Performance and Progress in Working Life
1st Edition
The Commonwealth and International Library: Social Administration, Training, Economics and Production Division
Description
Performance and Progress in Working Life serves as a guide to the study of the practice of systematic formal performance and progress control, its place, and application in occupational organizations. This book examines the standards, rules, attitudes, and behavior of the occupational society.
Organized into three parts encompassing 13 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the task of assessing individuals in occupational life. This text then explains the Rogby scheme for assessing people, which is derived from the colors red, orange, green, blue, and yellow. This text then examines the features of all staff assessment documents, which are focused on quantitative judgments. Other chapters consider the various aspects of supervisory and managerial responsibility. This book discusses as well the systematic control of the progress and performance of everyone in an organization. The final chapter deals with the systematic working of the supervisor or manager.
This book is a valuable resource for supervisors and managers.
Table of Contents
Part I
Chapter 1. Rogby-The Assessment of People
Chapter 2. Traditional Staff Assessment or Staff Assessment and Reporting: The Present Position
Chapter 3. The Rationale for Staff Assessment and Reporting: The Notion of Performance and Progress Control Introduced
Chapter 4. Incidental Achievements of Formal Performance and Progress Control
Chapter 5. The Way in which Formal Performance and Progress Control Works: The First Phase
Chapter 6. The Way in which Formal Performance and Progress Control Works: The Second and Last Phase
Chapter 7. Performance and Progress Control: The Scheme for All Occasions
Chapter 8. Formal Performance and Progress Control and Promotion Situations
Part II
Chapter 9. Formal Performance and Progress Control Following Systematic Selection:Phase One - Establishing the Evidence
Chapter 10. Formal Performance and Progress Control Following Systematic Selection: Phase Two - The Judging and its Nature
Chapter 11. Formal Performance and Progress Control in the Absence of Systematic Selection
Part III
Chapter 12. Some Considerations of Formal Performance and Progress Control in Practice
Chapter 13. The Appeal of Formal Performance and Progress Control
Appendix 1. Rogby Operating Manual (Recruitment and Selection)
Appendix 2. Five Job Descriptions
Appendix 3. Glossary of Definitions of Technical Terms used in this Study and Abbreviations which are Either used in Part II of this Study or which may be used in the Practice of Formal Performance and Progress Control
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 144
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1968
- Published:
- 1st January 1968
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483136745
About the Author
William Isbister
About the Editor
R Brown
G. Chandler
Affiliations and Expertise
Canberra, Australia