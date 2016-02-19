Performance and Progress in Working Life serves as a guide to the study of the practice of systematic formal performance and progress control, its place, and application in occupational organizations. This book examines the standards, rules, attitudes, and behavior of the occupational society.

Organized into three parts encompassing 13 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the task of assessing individuals in occupational life. This text then explains the Rogby scheme for assessing people, which is derived from the colors red, orange, green, blue, and yellow. This text then examines the features of all staff assessment documents, which are focused on quantitative judgments. Other chapters consider the various aspects of supervisory and managerial responsibility. This book discusses as well the systematic control of the progress and performance of everyone in an organization. The final chapter deals with the systematic working of the supervisor or manager.

This book is a valuable resource for supervisors and managers.