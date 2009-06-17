Perinatal and Pediatric Respiratory Care - Elsevier eBook on VitalSource - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9781416068730

Perinatal and Pediatric Respiratory Care - Elsevier eBook on VitalSource

3rd Edition

Authors: Brian Walsh Michael Czervinske Robert DiBlasi
eBook ISBN: 9781416068730
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 17th June 2009
Key Features

  • A comprehensive approach covers all of the major topics of respiratory care for neonates, infants and children, including both theory and application
  • Exam preparation is enhanced by the inclusion of the content in the exam matrix for the NBRC’s neonatal/pediatric specialty exam.
  • A streamlined, logical organization makes it easy to build a solid foundation of knowledge.

About the Author

Brian Walsh

Clinical Research Coordinator Boston Children's Hospital Boston, MA

Michael Czervinske

Instructor, Neonatal and Pediatric Critical Care, Department of Respiratory Care Education, University of Kansas Medical Center, School of Allied Health, Kansas City, KS

Robert DiBlasi

Clinical Research Coordinator, Seattle Children’s Hospital, Research Institute, Department of Developmental Therapeutics, Department of Respiratory Therapy, Children’s Hospital and Regional Medical Center, Seattle, WA

