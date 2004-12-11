Terry Irwin, a busy surgeon with a passion for PowerPoint, combines with Julie Terberg, one of only 22 Microsoft PowerPoint MVPs (Most Valuable Professional) worldwide, to provide the definitive book on presentations for healthcare workers.



Perfect Medical presentations won the Basis of Medicine category in the prestigious British Medical Association 2005 annual book prize, from a record entry of over 600 books. Praising the book on Amazon, one reviewer stated: ‘I wish I had read this book before I started presenting! It gives the how and why on every aspect of presenting, from slide design (with templates included on CD-ROM) to image capture and manipulation, down to presentation techniques and how to prepare yourself to present at your best. The CD-ROM also includes tutorials to make sure that even the novice has understood. Excellent.'