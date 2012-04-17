Percutaneous Approaches to Valvular Heart Disease, An Issue of Interventional Cardiology Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455738816, 9781455742882

Percutaneous Approaches to Valvular Heart Disease, An Issue of Interventional Cardiology Clinics, Volume 1-1

1st Edition

Authors: Samin Sharma Igor Palacios
eBook ISBN: 9781455742882
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455738816
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 17th April 2012
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Among the most recently developed procedures for treating heart disease in a minimally invasive way are the techniques for percutaneous treatment of valvular heart disease. These are important advances because the only alternative is open heart surgery, which is not an option for many high-risk patients.  This issue provides a detailed description of several percutaneous procedures, including trans-catheter aortic valve implantation.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9781455742882
Hardcover ISBN:
9781455738816

About the Authors

Samin Sharma Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Mount Sinai Hospital

Igor Palacios Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Director, Interventional Cardiology

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.