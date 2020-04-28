COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off our Print & eBook bundle option. Terms & conditions.
PEREZ ARELLANO - RANG - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9788491138716

PEREZ ARELLANO - RANG

1st Edition

Authors: José Luis Pérez Arellano James Ritter
Paperback ISBN: 9788491138716
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th April 2020
Info/Buy
Support Center

Resources

Instructor Ancillary Support Materials

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

Language:
Spanish
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2020
Published:
28th April 2020
Imprint:
Elsevier
Paperback ISBN:
9788491138716

About the Author

José Luis Pérez Arellano

Affiliations and Expertise

Catedrático, Departamento de Ciencias Médicas y Quirúrgicas, Universidad de Las Palmas de Gran Canaria; Jefe de Sección, Servicio de Medicina Interna, Hospital Universitario Insular de Gran Canaria.

James Ritter

Affiliations and Expertise

Emeritus Professor of Clinical Pharmacology, King’s College London, and Medical Research Director, Quintiles, London, UK

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.