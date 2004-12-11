Perfect Medical Presentations
1st Edition
Creating Effective PowerPoint Presentations for theHealthcare Professional
Description
Terry Irwin, a busy surgeon with a passion for PowerPoint, combines with Julie Terberg, one of only 22 Microsoft PowerPoint MVPs (Most Valuable Professional) worldwide, to provide the definitive book on presentations for healthcare workers.
Perfect Medical presentations won the Basis of Medicine category in the prestigious British Medical Association 2005 annual book prize, from a record entry of over 600 books. Praising the book on Amazon, one reviewer stated: ‘I wish I had read this book before I started presenting! It gives the how and why on every aspect of presenting, from slide design (with templates included on CD-ROM) to image capture and manipulation, down to presentation techniques and how to prepare yourself to present at your best. The CD-ROM also includes tutorials to make sure that even the novice has understood. Excellent.'
Key Features
- Easy reference type format
- Full color pictures to demonstrate
- Written by lecturers in the field
- CDROM in back of book </UL
Table of Contents
Introduction
What is a digital image?
Choosing the correct file format
Resolution explained
PowerPoint for Beginners
Creating a custom PowerPoint template
Adding images and video to PowerPoint
Preparing images for use on the internet
Aquiringimages from the internet
Clinical photography
Scanning your images and X-Rays Digital radiological images
Saving and archiving files
Image manipulation in Photoshop Elements
Consent, ethics and the law
Typography
Be different - preparing presentations without PowerPoint
Effective presentations
Cool tips and techniques
Designing a poster
Interactive teaching
Using the PowerPoint templates on the CD
Shortcuts
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 244
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2005
- Published:
- 11th December 2004
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702039553
About the Author
Terry Irwin
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant Colorectal Surgeon, Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast, Ireland
Julie Terberg
Affiliations and Expertise
Owner and Principal, Terberg Design, Livonia, MI, USA