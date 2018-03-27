Pericyclic Chemistry
1st Edition
Orbital Mechanisms and Stereochemistry
Description
Pericyclic Chemistry: Orbital Mechanisms and Stereochemistry is a complete guide to the topic that is ideal for graduate students, advanced undergraduate students and researchers in organic chemistry. An introduction to molecular orbital theory and relevant stereochemical concepts is provided as background, with all four classes of pericyclic reactions discussed and illustrated with orbital picture representations. Also included are chapters on cycloadditions, the most versatile class, and electrocyclic reactions, sigmatropic rearrangements and group transfer reactions. A separate chapter on the construction of correlation diagrams is also included, emphasizing a practical, hands on approach.
Author Dipak Kumar Mandal brings over 30 years of teaching experience to the topic and illuminates pericyclic chemistry with a clear and fresh perspective.
Key Features
- Comprehensive guide featuring unifying mechanistic approaches, stereochemical details and novel rules and mnemonics to delineate product stereochemistry
- Includes two background chapters on molecular orbitals and stereochemical concepts
- Emphasizes a theoretical understanding using perturbation theory (Salem-Klopman equation) and physical insights from orbital and state correlation analyses
Readership
Graduate and advanced undergraduate students of organic chemistry, researchers in organic chemistry
Table of Contents
1. Molecular Orbitals
2. Stereochemical concepts
3. Pericyclic reactions: Introduction, classification and the Woodward-Hoffmann rules
4. Cycloadditions 1: Perturbation theory of reactivity, regioselectivity and periselectivity
5. Cycloadditions 2: Stereochemistry of [4+2] and [2+2] cycloadditions
6. Cycloadditions 3: Cheletropic, higher order and multicomponent cycloadditions
7. Electrocyclic reactions: Stereochemistry and torquoselectivity
8. Sigmatropic rearrangements 1: [1,j] Shifts
9. Sigmatropic rearrangements 2: [i,j] Shifts
10. Group transfer reactions
11. Correlation diagrams
Details
- No. of pages:
- 532
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 27th March 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128149591
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128149584
About the Author
Dipak Mandal
Dipak K. Mandal is former professor of chemistry at Presidency College (University), Kolkata, India. He studied chemistry at Presidency College and Calcutta University, and is a recipient of university gold medal and Bhubana Mohini gold medal. He completed his PhD thesis under the supervision of Professor N. K. Sinha at Bose Institute, Kolkata and carried out postdoctoral work in the USA from 1990-1993 with Professor C. Fred Brewer at Albert Einstein College of Medicine, New York. He has been passionately involved in teaching undergraduate and graduate level organic chemistry for about 35 years, and his keen interest in chemical education resulted in three publications in the Journal of Chemical Education. His research interests include protein folding, structure and dynamics, and peptide synthesis. He was actively engaged in guiding research and has published many research papers in peer-reviewed international journals.
Affiliations and Expertise
Formerly of Presidency College/University, Kolkata, India