Performance
2nd Edition
Flight Testing
Editors: Daniel O. Dommasch
eBook ISBN: 9781483222325
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1959
Page Count: 515
Details
- No. of pages:
- 515
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1959
- Published:
- 1st January 1959
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483222325
About the Editor
Daniel O. Dommasch
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.