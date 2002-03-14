Peptide-Lipid Interactions - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121533526, 9780080490960

Peptide-Lipid Interactions, Volume 52

1st Edition

Editors: Sidney Simon Thomas McIntosh
eBook ISBN: 9780080490960
eBook ISBN: 9780080925851
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 14th March 2002
Page Count: 601

Table of Contents

PART I: Biophysical Techniques for Analyzing Peptide-Lipid Interactions Peptide-Membrane Interactions Determined Using Site Directed Spin Labeling. Isothermal Titration Calorimetry to Study Interactions Between Peptides and Lipid Membranes. Infrared Reflection-Absorption Spectroscopy of Lipids, Peptides, and Proteins in Aqueous Monolayers. Measuring the Depth of Amino Acid Residues in Membrane-Inserted Peptides by Fluorescence Quenching. Surface-sensitive X-ray and Neutron Scattering Characterization of Planar Lipid Model membranes and Lipid/Peptide Interactions. Lipid-Peptide Interactions Investigated by NMR. Peptide-Lipid Interactions in Supported Monolayers and Bilayers.

Part II: Theoretical and Computational Analyses of Peptide-Lipid Interactions Free Energy Determinants of Peptide Association with Lipid Bilayers. Investigating Ion Channels Using Computational Methods.

Part III: Experimental Investigations of Peptide-Lipid Interactions The Role of Electrostatic and Nonpolar Interactions in the Association of Peripheral Proteins with Membranes. The Energetics of Peptide-Lipid Interactions: Modulation by Interfacial Dipoles and Cholesterol. Transmembrane Alpha Helices. Lipidated Peptides as Tools to Understand the Membrane Interactions of Lipid-modified Proteins. Experimental and Computational Studies of the Interactions of Amphipathic Peptides with Lipid Surfaces. Interactions of pH-Sensitive Peptides and Polymers with Lipid Bilayers: Binding and Membrane Stability. The Hydrophobicity Threshold for Peptide Insertion into Membranes.

Part IV: Specialized Topics of Biological Relevance Signal Sequence Function in the Mammalian Endoplasmic Reticulum: A Biological Perspective. The Process of Membrane Fusion: Nipples, Hemifusion Pores, and Pore Growth. Prenylation of CaaX-Type Proteins: Basic Principles through Clinical Applications. Peptides as Probes of Protein-Protein Interactions Involved in Neurotransmitter Release.

Description

This volume contains a comprehensive overview of peptide-lipid interactions by leading researchers. The first part covers theoretical concepts, experimental considerations, and thermodynamics. The second part presents new results obtained through site-directed EPR, electron microscopy, NMR, isothermal calorimetry, and fluorescence quenching. The final part covers problems of biological interest, including signal transduction, membrane transport, fusion, and adhesion.

Key Features

@introbul:Key Features @bul:* world-renowned experts

  • state-of-the-art experimental methods
  • monolayers, bilayers, biological membranes
  • theoretical aspects and computer simulations
  • rafts
  • synaptic transmission
  • membrane fusion
  • signal transduction

Readership

Biophysicists, physical chemists, cell biologists, and biomedical engineers.

No. of pages:
601
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2002
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080490960
eBook ISBN:
9780080925851

@qu:"...a highy quality book with authoritative reviews, useful citations, and adequate illustrative material. The field is of increasing interest and the contribution is timely." @source:—DOODY'S NOTES (2002)

About the Editors

Sidney Simon Editor

Department of Neurobiology, Duke University Medical Center, Durham, NC, USA

Thomas McIntosh Editor

Duke University Medical Center, Durham, North Carolina, U.S.A.

