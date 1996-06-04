Perceptual and Cognitive Development
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Perception and Cognition:
P.J. Kellman, The Origins of Object Perception.
S. Carey, Perceptual Classification and Expertise.
E.S. Spelke and L. Hermer, Early Cognitive Development: Objects and Space.
Cognition and Language:
S.A. Gelman, Concepts and Theories.
P. Bloom, Controversies in Language Acquisition: Word Learning and the Part of Speech.
K. Lee and A. Karmiloff-Smith, The Development of External Symbol Systems: The Child as a Notator.
K.F. Miller, Origins of Quantitative Competence.
M. Siegal, Conversation and Cognition.
M. Taylor, A Theory of Mind Perspective on Social Cognitive Development.
Models of Development:
M.H. Johnson and R.O. Gilmore, Developmental Cognitive Neuroscience: A Biological Perspective on Cognitive Change.
D. Parisi, Computational Models of Developmental Mechanisms.
L.B. Smith and D.B. Katz, Activity-Dependent Processes in Perceptual and Cognitive Development.
Description
Perceptual and Cognitive Development illustrates how the developmental approach yields fundamental contributions to our understanding of perception and cognition as a whole. The book discusses how to relate developmental, comparative, and neurological considerations to early learning and development, and it presents fundamental problems in cognition and language, such as the acquisition of a coherent, organized, and shared understanding of concepts and language. Discussions of learning, memory, attention, and problem solving are embedded within specific accounts of the neurological status of developing minds and the nature of knowledge.
Key Features
- Research advances and theoretical reorientations are updated in the Second Edition; the revision focuses more attention on the cognitive and biological sciences and neuroscience
- Illustrates how the developmental approach can yield fundamental contributions to our understanding of perception and cognition as a whole
- Discussions of learning, memory, and attention permeate individual chapters
Readership
Advanced students, academics, researchers in cognition, education, perception, and decision-making
Details
- No. of pages:
- 454
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1996
- Published:
- 4th June 1996
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080538624
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780122796609
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Rochel Gelman Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of California, Los Angeles
Terry Au Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of California, Los Angeles, U.S.A.