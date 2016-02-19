Perceptual Ecology
1st Edition
Description
Handbook of Perception, Volume X: Perceptual Ecology, deals with perceptual aspects of the study of interaction of persons with their environment. The book is organized into six parts. Part I examines an ecological approach to the perceptual systems and cultural differences in perception. Part II is devoted to impaired perception and action. It includes studies on perception by the deaf and blind, and outlines the intellectual principles necessary for understanding sensory aids. Part III on aesthetics covers central problem of aesthetic theories and the generation and measurement of aesthetic forms. Part IV on architecture, music, art, and cinema discusses the perceptual aspects of architecture; the psychology of music; and the perception of art and motion pictures. Part V deals with the role of olfactory hedonics in perfumery and the assessment and abatement of noxious odors; and food habits, gastronomy, and analysis of flavors and foods. Part VI focuses on parapsychology. It reviews experimental evidence on telepathy, clairvoyance, precognition, and psychokinesis in order to assess the status of parapsychology and show why it is paradoxy, outside of accepted opinion, after some 100 years of psychic research.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Foreword
Preface
Part I. Introduction
Chapter 1. The Ecological Nature of Perceptual Systems
I. Why Perception?
II. What Is There To Be Perceived?
III. The Physical Bases for Perception
IV. Adaptation of Perceptual Systems to the Environment
V. The Environmental Reach of Perceptual Systems
VI. The Environment, Perception, and Action
VII. Conclusion
References
Chapter 2. Culture and Perception
I. Introduction
II. Pictorial Perception
III. Visual Illusions
IV. Perceptual Constancy
V. Spatial Orientation
References
Part II. Sensory Disorders and Prosthetics
Chapter 3. Perception by the Deaf
I. Introduction
II. Research Findings
III. Methodological Problems
IV. Perception of Language
V. Trends and Directions for Future Research
References
Chapter 4. Perception by the Blind
I. Introduction
II. Audition
III. Touch
IV. Space Perception
V. Illusions
VI. Discussion and Summary
References
Chapter 5. Prosthetics of Perceptual Systems
I. Introduction
II. Alleviating Deafness
III. Alleviating Blindness
IV. Discussion
References
Part III. Aesthetics
Chapter 6. Aesthetic Theories
I. What Is Aesthetic Theory?
II. Extrinsic Theories
III. Intrinsic Theories
IV. Interactive Theories
V. Conclusions
References
Chapter 7. Generating and Measuring Aesthetic Forms
I. Generating Forms 133
II. Measuring Aesthetic Value 146
References 150
Part IV. Architecture, Music, Art, and Cinema
Chapter 8. Perceptual Aspects of Architecture
I. Introduction
II. The Physical Forms of Architecture
III. Evaluative Responses: Human Perceptions That Follow Architectural Form
IV. The Architectural Design Process: Human Perceptions That Precede Architectural Forms
V. Conclusions
References
Chapter 9. The Psychology of Music
I. Introduction
II. Recognition of Tonal Shape
III. The Formation of Perceptual Configurations
IV. Rhythm and Tempo
V. Memory
VI. Timbre Perception
VII. Musical Preferences
VIII. Neurological Substrates
References
Chapter 10. Art and Perception
I. Introduction
II. Representation and Communication about the World
III. Nonrepresentational Functions of Artistic Presentations: Expressive and Aesthetic
References
Chapter 11. The Perception of Motion Pictures
I. Introduction
II. The Moving Camera and the Representation of Space
III. Discontinuous Cuts and Their Contribution to Mental Structure and Visual Momentum
IV. Summary and Conclusions
References
Part V. Odor and Taste
Chapter 12. Odors in the Environment: Hedonics, Perfumery, and Odor Abatement
I. Introduction
II. Odor Hedonics
III. Perfumery
IV. Evaluation and Control of Malodors
V. Odor Counteraction
VI. An Overview
References
Chapter 13. Food and Food Technology: Food Habits, Gastronomy, Flavors, and Sensory Evaluation
I. Introduction
II. Food Acceptance and Food Rejection
III. Food Quality and Gastronomy
IV. Flavors, Flavor Development, and Food Chemistry
V. Applied Taste Testing of Foods
VI. An Overview
References
Part VI. Parapsychology
Chapter 14. Parapsychology
I. Introduction
II. The Modern Period
III. Examination of Outstanding Studies
IV. The Moral of Fraud
V. Recent Research Trends
VI. Theoretical Basis of the Psychical Controversy
VII. The Future
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 464
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1978
- Published:
- 28th December 1978
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483276236