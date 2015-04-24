PeriAnesthesia Nursing Core Curriculum - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780323279901, 9780323356176

PeriAnesthesia Nursing Core Curriculum

3rd Edition

Preprocedure, Phase I and Phase II PACU Nursing

Authors: Lois Schick Pamela Windle
Paperback ISBN: 9780323279901
eBook ISBN: 9780323356176
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 24th April 2015
Page Count: 1400
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Prepare to succeed on the CPAN® and CAPA® exams with this authoritative guide from ASPAN! PeriAnesthesia Nursing Core Curriculum, 3rd Edition is a comprehensive reference that helps you care for patients before and after anesthesia in all types of settings. There’s no other review like it. Coverage of the full scope of perianesthesia nursing makes it an ideal resource for both in-hospital and ambulatory care. And to keep you current, this edition also describes the newest advances in interventional radiology, robotics, and endoscopy procedures. Written by the American Society of PeriAnesthesia Nurses and edited by respected perianesthesia nurses Lois Schick and Pam Windle, this book will help you develop the skills and expertise you need to excel on your certification exam and in practice.

Key Features

  • Authoritative ASPAN authors cover the core content necessary to demonstrate competency as a perianesthesia nurse, including ASPAN’s full scope of practice for the CPAN® and CAPA® certifications.
  • Six sections cover required competencies in these key areas of perianesthesia nursing: professional issues, preoperative assessment, patient care across the life span, perianesthesia, body systems, and education and discharge.
  • Easy-to-use outline format provides a quick review of the fundamentals and standards of practice for patient assessment and care.
  • Objectives at the beginning of each chapter help you focus on and learn key content.
  • Numerous boxes, tables, and illustrations highlight important information and make the book a valuable reference.
  • Preoperative Assessment Competencies section addresses all aspects of the complete assessment of the patient and family, including areas such as transcultural nursing and alternative therapies as well as the mentally and physically challenged patient.
  • Life Span Considerations section prepares you for the care of patients of all ages with chapters on pediatric, adolescent, adult, and geriatric patients.
  • Useful appendixes cover the CPAN and CAPA certification programs and provide test-taking strategies, helping you to prepare for and pass your exam.
  • A bibliography at the end of every chapter lists additional research resources.

Table of Contents

SECTION ONE: PROFESSIONAL COMPETENCIES
 1. Evolution of Perianesthesia Care
 2. Standards, Legal Issues and Practice Settings
 3. Safety, Quality Improvement, and Regulatory Agencies
 4. Research and EvidenceBased Practice
SECTION TWO: PREOPERATIVE ASSESSMENT COMPETENCIES
 5. Preoperative Evaluation
 6. Preexisting Medical Conditions
 7. Transcultural Nursing and Alternative Therapies
 8. The Mentally and Physically Challenged Patient
SECTION THREE: LIFE SPAN COMPETENCIES
 9. The Pediatric Patient
 10. The Adolescent Patient
 11. The Adult Patient
 12. The Geriatric Patient
SECTION FOUR: PERIANESTHESIA COMPETENCIES
 13. Fluid, Electrolyte, and Acid-Base Balance
 14. Anesthesia, Moderate Sedation/Analgesia
 15. Thermoregulation
 16. Postoperative Nausea and Vomiting
 17. Pain and Comfort
 18. Perianesthesia Complications
SECTION FIVE: SYSTEM COMPETENCIES
 19. Respiratory
 20. Cardiovascular
 21. Neurological
 22. Endocrine
 23. Gastrointestinal
 24. General Surgery
 25. Hematology
 26. Renal/Genitourinary
 27. Obstetrics and Gynecology
 28. Ophthalmology
 29. Oral/Maxillofacial/Dental
 30. Orthopedics and Podiatry
 31. Otorhinolaryngology
 32. Peripheral Vascular Disease
 33. Plastic and Reconstruction
 34. Bariatrics
 35. Trauma
 36. Interventional Radiology and Special Procedures
SECTION SIX: EDUCATION AND DISCHARGE COMPETENCIES
 37. Postoperative/Postprocedure Assessment
 38. Discharge Criteria, Education, and Postprocedure Care
APPENDIXES
Appendix A: Certification of Perianesthesia Nurses: The CPAN® and CAPA® Certification Programs
Appendix B: Test Taking Strategies

Details

No. of pages:
1400
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2016
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Paperback ISBN:
9780323279901
eBook ISBN:
9780323356176

About the Author

Lois Schick

Affiliations and Expertise

Perianesthesia Nursing Consultant, Per Diem Staff Nurse, Exempla Lutheran Medical Center, Wheatridge, CO

Pamela Windle

Affiliations and Expertise

Nurse Manager, St. Luke’s Episcopal Hospital, Houston, TX

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.