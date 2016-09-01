Peptide, Protein and Enzyme Design, Volume 580
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Chemical Post-Translational Modification with Designed Rhodium(II) Catalysts
Samuel C. Martin, Matthew B. Minus and Zachary T. Ball
2. Cell Binding Assays for Determining the Affinity of Protein-Protein Interactions: Technologies and Considerations
Sean Hunter and Jennifer Cochran
3. Protein and Antibody Engineering by Phage Display
Julia C. Frei and Jonathan R. Lai
4. Incorporation of Unnatural Amino Acids into Proteins Expressed in Mammalian Cells
Robert Serfling and Irene Coin
5. Method for Enzyme Design with Genetically Encoded Unnatural Amino Acids
Cheng Hu and Jiangyun Wang
6. Methods for Solving Highly Symmetric De Novo Designed Metalloproteins: Crystallographic Examination of a Novel Three Stranded Coiled Coil Structure Containing D-Amino Acids
Leela Ruckthong, Jeanne A. Stuckey and Vincent L. Pecoraro
7. SpyRings Declassified: A Blueprint for using Isopeptide-Mediated Cyclization to Enhance Enzyme Thermal Resilience
Christopher Schoene, S. Paul Bennett and Mark Howarth
8. Engineering and Application of LOV2-Based Photoswitches
Seth Parker Zimmerman, Brian Kuhlman and Hayretin Yumerefendi
9. Minimalist Design of Allosterically Regulated Protein Catalysts
Olga V. Makhlynets and Ivan V. Korendovych
10. Combining Design and Selection to Create Novel Protein-Peptide Interactions
Elizabeth B. Speltz, Nicholas Sawyer and Lynne Regan
11. Metal-Directed Design of Supramolecular Protein Assemblies
Jake B. Bailey, Rohit H. Subramanian, Lewis A. Churchfield and F. Akif Tezcan
12. Designing Fluorinated Proteins
E. Neil G. Marsh
13. Solid Phase Synthesis of Helically Folded Aromatic Oligoamides
Simon J. Dawson, Xiaobo Hu, Stijn Claerhout and Ivan Huc
14. Conformational Restriction of Peptides Using Dithiol Bis-Alkylation
Leila Peraro, Timothy R. Siegert and Joshua A. Kritzer
15. Engineering Short Pre-Organized Peptide Sequences for Metal Ion Coordination: Copper(II) a Case Study
Luís M. P. Lima and Olga Iranzo
16. De Novo Construction of Redox Active Proteins
C. C. Moser, M. M Sheehan, N. M. Ennist, G. Kodali, C. Bialas, M. T. Englander, B. M. Discher and P. L. Dutton
17. Design Strategies for Redox Active Metalloenzymes: Applications in Hydrogen Production
Rafael Alcala-Torano, Dayn Joseph Sommer, Zahra Bahrami Dizicheh and Giovanna Ghirlanda
18. Equilibrium Studies of Designed Metalloproteins
Brian R. Gibney
19. Reconstitution of Heme Enzymes with Artificial Metalloporphyrinoids
Koji Oohora and Takashi Hayashi
20. Creation of a Thermally Tolerant Peroxidase
Yoshihito Watanabe and Hiroshi Nakajima
21. Designing Covalently Linked Heterodimeric Four-Helix Bundles
Marco Chino, Linda Leone, Ornella Maglio and Angela Lombardi
22. Design of Heteronuclear Metalloenzymes
Ambika Bhagi-Damodaran,Parisa Hosseinzadeh, Evan Mirts, Julian Reed, Igor D. Petrik and Yi Lu
23. Periplasmic Screening for Artificial Metalloenzymes
Markus Jeschek, Sven Panke and Thomas R. Ward
24. De Novo Designed Imaging Agents Based on Lanthanide Peptides Complexes
Anna F. A. Peacock
25. Peptide Binding for Bio-Based Nanomaterials
Nicholas M. Bedford, Catherine Munro and Marc R. Knecht
Description
De Novo Enzyme Design, the newest volume in the Methods in Enzymology series, continues the legacy of this premier serial with quality chapters authored by leaders in the field. This volume includes the design of metal binding maquettes, insertion of non-natural cofactors, Cu metallopeptides, non-covalent interactions in peptide assemblies, peptide binding and bundling, heteronuclear metalloenzymes, florinated peptides, De Novo imaging agents, and protein-protein interaction.
Biochemists, biophysicists, molecular biologists, analytical chemists, and physiologists
About the Serial Volume Editors
Vincent Pecoraro Serial Volume Editor
John T. Groves Collegiate Professor of Chemistry, Department of Chemistry, University of Michigan, USA
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemistry, University of Michigan, MI, USA