Prepare to succeed on the CPAN® and CAPA® exams with this authoritative guide from ASPAN! PeriAnesthesia Nursing Core Curriculum, 3rd Edition is a comprehensive reference that helps you care for patients before and after anesthesia in all types of settings. There’s no other review like it. Coverage of the full scope of perianesthesia nursing makes it an ideal resource for both in-hospital and ambulatory care. And to keep you current, this edition also describes the newest advances in interventional radiology, robotics, and endoscopy procedures. Written by the American Society of PeriAnesthesia Nurses and edited by respected perianesthesia nurses Lois Schick and Pam Windle, this book will help you develop the skills and expertise you need to excel on your certification exam and in practice.