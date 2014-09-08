Performance, Risk and Competition in the Chinese Banking Industry
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- List of figures and tables
- Figures
- Tables
- List of abbreviations
- Acknowledgements
- Preface
- About the author
- 1: Introduction
- Abstract
- Introduction
- 2: The evolution, reform and development of the Chinese banking sector
- Abstract
- China’s banking reforms
- Structure of the Chinese banking sector
- Overview of the Chinese banking sector from 2003 to 2011
- Summary and conclusion
- 3: Corporate governance in the banking sector
- Abstract
- Definition of corporate governance
- Theories relevant to corporate governance
- Corporate governance problems of banks
- Bank corporate governance in practice
- Conclusion
- 4: Risk management and performance in the Chinese banking sector
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Theory of bank performance
- Determinants of bank performance
- Literature investigating bank performance in China
- Methodology and data investigating the impact risk has on bank performance in China
- Empirical results on the impact risk has on performance in the Chinese banking sector
- Summary and conclusion
- 5: Competition in the Chinese banking sector
- Abstract
- Theory of bank competition
- Methodology behind estimating bank competition
- Literature review
- Empirical results
- Summary and conclusion
- 6: Further development in the Chinese banking sector
- Abstract
- Setting up a fair and equitable salary system
- Internationalization
- Growth of urbanization
- Capital replenishment
- Upgrading innovation capacity
- Implementation of Basel III Capital Accord
- Conclusion
- 7: Conclusion
- Abstract
- Introduction and summary of findings
- Policy implications and further development of Chinese banking
- References
- Index
Due to the financial crisis around the world, stability of the banking sector is critical. Several rounds of banking reforms in China have aimed to improve performance and competition, and <I>Performance, Risk and Competition in the Chinese Banking Industry</I> provides a comprehensive analysis of performance, risk, competition and their relationships in Chinese banking industry. The book consists of seven chapters: the first chapter gives an introduction, followed by an overview of the Chinese banking sector in chapter two. Chapter three discusses corporate governance in the Chinese banking sector. The fourth and fifth chapters investigate risk, performance, competition, and their relationships. Chapter six outlines future development of the Chinese banking sector, and finally, chapter seven provides a conclusion.
- provides a comprehensive analysis of risk conditions in the Chinese banking sector
- a detailed investigation on the performance of the Chinese banking sector
- examines the state of competition
Students and researchers in Chinese economics and banking, and officials and researchers in banking regulatory authorities
Yong Tan Author
Yong Tan is a senior lecturer in the Department of Strategy, Marketing and Economics at the University of Huddersfield Business School, UK. His research interests are in the area of banking performance, banking competition, as well as stability in the banking sector. He has authored and coauthored research articles in various high quality academic journals. His book Performance, Risk and Competition in the Chinese Banking Industry was published by Elsevier in 2014. He has presented his research at international academic conferences held in Ireland and Australia.
University of Huddersfield, UK