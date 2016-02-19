Peptides
1st Edition
Proceedings of the Sixth European Symposium, Athens, September 1963
Peptides covers the proceedings of the Sixth European Peptide Symposium, held in Athens, Greece on September 1963. This symposium brings together numerous works on the synthesis, reactions, biological activity, and physico-chemical properties of peptides. This book is organized into seven sections encompassing 46 chapters. The first three sections describe the methods of peptide synthesis, racemization, and degradation of peptide chains. These sections examine the developments in non-enzymatic selective modification and cleavage of peptides, as well as the oxidative modification of specific peptide chain. The succeeding section highlights the total synthesis of natural peptides and peptide analogues and the evaluation of the structure-activity relationships and biological properties of these peptides. These topics are followed by discussions on the synthetic pathways and properties of certain special peptides, along with the accompanying synthesis problems with uncommon amino acids and abnormal peptides. This final section explores the gas-chromatographic studies on the physic-chemical properties of peptides. This book will prove useful to organic chemists, biochemists, and peptide researchers.
Table of Contents
List of Participants
Abbreviations
Section I Methods of Synthesis (Protection of α-Amino, Carboxyl and Functional Groups of the Side-chain. Methods of Coupling)
Synthesis of Arginyl Peptides through Omithyl Peptides
Use of the S-Ethylcarbamoyl Group for Protection of the Thiol Function of Cysteine
Fission of Tosylamide Groups with Metals in Liquid Ammonia
Reduction of Nitroarginine Derivatives: Intermediates and Side Reactions
Über den Schutz der Hydroxylgruppe des Serins mit dem p-Chlorbenzyl-Radikal
Chromogenic Acid-labile Protecting Groups for use in Peptide Synthesis
Synthese von Polypeptiden ohne Isolierung der Zwischenprodukte
Kemsubstituierte Carbobenzoxyschutzgruppen. Vergleichende Untersuchung der acidolytischen Spaltung
Cyclisierung von Peptiden, besonders an Thioäthem
Die Aktivierung von Acylaminosδuren und Acylpeptiden mit Dicyclohexylcarbodiimid
Zur Synthese von Hydroxyaminosäurepeptiden
Catalysis of Peptide Synthesis. Facilitation of Ester Aminolysis by Bifunctional Catalysts via a Concerted Displacement
Peptidsynthesen mit Hilfe von proteolytischen Enzymen (Plasteimeaktion)
Synthesis and Some Properties of Diserylpyrophosphates
The Participation of the Amide Group in the Solvolysis of Phosphoric Acid Triesters Derived from Serine and Ethanolamine
New Methods in Peptide Synthesis
Discussion on Methods of Synthesis
Section II Racemization
Current Work on the Racemization Problem
Further Studies on Racemization in Peptide Synthesis using the "Two Spots" Method
On the Racemization of N-protected Active Esters of Phenylalanine under the Influence of Amines
Weitere Untersuchungen ٧ber die Racemisierung bei Peptidsynthesen mit Hilfe der Gaschromatographie
Discussion on Racemization
Section III Degradation of Peptide Chains
Progress in Non-enzymatic Selective Modification and Cleavage of Proteins
Non-enzymatic Cleavage of Histidyl Peptide Bonds
Oxidative Modification of Tryptophan Residues in Peptides
Observations on the Use of Enzymes in the Analysis of Peptides
Chemical Reactions of N-Ethylmaleimide
Discussion on Degradation of Peptide Chains
Section IV Synthesis of Natural Polypeptides and Analogues, Chemical Structure and Biological Activity
The Total Synthesis of ACTH
Structure de quelques peptidolipides de Mycobactories et Nocardiae
Relationships between Structure and Biological Activity among new Analogues of Postpituitary Hormones
Some Structure-Activity Relationships in the Oxytocin Series
Synthesis of 2-D-Tyrosine-oxytocin and 2-D-Tyrosine-deamino-oxytocin, Diastereoisomers of Oxytocin and Deamino-oxytocin
Synthesis and Some Biological Properties of 4-Deamido-oxytocin (4-Glutamic Acid-oxytocin)
Antitumour Activity of a Series of Acetyldipeptide Esters Containing Melphalan
Synthesis and Activity of Angiotensin Analogues (mostly Heptapeptides) in which the Arginine Moiety is Replaced by Similar Residues of Varied Structure and Configuration
Struktur-Aktivitäts-Beziehungen bei bradykininanalogen Polypeptiden
Structure and Microbiological Activity in the Enniatin-Series
Discussion on Synthesis of Natural Polypeptides and Analogues. Chemical Structure and Biological Activity
Section V Synthesis and Properties of Some Special Peptides
The Synthesis and Polymerization of Peptides containing Lysine and Glutamic Acid Residues
Synthesis of Some Peptides for the Sequence 1-20 of Ribonuclease A and Related Studies
The Synthesis of an Oxytocin-Type Fragment of Insulin
Discussion on Synthesis and Properties of some Special Peptides
Section VI Special Problems with Uncommon Amino-Acids. Abnormal Peptides
Further Studies with Peptides of α-Methylalanine and Related Amino-acids
Activation of the Amide Group by Acylation
Synthèse de Peptides non-symétriques de l'acide α, α'-meso-Diaminopimélique
Synthetic and Natural Cyclodepsipeptides
The Synthesis of O-Peptides of Tyrosine, Serine and Threonine
Section VII Chemical and Physical Properties of Peptides
Gaschromatographie in der Aminosäure- und Peptidchemie
The Characterization of Peptides by Diffusion through Membranes
Studies with Synthetic Phosphorylated Peptides by Counter-current Distribution
