Performance and Improvement of Green Construction Projects - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128154830, 9780128154847

Performance and Improvement of Green Construction Projects

1st Edition

Management Strategies and Innovations

Authors: Hwang Bon-Gang
eBook ISBN: 9780128154847
Paperback ISBN: 9780128154830
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 12th June 2018
Page Count: 358
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
120.00
102.00
91.95
78.16
105.00
89.25
129.04
109.68
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
91.95
78.16
105.00
89.25
120.00
102.00
168.14
142.92
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Performance and Improvement of Green Construction Projects: Management Strategies and Innovations expertly explains the specific characteristics and management approaches of green construction projects using in-depth examples that compare presented tactics to conventional construction projects. The book provides a holistic view on management strategies and innovations, focusing on the assessment and improvement of green construction projects and how to manage performance with respect to cost, scheduling, quality, safety, risk, productivity and leadership development.

Key Features

  • Addresses performance improvement and project management in green construction projects, covering cost, scheduling, safety, quality, risk, productivity and leadership
  • Clearly explains the obstacles, challenges and barriers to implementing green construction projects
  • Discusses special issues that are inherent in green construction projects, from inception to delivery

Readership

Civil Engineers, Environmental Engineers, and Construction Engineers

Table of Contents

  1. Introduction
    2. Background
    4. Green Building Rating Systems: Practices and Research Efforts
    5. Obstacles and Solutions for Green Construction Projects
    6. Knowledge Areas and Skills for Green Construction Project Management
    7. Green Construction Project Financing: Policies, Practices, and Research Efforts
    8. Cost Premium, Performance and Improvement of Green Construction Projects
    9. Schedule Performance and Improvement of Green Construction Projects
    10. Safety Performance and Improvement of Green Construction Projects
    11. Rework Performance and Improvement of Green Construction Projects
    12. Productivity Performance and Improvement of Green Construction Projects
    13. Risk Assessment and Mitigation Measures for Green Construction Projects
    14. Risk Management for Green Retrofit, Residential and Commercial Construction Projects
    15. Leadership Development in Green Construction Projects
    16. Conclusions and Recommendations

Details

No. of pages:
358
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9780128154847
Paperback ISBN:
9780128154830

About the Author

Hwang Bon-Gang

Hwang Bon-Gang is an Associate Professor at Department of Building, National University of Singapore. He has published over 30 research articles related to strategic and innovative management of green construction projects.

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, Department of Building, National University of Singapore

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.