Perceptual and Cognitive Development - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780122796609, 9780080538624

Perceptual and Cognitive Development

1st Edition

Editors: Rochel Gelman Terry Au
eBook ISBN: 9780080538624
Hardcover ISBN: 9780122796609
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 4th June 1996
Page Count: 454
Table of Contents

Perception and Cognition:
P.J. Kellman, The Origins of Object Perception.
S. Carey, Perceptual Classification and Expertise.
E.S. Spelke and L. Hermer, Early Cognitive Development: Objects and Space.
Cognition and Language:
S.A. Gelman, Concepts and Theories.
P. Bloom, Controversies in Language Acquisition: Word Learning and the Part of Speech.
K. Lee and A. Karmiloff-Smith, The Development of External Symbol Systems: The Child as a Notator.
K.F. Miller, Origins of Quantitative Competence.
M. Siegal, Conversation and Cognition.
M. Taylor, A Theory of Mind Perspective on Social Cognitive Development.
Models of Development:
M.H. Johnson and R.O. Gilmore, Developmental Cognitive Neuroscience: A Biological Perspective on Cognitive Change.
D. Parisi, Computational Models of Developmental Mechanisms.
L.B. Smith and D.B. Katz, Activity-Dependent Processes in Perceptual and Cognitive Development.

Description

Perceptual and Cognitive Development illustrates how the developmental approach yields fundamental contributions to our understanding of perception and cognition as a whole. The book discusses how to relate developmental, comparative, and neurological considerations to early learning and development, and it presents fundamental problems in cognition and language, such as the acquisition of a coherent, organized, and shared understanding of concepts and language. Discussions of learning, memory, attention, and problem solving are embedded within specific accounts of the neurological status of developing minds and the nature of knowledge.

Key Features

  • Research advances and theoretical reorientations are updated in the Second Edition; the revision focuses more attention on the cognitive and biological sciences and neuroscience
  • Illustrates how the developmental approach can yield fundamental contributions to our understanding of perception and cognition as a whole
  • Discussions of learning, memory, and attention permeate individual chapters

Readership

Advanced students, academics, researchers in cognition, education, perception, and decision-making

Details

No. of pages:
454
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1996
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080538624
Hardcover ISBN:
9780122796609

About the Editors

Rochel Gelman Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of California, Los Angeles

Terry Au Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of California, Los Angeles, U.S.A.

