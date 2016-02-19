Perception and Communication - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483200798, 9781483225821

Perception and Communication

1st Edition

Authors: D.E. Broadbent
eBook ISBN: 9781483225821
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1958
Page Count: 344
Perception and Communication covers the significant advances in understanding the association between perception and communication.

This book is composed of 12 chapters and starts with an overview of the value of auditory studies and the basic principles of perception and behavior theory. The next chapters deal with the theoretical interpretation of the experiments concerning selective listening to speech and some of the distinctive features of human verbal behavior. These topics are followed by discussions of the role of communication channels in listening; the effects of noise on behavior; the general nature of vigilance; some data on individual differences related to extraversion and decrement in non-vigilance tasks; and the nature of extinction. The closing chapters consider the problems of multi-channeling listening and the selective nature of learning. These chapters also provide a summary of principles of perception and communication.

This book will prove useful to applied psychologists, behaviorists, and researchers.

Table of Contents


﻿1. Introduction: Hearing and Behavior

2. Selective Listening to Speech

3. Verbal and Bodily Response

4. The Assessment of Communications Channels for Ease of Listening

5. The Effects of Noise on Behavior

6. The General Nature of Vigilance

7. Some Data on Individual Differences

8. The Nature of Extinction

9. Immediate Memory and the Shifting of Attention

10. The Selective Nature of Learning

11. Recent Views on Skill

12. Retrospect and Prospect

References

Name Index

Subject Index

No. of pages:
344
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1958
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483225821

D.E. Broadbent

