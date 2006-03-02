Peptide Solvation and H-bonds - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120342723, 9780080463568

Peptide Solvation and H-bonds, Volume 72

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Robert Baldwin David Baker
eBook ISBN: 9780080463568
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120342723
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 2nd March 2006
Page Count: 312
Table of Contents

Preface: New Directions in the Study of Peptide H-bonds and Peptide Solvation

  1. Potential Functions for Hydrogen Bonds in Protein Structure Prediction and Design
  2. Backbone-Backbone H-Bonds Make Context Dependent Contributions to Protein Folding Kinetics and Thermodynamics: Lessons from Amide-to-Ester Mutations
  3. Modeling Polarization in Proteins and Protein-Ligand Complexes: Methods and Preliminary Results
  4. Hydrogen Bonds in Molecular Mechanics Force Fields
  5. Resonance Character of Hydrogen-Bonding Interactions in Water and Other H-Bonded Species
  6. How Hydrogen Bonds Shape Membrane Protein Structure
  7. Peptide and Protein Folding and Conformational Equilibria: Theoretical Treatment of Electrostatics and Hydrogen Bonding with Implicit Solvent Models
  8. Thermodynamics of alpha-Helix Formation
  9. The Importance of Cooperative Interactions and A Solid State Paradigm to Proteins – What Peptide Chemists Can Learn from Molecular Crystals

Description

Volume 72, Peptide Solvation and H-bonds, addresses the role of peptide backbone solvation in the energetics of protein folding. Particular attention is focused on modeling and computation. This volume will be of particular interest to biophysicists and structural biologists.

Key Features

  • Challenges the longstanding and basic assumptions of structural biology
  • Discusses how to solve the problem of protein structure prediction
  • Addresses the quantitation of the energetics of folding

Readership

Biochemists, biophysicists, cell biologists, protein chemists, and structural biologists

Details

No. of pages:
312
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2006
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080463568
Hardcover ISBN:
9780120342723

Reviews

PRAISE FOR THE SERIES:

"The authority, originality, and editing of the reviews are first class." --NATURE

"The Advances in Protein Chemistry series has been a major factor in the education of protein chemists." --JOURNAL OF THE AMERICAN CHEMICAL SOCIETY

About the Serial Volume Editors

Robert Baldwin Serial Volume Editor

Former Senior Lecturer, Willesden College of Technology, London

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Biochemistry, Stanford Medical School, California, USA

David Baker Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Doctor & Consultant Medical Toxicologist, Centre for Radiation, Chemicals and Environmental Hazards (CRCE) (London), Health Protection Agency, London, UK

