Pericyclic Reactions
1st Edition
Organic Chemistry: A Series of Monographs, Vol. 35.1
Editors: Alan P. Marchand Roland E. Lehr
eBook ISBN: 9781483218649
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1977
Page Count: 300
Description
Pericyclic Reactions, Volume 1 covers the theoretical approaches to pericyclic reactions and pericyclic reactions of reactive intermediates and of particular reaction types. The book discusses the operational criteria for evaluation of concertedness in potential pericyclic reactions; and the Mobius-Hückel treatment of organic systems and reactions and molecular orbital following as a technique in organic chemistry. The text also describes some pericyclic reactions of carbenes and carbanions. Physicists and people involved in the study of pericyclic reactions will find the book invaluable.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Contents of Volume II
1 Operational Criteria for Evaluation of Concertedness in Potential Pericyclic Reactions
I. Introduction
II. Kinetic and Thermodynamic Criteria for Concertedness in Potential Pericyclic Reactions
III. Applications of Stereochemical Probes to Elucidation of Reaction Pathways in Possible Concerted Reactions
IV. Applications of Labeling Experiments to the Elucidation of Pericyclic Reaction Pathways
V. Miscellaneous Methods
VI. Conclusions
References
2 The Möbius-Hückel Treatment of Organic Systems and Reactions and MO Following as a Technique in Organic Chemistry
I. Introduction
II. The Frost Mnemonic Device. Hückel MO Energies
III. Principles of the Methods
IV. The Mobius-Huckel Method
V. MO Following
VI. Near Crossings; Minimization of Forbiddenness
VII. Conclusion
References
3 Some Pericyclic Reactions of Carbenes
I. Introduction: Scope
II. Theory of Additions, Insertions, and 1,2-Rearrangements of Singlet Carbenes
III. Interconversion of Vinylcarbenes and Cyclopropenes
IV. Carbene-Carbene Rearrangements
V. Interconversion of Oxirenes and 1H-Azirines and Their Isomeric Acyclic Carbenes
VI. Intramolecular Reactions of Cyclopropylidenes
References
4 Pericyclic Reactions of Carbanions
I. Introduction
II. Rotational Barriers in Carbanions
III. Electrocyclic Reactions
IV. Sigmatropic Reactions
V. Cycloaddition and Cycloreversion Reactions
VI. Photochemical Rearrangements
References
Author Index
Subject Index
About the Editor
Alan P. Marchand
Roland E. Lehr
