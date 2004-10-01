Performance and Durability Assessment: - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080444017, 9780080538631

Performance and Durability Assessment:

1st Edition

Optical Materials for Solar Thermal Systems

Editors: Michael Kohl Bo Carlsson S.E. Jorgensen Alvin CZANDERNA
eBook ISBN: 9780080538631
Hardcover ISBN: 9780080444017
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st October 2004
Page Count: 412
Description

Solar devices lose their performance over time. The rate of degradation controls the service life of these devices. The essential concepts used to assess durability and performance of two specific solar collector systems are described, enabling researchers to assess durability in other solar devices. The examples of modelling, testing and performance measurements give researchers a how-to approach to reach crucial service lifetime predictions.

Achieving successful and sustainable commercialisation of solar products relies on the fulfilment of 2 further criteria and these are also discussed.

The methodology of service lifetime predictions (SLP), which is explained in detail in the book, is crucially needed in other solar technologies and is generally applicable to a wide variety of materials, components and systems used in other solar, biomedical, aerospace, electronic and coatings technologies.

Key Features

  • 2 real examples demonstrate how to obtain the service life of solar collector systems
  • Reassuringly durable, providing fundamentals that will continue to be valuable over the next 5-10 years
  • Lighting a pathway for the commercialisation of solar products

Readership

Scientists and researchers and engineers investigating optical materials for solar thermal development

Table of Contents

  • Introduction to the performance and durability assessment of optical materials for solar thermal systems
  • Materials performance and system performance
  • Environmental stress conditions
  • Durability assessment and service lifetime prediction
  • Methods for reducing environmental stress in solar collectors
  • Modeling of microclimates, ventilation rate testing procedures, and case studies on polymeric glazings

Details

No. of pages:
412
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2004
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080538631
Hardcover ISBN:
9780080444017

About the Editor

Michael Kohl

Bo Carlsson

S.E. Jorgensen

Affiliations and Expertise

DFH, Miljokemi, Copenhagen, Denmark

Alvin CZANDERNA

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant, Czanderna Consulting, Denver, USA

