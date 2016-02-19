Peptides covers the proceedings of the Sixth European Peptide Symposium, held in Athens, Greece on September 1963. This symposium brings together numerous works on the synthesis, reactions, biological activity, and physico-chemical properties of peptides. This book is organized into seven sections encompassing 46 chapters. The first three sections describe the methods of peptide synthesis, racemization, and degradation of peptide chains. These sections examine the developments in non-enzymatic selective modification and cleavage of peptides, as well as the oxidative modification of specific peptide chain. The succeeding section highlights the total synthesis of natural peptides and peptide analogues and the evaluation of the structure-activity relationships and biological properties of these peptides. These topics are followed by discussions on the synthetic pathways and properties of certain special peptides, along with the accompanying synthesis problems with uncommon amino acids and abnormal peptides. This final section explores the gas-chromatographic studies on the physic-chemical properties of peptides. This book will prove useful to organic chemists, biochemists, and peptide researchers.

Table of Contents



List of Participants

Abbreviations

Section I Methods of Synthesis (Protection of α-Amino, Carboxyl and Functional Groups of the Side-chain. Methods of Coupling)

Synthesis of Arginyl Peptides through Omithyl Peptides

Use of the S-Ethylcarbamoyl Group for Protection of the Thiol Function of Cysteine

Fission of Tosylamide Groups with Metals in Liquid Ammonia

Reduction of Nitroarginine Derivatives: Intermediates and Side Reactions

Über den Schutz der Hydroxylgruppe des Serins mit dem p-Chlorbenzyl-Radikal

Chromogenic Acid-labile Protecting Groups for use in Peptide Synthesis

Synthese von Polypeptiden ohne Isolierung der Zwischenprodukte

Kemsubstituierte Carbobenzoxyschutzgruppen. Vergleichende Untersuchung der acidolytischen Spaltung

Cyclisierung von Peptiden, besonders an Thioäthem

Die Aktivierung von Acylaminosδuren und Acylpeptiden mit Dicyclohexylcarbodiimid

Zur Synthese von Hydroxyaminosäurepeptiden

Catalysis of Peptide Synthesis. Facilitation of Ester Aminolysis by Bifunctional Catalysts via a Concerted Displacement

Peptidsynthesen mit Hilfe von proteolytischen Enzymen (Plasteimeaktion)

Synthesis and Some Properties of Diserylpyrophosphates

The Participation of the Amide Group in the Solvolysis of Phosphoric Acid Triesters Derived from Serine and Ethanolamine

New Methods in Peptide Synthesis

Discussion on Methods of Synthesis

Section II Racemization

Current Work on the Racemization Problem

Further Studies on Racemization in Peptide Synthesis using the "Two Spots" Method

On the Racemization of N-protected Active Esters of Phenylalanine under the Influence of Amines

Weitere Untersuchungen ٧ber die Racemisierung bei Peptidsynthesen mit Hilfe der Gaschromatographie

Discussion on Racemization

Section III Degradation of Peptide Chains

Progress in Non-enzymatic Selective Modification and Cleavage of Proteins

Non-enzymatic Cleavage of Histidyl Peptide Bonds

Oxidative Modification of Tryptophan Residues in Peptides

Observations on the Use of Enzymes in the Analysis of Peptides

Chemical Reactions of N-Ethylmaleimide

Discussion on Degradation of Peptide Chains

Section IV Synthesis of Natural Polypeptides and Analogues, Chemical Structure and Biological Activity

The Total Synthesis of ACTH

Structure de quelques peptidolipides de Mycobactories et Nocardiae

Relationships between Structure and Biological Activity among new Analogues of Postpituitary Hormones

Some Structure-Activity Relationships in the Oxytocin Series

Synthesis of 2-D-Tyrosine-oxytocin and 2-D-Tyrosine-deamino-oxytocin, Diastereoisomers of Oxytocin and Deamino-oxytocin

Synthesis and Some Biological Properties of 4-Deamido-oxytocin (4-Glutamic Acid-oxytocin)

Antitumour Activity of a Series of Acetyldipeptide Esters Containing Melphalan

Synthesis and Activity of Angiotensin Analogues (mostly Heptapeptides) in which the Arginine Moiety is Replaced by Similar Residues of Varied Structure and Configuration

Struktur-Aktivitäts-Beziehungen bei bradykininanalogen Polypeptiden

Structure and Microbiological Activity in the Enniatin-Series

Discussion on Synthesis of Natural Polypeptides and Analogues. Chemical Structure and Biological Activity

Section V Synthesis and Properties of Some Special Peptides

The Synthesis and Polymerization of Peptides containing Lysine and Glutamic Acid Residues

Synthesis of Some Peptides for the Sequence 1-20 of Ribonuclease A and Related Studies

The Synthesis of an Oxytocin-Type Fragment of Insulin

Discussion on Synthesis and Properties of some Special Peptides

Section VI Special Problems with Uncommon Amino-Acids. Abnormal Peptides

Further Studies with Peptides of α-Methylalanine and Related Amino-acids

Activation of the Amide Group by Acylation

Synthèse de Peptides non-symétriques de l'acide α, α'-meso-Diaminopimélique

Synthetic and Natural Cyclodepsipeptides

The Synthesis of O-Peptides of Tyrosine, Serine and Threonine

Section VII Chemical and Physical Properties of Peptides

Gaschromatographie in der Aminosäure- und Peptidchemie

The Characterization of Peptides by Diffusion through Membranes

Studies with Synthetic Phosphorylated Peptides by Counter-current Distribution

