Perfect Medical Presentations - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780443074851, 9780702039553

Perfect Medical Presentations

1st Edition

Creating Effective PowerPoint Presentations for theHealthcare Professional

Authors: Terry Irwin Julie Terberg
eBook ISBN: 9780702039553
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 11th December 2004
Page Count: 244
Description

Terry Irwin, a busy surgeon with a passion for PowerPoint, combines with Julie Terberg, one of only 22 Microsoft PowerPoint MVPs (Most Valuable Professional) worldwide, to provide the definitive book on presentations for healthcare workers.

Perfect Medical presentations won the Basis of Medicine category in the prestigious British Medical Association 2005 annual book prize, from a record entry of over 600 books. Praising the book on Amazon, one reviewer stated: ‘I wish I had read this book before I started presenting! It gives the how and why on every aspect of presenting, from slide design (with templates included on CD-ROM) to image capture and manipulation, down to presentation techniques and how to prepare yourself to present at your best. The CD-ROM also includes tutorials to make sure that even the novice has understood. Excellent.'

Key Features

  • Easy reference type format
  • Full color pictures to demonstrate
  • Written by lecturers in the field
  • CDROM in back of book
Table of Contents

Introduction

What is a digital image?

Choosing the correct file format

Resolution explained

PowerPoint for Beginners

Creating a custom PowerPoint template

Adding images and video to PowerPoint

Preparing images for use on the internet

Aquiringimages from the internet

Clinical photography

Scanning your images and X-Rays Digital radiological images

Saving and archiving files

Image manipulation in Photoshop Elements

Consent, ethics and the law

Typography

Be different - preparing presentations without PowerPoint

Effective presentations

Cool tips and techniques

Designing a poster

Interactive teaching

Using the PowerPoint templates on the CD
Shortcuts

Index

About the Author

Terry Irwin

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant Colorectal Surgeon, Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast, Ireland

Julie Terberg

Affiliations and Expertise

Owner and Principal, Terberg Design, Livonia, MI, USA

