Peptidomics of Cancer-Derived Enzyme Products - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128126387, 9780128126394

Peptidomics of Cancer-Derived Enzyme Products, Volume 42

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Tony Hu Fuyuhiko Tamanoi
eBook ISBN: 9780128126394
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128126387
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 18th October 2017
Page Count: 188
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
170.86
145.23
110.00
93.50
159.00
135.15
114.00
96.90
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
159.00
135.15
97.00
82.45
114.00
96.90
222.68
189.28
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

  1. Overview of this volume
    2. Circulating peptidome and tumor-resident proteolysis
    3. Colon tumor secretopeptidome
    4. Chemoenzymatic method for glycomics
    5. Human plasma peptidome for pancreatic cancer
    6. Lipoproteomics and quantitative proteomics
    7. Salivaomics: Protein markers/extracellular RNA/DNA in saliva
    8. Enzyme-responsive vectors for cancer therapy

Description

Peptidomics of Cancer-Derived Enzyme Products, Volume 42, the latest in The Enzymes series, is ideal for researchers in biochemistry, molecular and cell biology, pharmacology, and cancer, with this volume featuring high-caliber, thematic articles on the topic of peptidomics of cancer-derived enzyme products. Specific chapters cover Circulating peptidome and tumor-resident proteolysis, Colon tumor secretopeptidome, Chemoenzymatic method for glycomics, Human plasma peptidome for pancreatic cancer, Lipoproteomics and quantitative proteomics, Salivaomics: Protein markers/extracellular RNA/DNA in saliva, and Enzyme-responsive vectors for cancer therapy.

Key Features

  • Presents some of the most recent advances in the identification and function of enzymes changes in cancer
  • Features authoritative expertise from recognized contributors to the field

Readership

Researchers, students and professors interested in or learning about/teaching peptidomics analysis for cancer therapy

Details

No. of pages:
188
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780128126394
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128126387

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Volume Editors

Tony Hu Serial Volume Editor

Dr. Hu’s research focuses on developing and validating integrated nanotechnique-based strategies for marker discovery and molecular diagnostics in peripheral blood samples to provide a translatable solution for personalized medicine. His innovations aim to fill current gaps in early detection, real-time therapy monitoring and effective prognostics. He has assembled a diverse team with backgrounds in biochemistry, mass spectrometry, nanofabrication, and biomedical engineering to answer these needs. Dr. Hu received his Ph.D. in Biomedical Engineering from the University of Texas at Austin where he focused on developing nanomaterials as biosensors for disease diagnosis. He has published more than 50 journal articles and has received five U.S. patents (issued and pending) on these subjects since his first faculty appointment in 2011. Dr. Hu has also published four nanomedicine-related book chapters, and has given more than 40 seminars and invited presentations at major international scientific conferences. His research team has a history of grants from the NCI, NIAID, NICHD and DOD and awards from the Gates, Dunn, Kostas, and Cockrell family foundations. His team has in-depth knowledge of multiplex-detection method development for sample processing, mass spectrometry, biomarker identification and validation. This background ideally positions his team for a leadership role in these fields and for optimal clinical translation of their platforms for improved and comprehensive analysis of blood-based biomarkers that have broad potential clinical applications.

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, Biodesign Institute, Arizona State University’s Virginia G. Piper Center for Personalized Diagnostics and ASU’s School of Biological and Health Systems Engineering, USA

Fuyuhiko Tamanoi Serial Volume Editor

Fuyu Tamanoi is a biochemist who has served on the UCLA School of Medicine and UCLA College faculty since he joined the Department of Microbiology, Immunology & Molecular Genetics in 1993. He became a full professor in 1997. Since 1996, he has been a Director of Signal Transduction Program Area at Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center. Dr. Tamanoi earned his B.S. and M.S. in Biochemistry at the University of Tokyo. He received PhD in Molecular Biology at Nagoya University in 1977. He was a postdoctoral fellow at Harvard Medical School, where he worked on bacteriophage DNA replication. From 1980 to 1985, he was a senior staff investigator at Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory, where he worked on adenovirus DNA replication. From 1985 to 1993, he was an Assistant Professor and then Associate Professor at the University of Chicago, where he initiated studies on lipid modification of the Ras family proteins. His laboratory research centers on signal transduction and signal transduction inhibitors. He is currently exploring ways to deliver signal transduction inhibitors using nanoparticles.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Vice Chair, Department of Microbiology, Immunology and Molecular Genetics, University of California, Los Angeles and Director, Signal Transduction Program Area, Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.