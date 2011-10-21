Perimenopause, An Issue of Obstetrics and Gynecology Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455710478, 9781455712465

Perimenopause, An Issue of Obstetrics and Gynecology Clinics, Volume 38-3

1st Edition

Authors: Nanette Santoro
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455710478
eBook ISBN: 9781455712465
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 21st October 2011
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Perimenopause has not been covered in the Obstetrics and Gynecology Clinics for over 10 years.  This timely issue includes articles on BMI and its influence, Androgens, Cognition and Menopause, and Sexual Activity/Quality of Life.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Hardcover ISBN:
9781455710478
eBook ISBN:
9781455712465

About the Authors

Nanette Santoro Author

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.