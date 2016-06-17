Performance Testing of Textiles
1st Edition
Methods, Technology and Applications
Table of Contents
- List of contributors
- Section A: Performance testing techniques, technologies and standards
- 1: Design and analysis in textile research
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 1.1 Introduction
- 1.2 Ethical issues
- 1.3 Design and analysis: General considerations
- 1.4 Approaches to research and their application
- 1.5 Conclusions and future trends
- 1.6 Sources of further information and advice
- Section B: Performance testing for specific applications
- 2: Comfort testing and fit analysis of military textiles
- Abstract
- 2.1 Introduction
- 2.2 Comfort testing of military clothing
- 2.3 Comfort testing of other textile products
- 2.4 Fit of military clothing
- 2.5 Conclusion
- 3: Testing and evaluating the thermal comfort of clothing ensembles
- Abstract
- 3.1 Introduction
- 3.2 Factors affecting thermal comfort performance of clothing
- 3.3 Measurement of thermal comfort performance of clothing
- 3.4 Critical assessment of thermal comfort performance of clothing
- 3.5 Key issues related to thermal comfort of clothing
- 4: Testing and evaluation of wearable electronic textiles and assessment thereof
- Abstract
- 4.1 Introduction
- 4.2 e-Textiles manufacturing methodologies and characterization
- 4.3 Conclusions
- 5: Acoustic testing and evaluation of textiles for buildings and office environments
- Abstract
- 5.1 Acoustic properties of textiles
- 5.2 Flow resistance measurement
- 5.3 Transmission loss measurement
- 5.4 Absorption coefficient measurement
- 5.5 Scattering property measurement
- 5.6 Summary
- 6: Medical textiles testing and quality assurance
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 6.1 Introduction
- 6.2 Types of medical textiles
- 6.3 Medical textile performance testing
- 6.4 Methods, standards and validation
- 6.5 Care and quality assurances
- 6.6 Medical textiles and its future trends
- 6.7 Conclusion
- 6.8 Sources of further information and advice
- 7: Multiscale characterization and testing of function-integrative fiber-reinforced composites
- Abstract
- Acknowledgment
- 7.1 Introduction
- 7.2 Common techniques for the characterization of smart fiber-reinforced composites
- 7.3 Case studies
- 7.4 Summary/conclusions
- 8: Environmental textiles: Testing and certification
- Abstract
- 8.1 Introduction
- 8.2 Historical background
- 8.3 German ban on azo dyes
- 8.4 Ecofriendly textile manufacturing and processing
- 8.5 Restricted substance list
- 8.6 REACH
- 8.7 Organic textile standards
- 8.8 Concluding remarks
- 9: Design, evaluation, and applications of electronic textiles
- Abstract
- 9.1 Fundamental design issues for incorporating electronics into fabric environments
- 9.2 Safety requirements & evaluation criteria for E-Textiles
- 9.3 Summary of present applications
- 9.4 Research paths leading to the future of E-Textiles
- 10: Thermal analysis for fiber identification and characterization
- Abstract
- 10.1 Introduction
- 10.2 Formation and modification of fibers
- 10.3 Identification and characterization
- 10.4 Evolution of novel fiber materials
- 10.5 Conclusion
- Index
Description
Performance Testing of Textiles: Methods, Technology and Applications examines the developed and established methodology for testing performance textiles, also summarizing the material properties for advanced applications.
This book emphasizes reproducible tests using commonly used experimental methods reported in scientific literature and internationally recognized testing standards to quantify textile material properties and performance.
After an introductory explanation of key fiber and textile properties and testing methods, the book summarizes electronic testing theories, technologies, and instrumentation for performance textiles. Also covered are aspects of military textile, medical textile, sportswear, smart composites, and wearable textiles which, as examples, present the latest research and results related to performance textile testing and applications.
Key Features
- Offers up-to-date coverage of new and advanced performance testing techniques for the fiber and textile industries
- Explores key fiber and textile properties
- Summarizes electronic testing theories, technologies, and instrumentation for performance textiles
- Includes contributions from an international team of authors edited by an expert in the field
Readership
Performance textile suppliers, research specialists, manufacturers, academics.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 262
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2016
- Published:
- 17th June 2016
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081005781
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780081005705
About the Editors
Lijing Wang Editor
Dr. Lijing Wang is Associate Professor at the School of Fashion and Textiles, RMIT University, Melbourne, Australia.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, School of Fashion and Textiles, RMIT University, Melbourne, Australia