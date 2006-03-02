Peptide Solvation and H-bonds, Volume 72
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Preface: New Directions in the Study of Peptide H-bonds and Peptide Solvation
- Potential Functions for Hydrogen Bonds in Protein Structure Prediction and Design
- Backbone-Backbone H-Bonds Make Context Dependent Contributions to Protein Folding Kinetics and Thermodynamics: Lessons from Amide-to-Ester Mutations
- Modeling Polarization in Proteins and Protein-Ligand Complexes: Methods and Preliminary Results
- Hydrogen Bonds in Molecular Mechanics Force Fields
- Resonance Character of Hydrogen-Bonding Interactions in Water and Other H-Bonded Species
- How Hydrogen Bonds Shape Membrane Protein Structure
- Peptide and Protein Folding and Conformational Equilibria: Theoretical Treatment of Electrostatics and Hydrogen Bonding with Implicit Solvent Models
- Thermodynamics of alpha-Helix Formation
- The Importance of Cooperative Interactions and A Solid State Paradigm to Proteins – What Peptide Chemists Can Learn from Molecular Crystals
Description
Volume 72, Peptide Solvation and H-bonds, addresses the role of peptide backbone solvation in the energetics of protein folding. Particular attention is focused on modeling and computation. This volume will be of particular interest to biophysicists and structural biologists.
Key Features
- Challenges the longstanding and basic assumptions of structural biology
- Discusses how to solve the problem of protein structure prediction
- Addresses the quantitation of the energetics of folding
Readership
Biochemists, biophysicists, cell biologists, protein chemists, and structural biologists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 312
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2006
- Published:
- 2nd March 2006
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080463568
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780120342723
About the Serial Volume Editors
Robert Baldwin Serial Volume Editor
Former Senior Lecturer, Willesden College of Technology, London
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Biochemistry, Stanford Medical School, California, USA
David Baker Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Doctor & Consultant Medical Toxicologist, Centre for Radiation, Chemicals and Environmental Hazards (CRCE) (London), Health Protection Agency, London, UK