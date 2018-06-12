Performance and Improvement of Green Construction Projects
1st Edition
Management Strategies and Innovations
Description
Performance and Improvement of Green Construction Projects: Management Strategies and Innovations expertly explains the specific characteristics and management approaches of green construction projects using in-depth examples that compare presented tactics to conventional construction projects. The book provides a holistic view on management strategies and innovations, focusing on the assessment and improvement of green construction projects and how to manage performance with respect to cost, scheduling, quality, safety, risk, productivity and leadership development.
Key Features
- Addresses performance improvement and project management in green construction projects, covering cost, scheduling, safety, quality, risk, productivity and leadership
- Clearly explains the obstacles, challenges and barriers to implementing green construction projects
- Discusses special issues that are inherent in green construction projects, from inception to delivery
Readership
Civil Engineers, Environmental Engineers, and Construction Engineers
Table of Contents
- Introduction
2. Background
4. Green Building Rating Systems: Practices and Research Efforts
5. Obstacles and Solutions for Green Construction Projects
6. Knowledge Areas and Skills for Green Construction Project Management
7. Green Construction Project Financing: Policies, Practices, and Research Efforts
8. Cost Premium, Performance and Improvement of Green Construction Projects
9. Schedule Performance and Improvement of Green Construction Projects
10. Safety Performance and Improvement of Green Construction Projects
11. Rework Performance and Improvement of Green Construction Projects
12. Productivity Performance and Improvement of Green Construction Projects
13. Risk Assessment and Mitigation Measures for Green Construction Projects
14. Risk Management for Green Retrofit, Residential and Commercial Construction Projects
15. Leadership Development in Green Construction Projects
16. Conclusions and Recommendations
Details
- No. of pages:
- 358
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2018
- Published:
- 12th June 2018
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128154847
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128154830
About the Author
Hwang Bon-Gang
Hwang Bon-Gang is an Associate Professor at Department of Building, National University of Singapore. He has published over 30 research articles related to strategic and innovative management of green construction projects.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Department of Building, National University of Singapore