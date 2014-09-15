Performance Measurement and Management for Engineers
1st Edition
Description
Performance Measurement and Management for Engineers introduces key concepts in finance, accounting, and management to project managers who have engineering backgrounds. It focuses these basic concepts on issues of measuring and managing enterprise value. Thus, after defining enterprise value, the book begins by explaining the ways and means of measurement. It then takes up financial measurement, describing and analyzing the typologies of financial indicators while illustrating their advantages and disadvantages. After focusing on measuring enterprise value, the second section takes up managing that value. Like the first, it pursues a double view: using indicators for internal control while employing them to analyze other companies. If engineering project managers possess a source of quantitative and qualitative information about business management, Performance Measurement and Management for Engineers will help them increase their contributions to the business.
Key Features
- Explains how main performance indicators are related to the value of the company
- Reveals how to assess the financial needs of companies in relation to their financial goals and mechanisms (e.g., equity, debt, and hybrid)
- Describes key information and indicators for assessing the ability of enterprises to create value across time
- Indicates the profitability sources of different business units
Readership
Upper-division undergraduates and graduate-level science and engineering students worldwide.
Table of Contents
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 1. Introduction
- 1.1 What is Enterprise Value?
- 1.2 How to Manage Enterprise Value: Enlarging the Performance Measurement Toolkit
- 1.3 Why to Manage Enterprise Value: A Multistakeholder Perspective
- 1.4 Concluding Remarks
- Chapter 2. Value-Based Management Indicators
- 2.1 Value-Based Indicators
- Chapter 3. Accounting-Based Measures
- 3.1 Traditional Accounting Ratios: ROE and ROI
- 3.2 Residual Income and EVA
- Chapter 4. Value Drivers
- 4.1 Nonfinancial Performance Indicators
- 4.2 Nonfinancial Resource State Indicators
- 4.3 Characteristics of Nonfinancial Performance and Resource Indicators
- 4.4 Risk Drivers: Key Risk Indicators
- Chapter 5. Scorecards
- 5.1 Balanced Scorecard
- Chapter 6. Target Setting: Budgeting and Risk Management
- 6.1 Budgeting
- 6.2 Enterprise-Wide Risk Management
- 6.3 Budgeting and ERM: Organizational Configurations
- Chapter 7. Long- and Short-Term Decision Making
- 7.1 Investment Appraisal: Long-Term Decisions
- 7.2 Short-Term Decision Making
- Chapter 8. Performance Control for Organizational Units
- 8.1 Boundaries and Level of Analysis
- 8.2 Measuring Performances at BU Level
- 8.3 Measuring Performances of Responsibility Centers
- 8.4 Measuring Performance Beyond Organizational Boundaries: Supply Chain and Network Accounting
- Chapter 9. Performance Control for Projects
- 9.1 Earned Value Management
- 9.2 Synthetic Performance Indicators for Project Advancement
- 9.3 Percentage of Completeness and the Calculation of the Earned Value (BCWP)
- 9.4 Estimate at Completion
- 9.5 Completing Cost/Schedule Performance Indexes (TCPI/TSPI)
- Chapter 10. Forms and Techniques for Financing
- 10.1 Markets and Financial Needs Coverage
- 10.2 Forms and Techniques for Short-Term Financing
- 10.3 Forms and Techniques for Long-Term Financing
- Annexure 1: Consolidated Financial Statement
- A1.1 The Concept of a “Group”
- A1.2 Theories of Consolidation
- A1.3 Methods of Consolidation
- References
Details
- No. of pages:
- 184
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2015
- Published:
- 15th September 2014
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128019207
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128019023
About the Author
Michela Arnaboldi
Michela Arnaboldi is a member of the core faculty of the School of Management at Politecnico di Milano, where she is Director of the Educational Division of the School of Management. She has served as visiting professor at the Centre for Analysis of Risk and Regulation at the London School of Economics and is a member of the Institute of Public Sector Accounting Research of the University of Edinburgh.
Affiliations and Expertise
Politecnico de Milano, Milan, Italy
Giovanni Azzone
Giovanni Azzone has served as Chairman of the Evaluation Committee and member of the Board of Management of the Office of Internal Control of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers. He has published in International Journal of Public Sector Management, Journal of Organizational Change Management, and Studies in Higher Education.
Affiliations and Expertise
Politecnico di Milano
Marco Giorgino
Marco Giorgino is Professor of Corporate Finance and Global Risk Management. He teaches Corporate Finance, Corporate and Investment Banking, Risk Management, the Master of Science in Management Engineering, and he is the author of over 80 publications, books and articles on banking and financial services.
Affiliations and Expertise
Politecnico di Milano, Milan, Italy