. Sepsis and Meningitis



Julie Fitzgerald, Tracy Koogler



38. Thermal and Inhalation Injury



Ronald P. Mlcak



39. Head Injury and Cerebral Disorders



Paul Mathews



40. Pediatric Thoracic Trauma



Bradley Rodgers, Eugene D. McGahren



41. Submersion Injury in Children



John K. McGuire, Kristina H. Deeter



42. Pediatric Poisoning



Kathleen Bongiovanni



43. Disorders of the Pleura



Paul C. Stillwell



44. Neurological and Neuromuscular Disorders



Mary E. Hartman, Michael P. Czervinske



Section 5 NEONATAL AND PEDIATRIC TRANSIENT AND AMBULATORY CARE



45. Transport of Infants and Children



Gary Sitler



46. Home Care



Sherry L. Barnhart