Peptides - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123109200, 9780080538594

Peptides

1st Edition

Synthesis, Structures, and Applications

Editors: Bernd Gutte
eBook ISBN: 9780080538594
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123109200
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 19th October 1995
Page Count: 511
Description

In recent years, research has shown the importance of peptides in neuroscience, immunology, and cell biology. Active research programs worldwide are now engaged in developing peptide-based drugs and vaccines using modification of natural peptides and proteins, design of artificial peptides and peptide mimetics, and screening of peptide and phage libraries.

In this comprehensive book, the authors discuss peptide synthesis and application within the context of their increasing importance to the pharmaceutical industry. Peptides: Synthesis, Structures, and Applications explores the broad growth of information in modern peptide synthetic methods and the structure-activity relationships of synthetic polypeptides.

Key Features

  • The history of peptide chemistry
  • Amide formation, deprotection, and disulfide formation in peptide synthesis
  • Solid-phase peptide synthesis
  • a-helix formation by peptides in water
  • Stability and dynamics of peptide conformation
  • An overview of structure-function studies of peptide hormones
  • Neuropeptides:peptide and nonpeptide analogs
  • Reversible inhibitors of serine proteinases
  • Design of polypeptides
  • Current capabilities and future possibilities of soluble chemical combinatorial libraries
  • Epitope mapping with peptides
  • Synthesis and applications of branched peptides in immunological methods and vaccines

Table of Contents

The History of Peptide Chemistry
Amide Formation, Deprotection, And Disulfide Formation in Peptide Synthesis
Solid Phase Peptide Synthesis
A-Helix Formation By Peptides in Water
Peptide Conformation: Stability and Dynamics
Structure-Function Studies of Peptide Hormones: An Overview
Neuropeptides: Peptides and Nonpeptide Analogs
Reversible Inhibitors of Serine Proteinases, Naturallly Occurring Miniproteins, Semisynthetic Variants, Recombinant Homologues and Synthetic Peptides
Design of Polypeptides
Chemical Combinatorial Libraries: Current Capabilities and Future Possibilities
Epitope Mapping with Peptides
Active Immunization Using Synthetic Peptides

Details

No. of pages:
511
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1995
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080538594
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123109200

About the Editor

Bernd Gutte

Affiliations and Expertise

Biochemisches Institut der Universitat urich, Zurich, Switzerland

