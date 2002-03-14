Peptide-Lipid Interactions, Volume 52

PART I: Biophysical Techniques for Analyzing Peptide-Lipid Interactions Peptide-Membrane Interactions Determined Using Site Directed Spin Labeling. Isothermal Titration Calorimetry to Study Interactions Between Peptides and Lipid Membranes. Infrared Reflection-Absorption Spectroscopy of Lipids, Peptides, and Proteins in Aqueous Monolayers. Measuring the Depth of Amino Acid Residues in Membrane-Inserted Peptides by Fluorescence Quenching. Surface-sensitive X-ray and Neutron Scattering Characterization of Planar Lipid Model membranes and Lipid/Peptide Interactions. Lipid-Peptide Interactions Investigated by NMR. Peptide-Lipid Interactions in Supported Monolayers and Bilayers.

Part II: Theoretical and Computational Analyses of Peptide-Lipid Interactions Free Energy Determinants of Peptide Association with Lipid Bilayers. Investigating Ion Channels Using Computational Methods.

Part III: Experimental Investigations of Peptide-Lipid Interactions The Role of Electrostatic and Nonpolar Interactions in the Association of Peripheral Proteins with Membranes. The Energetics of Peptide-Lipid Interactions: Modulation by Interfacial Dipoles and Cholesterol. Transmembrane Alpha Helices. Lipidated Peptides as Tools to Understand the Membrane Interactions of Lipid-modified Proteins. Experimental and Computational Studies of the Interactions of Amphipathic Peptides with Lipid Surfaces. Interactions of pH-Sensitive Peptides and Polymers with Lipid Bilayers: Binding and Membrane Stability. The Hydrophobicity Threshold for Peptide Insertion into Membranes.

Part IV: Specialized Topics of Biological Relevance Signal Sequence Function in the Mammalian Endoplasmic Reticulum: A Biological Perspective. The Process of Membrane Fusion: Nipples, Hemifusion Pores, and Pore Growth. Prenylation of CaaX-Type Proteins: Basic Principles through Clinical Applications. Peptides as Probes of Protein-Protein Interactions Involved in Neurotransmitter Release.