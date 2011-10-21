Perimenopause, An Issue of Obstetrics and Gynecology Clinics, Volume 38-3
1st Edition
Authors: Nanette Santoro
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455710478
eBook ISBN: 9781455712465
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 21st October 2011
Description
Perimenopause has not been covered in the Obstetrics and Gynecology Clinics for over 10 years. This timely issue includes articles on BMI and its influence, Androgens, Cognition and Menopause, and Sexual Activity/Quality of Life.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2011
- Published:
- 21st October 2011
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781455710478
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455712465
About the Authors
Nanette Santoro Author
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.