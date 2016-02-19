Perceptual Modification
1st Edition
Adapting to Altered Sensory Environments
Description
Perceptual Modification: Adapting to Altered Sensory Environments is about the study of human perception using a particular research strategy: the systematic alteration of vision or audition. It is assumed that by observing how the sensory apparatus copes with this disturbance it will be possible to formulate valuable hypotheses about the structure and development of ""normal"" perception and perceptual-motor coordination. The specific goals of this book are, first, to organize the vast and confusing literature on adaptation to perceptual rearrangement and, second, to assess its contribution to the understanding of ""normal"" perception and perceptual learning. The book begins with discussions of adaptation to small prism-induced displacements of the visual field. Separate chapters follow on the proposition that adaptation to prismatic displacement and other forms of rearrangement is actually a form of learning; adaptation to inverted and reversed vision; optical tilt; illusory motions of the visual field; size-depth distortions; and distortions of form. Subsequent chapters deal with studies of auditory rearrangement; examine individual and interspecies differences in adaptability; and the study of adaptation to the visual distortions encountered by the underwater observer. The book is written for researchers and graduate students in experimental psychology. It will be of value and interest whether the reader is a specialist in the area of perceptual modification, or indeed a generalist.
Table of Contents
Preface
1 Introduction
The Early Experiments
The Experimental Paradigm
The Definition of Adaptation to Perceptual Rearrangement
Later Studies
The Specific Aims of Rearrangement Research
The Organization of the Book
2 Adaptation to Prismatic Displacement: Necessary and Sufficient Conditions
The Visual Effects of a Wedge Prism
Common Varieties of Prism Exposure
The Necessity of a Stable Rearrangement
Assumptions about and Awareness
The Perceptual Situation
The Role of Bodily Movement
Informational Sources of Prism Adaptation
Summary and Conclusions
Addendum: a Comparison of Visual and Tactual Feedback as Sources of Prism Adaptation
3 Adaptation to Prismatic Displacement: End Products
The Immediate Effects of Prism Exposure
The Long-Term Effects of Prism Exposure
Summary and Conclusions
4 Adaptation as Learning
Characteristics of Learning and Adaptation
The Effect of "Learning Variables"
Necessary Conditions: the Motivation for Adaptation
Summary and Conclusions
5 Adaptation to Visual Transposition
The "Problem" of the Inverted Retinal Image
Studies of Transposed Vision
A Hypothetical Subject's Initial Experience with Optical Inversion
Three Aspects of Spatial Vision
The Response of a Hypothetical Subject to Optical Inversion
Reports from Actual Subjects
Why so Little Evidence of Visual Adaptation?
Theories of Visual Adaptation to Optical Transposition
Summary and Conclusions
6 Adaptation to Optically Induced Tilt
Environmental versus Egocentric Orientation
The Isolation of Adaptive Changes
Egocentric Orientation
The Problem of "Configurational Adaptation"
Genuine Optical Tilt Adaptation
General Findings and Theories of Optical Tilt Adaptation
Summary and Conclusions
7 Adaptation to the Loss of Visual Stability
The Constancy of Visual Direction and Visual Position
Mechanisms of Visual Direction Constancy (VDC)
Mechanisms of Visual Position Constancy (VPC)
Adaptation to the Loss of Visual Direction and Position Constancy
Summary and Conclusions
8 Adaptation to Distortions of Depth, Distance, and Size
Adaptation to Distortions of Depth
Adaptation to Distortions of Distance
Adaptation to Distortions of Size
Summary and Conclusions
9 Adaptation to Distortions of Form
Adaptation to Prismatically Induced Curvature
Adaptation to Distortions of Closed Figures
Summary and Conclusions
10 Adaptation to Auditory Rearrangement
The Early Studies
Later Studies
The Relationship Between Visual and Auditory Adaptation
Summary and Conclusions
11 Interspecies and Individual Differences in Adaptability
Adaptation in Nonhuman Organisms
Individual Differences in Human Subjects
12 Adaptation to Underwater Distortions
Varieties of Underwater Optical Distortion
Visual Experience Underwater
"Immediate" Adaptation to Underwater Distortions
"Long-Term" Adaptation to Underwater Distortions
Summary and Conclusions
13 Conclusions: What Have We Learned?
The Nature of Perceptual and Perceptual-Motor Plasticity
The Nature-Nurture Issue
Contributions to the Understanding of Perception and Perceptual-Motor Coordination
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 362
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1978
- Published:
- 28th June 1978
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483274782