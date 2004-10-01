Performance and Durability Assessment:
1st Edition
Optical Materials for Solar Thermal Systems
Description
- 2 real examples demonstrate how to obtain the service life of solar collector systems
- Durable, providing fundamentals that will continue to be valuable over the next 5-10 years
- Lighting a pathway to the commercialisation of solar products
Solar devices lose their performance over time. The rate of degradation controls the service life of these devices. The essential concepts used to assess durability and performance of two specific solar collector systems are described, enabling researchers to assess durability in other solar devices. The examples of modelling, testing and performance measurements give researchers a how-to approach to reach crucial service lifetime predictions.
Achieving successful and sustainable commercialisation of solar products relies on the fulfilment of 2 further criteria and these are also discussed.
The methodology of service lifetime predictions (SLP), which is explained in detail in the book, is crucially needed in other solar technologies and is generally applicable to a wide variety of materials, components and systems used in other solar, biomedical, aerospace, electronic and coatings technologies.
Key Features
Readership
Scientists and researchers and engineers investigating optical materials for solar thermal development
Table of Contents
- Introduction to the performance and durability assessment of optical materials for solar thermal systems
- Materials performance and system performance
- Environmental stress conditions
- Durability assessment and service lifetime prediction
- Methods for reducing environmental stress in solar collectors
- Modeling of microclimates, ventilation rate testing procedures, and case studies on polymeric glazings
Details
- No. of pages:
- 412
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2004
- Published:
- 1st October 2004
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080538631
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780080444017
About the Editor
Michael Kohl
Bo Carlsson
S.E. Jorgensen
Affiliations and Expertise
DFH, Miljokemi, Copenhagen, Denmark
Alvin CZANDERNA
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant, Czanderna Consulting, Denver, USA