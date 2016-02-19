Performance and Progress in Working Life - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080130309, 9781483136745

Performance and Progress in Working Life

1st Edition

The Commonwealth and International Library: Social Administration, Training, Economics and Production Division

Authors: William Isbister
Editors: R Brown G. Chandler W. A. Davis
eBook ISBN: 9781483136745
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1968
Page Count: 144
Description

Performance and Progress in Working Life serves as a guide to the study of the practice of systematic formal performance and progress control, its place, and application in occupational organizations. This book examines the standards, rules, attitudes, and behavior of the occupational society.

Organized into three parts encompassing 13 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the task of assessing individuals in occupational life. This text then explains the Rogby scheme for assessing people, which is derived from the colors red, orange, green, blue, and yellow. This text then examines the features of all staff assessment documents, which are focused on quantitative judgments. Other chapters consider the various aspects of supervisory and managerial responsibility. This book discusses as well the systematic control of the progress and performance of everyone in an organization. The final chapter deals with the systematic working of the supervisor or manager.

This book is a valuable resource for supervisors and managers.

Table of Contents


Part I

Chapter 1. Rogby-The Assessment of People

Chapter 2. Traditional Staff Assessment or Staff Assessment and Reporting: The Present Position

Chapter 3. The Rationale for Staff Assessment and Reporting: The Notion of Performance and Progress Control Introduced

Chapter 4. Incidental Achievements of Formal Performance and Progress Control

Chapter 5. The Way in which Formal Performance and Progress Control Works: The First Phase

Chapter 6. The Way in which Formal Performance and Progress Control Works: The Second and Last Phase

Chapter 7. Performance and Progress Control: The Scheme for All Occasions

Chapter 8. Formal Performance and Progress Control and Promotion Situations

Part II

Chapter 9. Formal Performance and Progress Control Following Systematic Selection:Phase One - Establishing the Evidence

Chapter 10. Formal Performance and Progress Control Following Systematic Selection: Phase Two - The Judging and its Nature

Chapter 11. Formal Performance and Progress Control in the Absence of Systematic Selection

Part III

Chapter 12. Some Considerations of Formal Performance and Progress Control in Practice

Chapter 13. The Appeal of Formal Performance and Progress Control

Appendix 1. Rogby Operating Manual (Recruitment and Selection)

Appendix 2. Five Job Descriptions

Appendix 3. Glossary of Definitions of Technical Terms used in this Study and Abbreviations which are Either used in Part II of this Study or which may be used in the Practice of Formal Performance and Progress Control

Index

About the Author

William Isbister

About the Editor

R Brown

G. Chandler

Affiliations and Expertise

Canberra, Australia

W. A. Davis

