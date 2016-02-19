Handbook of Perception, Volume X: Perceptual Ecology, deals with perceptual aspects of the study of interaction of persons with their environment. The book is organized into six parts. Part I examines an ecological approach to the perceptual systems and cultural differences in perception. Part II is devoted to impaired perception and action. It includes studies on perception by the deaf and blind, and outlines the intellectual principles necessary for understanding sensory aids. Part III on aesthetics covers central problem of aesthetic theories and the generation and measurement of aesthetic forms. Part IV on architecture, music, art, and cinema discusses the perceptual aspects of architecture; the psychology of music; and the perception of art and motion pictures. Part V deals with the role of olfactory hedonics in perfumery and the assessment and abatement of noxious odors; and food habits, gastronomy, and analysis of flavors and foods. Part VI focuses on parapsychology. It reviews experimental evidence on telepathy, clairvoyance, precognition, and psychokinesis in order to assess the status of parapsychology and show why it is paradoxy, outside of accepted opinion, after some 100 years of psychic research.

Table of Contents



List of Contributors

Foreword

Preface

Part I. Introduction

Chapter 1. The Ecological Nature of Perceptual Systems

I. Why Perception?

II. What Is There To Be Perceived?

III. The Physical Bases for Perception

IV. Adaptation of Perceptual Systems to the Environment

V. The Environmental Reach of Perceptual Systems

VI. The Environment, Perception, and Action

VII. Conclusion

References

Chapter 2. Culture and Perception

I. Introduction

II. Pictorial Perception

III. Visual Illusions

IV. Perceptual Constancy

V. Spatial Orientation

References

Part II. Sensory Disorders and Prosthetics

Chapter 3. Perception by the Deaf

I. Introduction

II. Research Findings

III. Methodological Problems

IV. Perception of Language

V. Trends and Directions for Future Research

References

Chapter 4. Perception by the Blind

I. Introduction

II. Audition

III. Touch

IV. Space Perception

V. Illusions

VI. Discussion and Summary

References

Chapter 5. Prosthetics of Perceptual Systems

I. Introduction

II. Alleviating Deafness

III. Alleviating Blindness

IV. Discussion

References

Part III. Aesthetics

Chapter 6. Aesthetic Theories

I. What Is Aesthetic Theory?

II. Extrinsic Theories

III. Intrinsic Theories

IV. Interactive Theories

V. Conclusions

References

Chapter 7. Generating and Measuring Aesthetic Forms

I. Generating Forms 133

II. Measuring Aesthetic Value 146

References 150

Part IV. Architecture, Music, Art, and Cinema

Chapter 8. Perceptual Aspects of Architecture

I. Introduction

II. The Physical Forms of Architecture

III. Evaluative Responses: Human Perceptions That Follow Architectural Form

IV. The Architectural Design Process: Human Perceptions That Precede Architectural Forms

V. Conclusions

References

Chapter 9. The Psychology of Music

I. Introduction

II. Recognition of Tonal Shape

III. The Formation of Perceptual Configurations

IV. Rhythm and Tempo

V. Memory

VI. Timbre Perception

VII. Musical Preferences

VIII. Neurological Substrates

References

Chapter 10. Art and Perception

I. Introduction

II. Representation and Communication about the World

III. Nonrepresentational Functions of Artistic Presentations: Expressive and Aesthetic

References

Chapter 11. The Perception of Motion Pictures

I. Introduction

II. The Moving Camera and the Representation of Space

III. Discontinuous Cuts and Their Contribution to Mental Structure and Visual Momentum

IV. Summary and Conclusions

References

Part V. Odor and Taste

Chapter 12. Odors in the Environment: Hedonics, Perfumery, and Odor Abatement

I. Introduction

II. Odor Hedonics

III. Perfumery

IV. Evaluation and Control of Malodors

V. Odor Counteraction

VI. An Overview

References

Chapter 13. Food and Food Technology: Food Habits, Gastronomy, Flavors, and Sensory Evaluation

I. Introduction

II. Food Acceptance and Food Rejection

III. Food Quality and Gastronomy

IV. Flavors, Flavor Development, and Food Chemistry

V. Applied Taste Testing of Foods

VI. An Overview

References

Part VI. Parapsychology

Chapter 14. Parapsychology

I. Introduction

II. The Modern Period

III. Examination of Outstanding Studies

IV. The Moral of Fraud

V. Recent Research Trends

VI. Theoretical Basis of the Psychical Controversy

VII. The Future

References

Author Index

Subject Index