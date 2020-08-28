Peri-operative Management of the Thoracic Patient, An Issue of Thoracic Surgery Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323733014

Peri-operative Management of the Thoracic Patient, An Issue of Thoracic Surgery Clinics, Volume 30-3

1st Edition

Editors: Virginia Litle Robert Canelli
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323733014
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th August 2020
Page Count: 240
Description

This issue of Thoracic Surgery Clinics, guest edited by Drs. Virginia R. Litle and Robert J. Canelli, is devoted to Peri-operative Management of the Thoracic Patient. Drs. Litle and Canelli have assembled expert authors to review the following topics: Preoperative Evaluation of Patients Undergoing Thoracic Surgery; Prehab of the Thoracic Patient; Enhanced Recovery after Thoracic Surgery; Surgical Approaches for Esophagectomy: Open, Minimally Invasive, Robotic. What is the Approach Algorithm?; Intraoperative Anesthetic Management of the Thoracic Surgery Patient; Intraoperative Surgical and Anesthetic Concerns for Robotic Approach to the Thoracic Surgery Patient; Prevention of Postoperative Prolonged Air-leak after Pulmonary Resection; Intraoperative Pre-emptive Prevention of Esophagectomy Complications: Role of Feeding Tubes, Pyloric Drainage Procedures, Anastomotic Buttressing; Interventional Pulmonology: A Brave New World; Pain Management in Thoracic Surgery; Management of Complications after Lung Resections; Management of complications after esophagectomy; and more!

