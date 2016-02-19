Perception and Communication
1st Edition
Perception and Communication covers the significant advances in understanding the association between perception and communication.
This book is composed of 12 chapters and starts with an overview of the value of auditory studies and the basic principles of perception and behavior theory. The next chapters deal with the theoretical interpretation of the experiments concerning selective listening to speech and some of the distinctive features of human verbal behavior. These topics are followed by discussions of the role of communication channels in listening; the effects of noise on behavior; the general nature of vigilance; some data on individual differences related to extraversion and decrement in non-vigilance tasks; and the nature of extinction. The closing chapters consider the problems of multi-channeling listening and the selective nature of learning. These chapters also provide a summary of principles of perception and communication.
This book will prove useful to applied psychologists, behaviorists, and researchers.
1. Introduction: Hearing and Behavior
2. Selective Listening to Speech
3. Verbal and Bodily Response
4. The Assessment of Communications Channels for Ease of Listening
5. The Effects of Noise on Behavior
6. The General Nature of Vigilance
7. Some Data on Individual Differences
8. The Nature of Extinction
9. Immediate Memory and the Shifting of Attention
10. The Selective Nature of Learning
11. Recent Views on Skill
12. Retrospect and Prospect
- No. of pages:
- 344
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1958
- Published:
- 1st January 1958
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483225821