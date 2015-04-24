PeriAnesthesia Nursing Core Curriculum
3rd Edition
Preprocedure, Phase I and Phase II PACU Nursing
Description
Prepare to succeed on the CPAN® and CAPA® exams with this authoritative guide from ASPAN! PeriAnesthesia Nursing Core Curriculum, 3rd Edition is a comprehensive reference that helps you care for patients before and after anesthesia in all types of settings. There’s no other review like it. Coverage of the full scope of perianesthesia nursing makes it an ideal resource for both in-hospital and ambulatory care. And to keep you current, this edition also describes the newest advances in interventional radiology, robotics, and endoscopy procedures. Written by the American Society of PeriAnesthesia Nurses and edited by respected perianesthesia nurses Lois Schick and Pam Windle, this book will help you develop the skills and expertise you need to excel on your certification exam and in practice.
Key Features
- Authoritative ASPAN authors cover the core content necessary to demonstrate competency as a perianesthesia nurse, including ASPAN’s full scope of practice for the CPAN® and CAPA® certifications.
- Six sections cover required competencies in these key areas of perianesthesia nursing: professional issues, preoperative assessment, patient care across the life span, perianesthesia, body systems, and education and discharge.
- Easy-to-use outline format provides a quick review of the fundamentals and standards of practice for patient assessment and care.
- Objectives at the beginning of each chapter help you focus on and learn key content.
- Numerous boxes, tables, and illustrations highlight important information and make the book a valuable reference.
- Preoperative Assessment Competencies section addresses all aspects of the complete assessment of the patient and family, including areas such as transcultural nursing and alternative therapies as well as the mentally and physically challenged patient.
- Life Span Considerations section prepares you for the care of patients of all ages with chapters on pediatric, adolescent, adult, and geriatric patients.
- Useful appendixes cover the CPAN and CAPA certification programs and provide test-taking strategies, helping you to prepare for and pass your exam.
- A bibliography at the end of every chapter lists additional research resources.
Table of Contents
SECTION ONE: PROFESSIONAL COMPETENCIES
1. Evolution of Perianesthesia Care
2. Standards, Legal Issues and Practice Settings
3. Safety, Quality Improvement, and Regulatory Agencies
4. Research and EvidenceBased Practice
SECTION TWO: PREOPERATIVE ASSESSMENT COMPETENCIES
5. Preoperative Evaluation
6. Preexisting Medical Conditions
7. Transcultural Nursing and Alternative Therapies
8. The Mentally and Physically Challenged Patient
SECTION THREE: LIFE SPAN COMPETENCIES
9. The Pediatric Patient
10. The Adolescent Patient
11. The Adult Patient
12. The Geriatric Patient
SECTION FOUR: PERIANESTHESIA COMPETENCIES
13. Fluid, Electrolyte, and Acid-Base Balance
14. Anesthesia, Moderate Sedation/Analgesia
15. Thermoregulation
16. Postoperative Nausea and Vomiting
17. Pain and Comfort
18. Perianesthesia Complications
SECTION FIVE: SYSTEM COMPETENCIES
19. Respiratory
20. Cardiovascular
21. Neurological
22. Endocrine
23. Gastrointestinal
24. General Surgery
25. Hematology
26. Renal/Genitourinary
27. Obstetrics and Gynecology
28. Ophthalmology
29. Oral/Maxillofacial/Dental
30. Orthopedics and Podiatry
31. Otorhinolaryngology
32. Peripheral Vascular Disease
33. Plastic and Reconstruction
34. Bariatrics
35. Trauma
36. Interventional Radiology and Special Procedures
SECTION SIX: EDUCATION AND DISCHARGE COMPETENCIES
37. Postoperative/Postprocedure Assessment
38. Discharge Criteria, Education, and Postprocedure Care
APPENDIXES
Appendix A: Certification of Perianesthesia Nurses: The CPAN® and CAPA® Certification Programs
Appendix B: Test Taking Strategies
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2016
- Published:
- 24th April 2015
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323279901
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323356176
About the Author
Lois Schick
Affiliations and Expertise
Perianesthesia Nursing Consultant, Per Diem Staff Nurse, Exempla Lutheran Medical Center, Wheatridge, CO
Pamela Windle
Affiliations and Expertise
Nurse Manager, St. Luke’s Episcopal Hospital, Houston, TX