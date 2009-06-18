Peptic Ulcer Disease, An Issue of Gastroenterology Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781437706802

Peptic Ulcer Disease, An Issue of Gastroenterology Clinics, Volume 38-2

1st Edition

Authors: Francis Chan
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437706802
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 18th June 2009
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

An ulcer is an open sore in the lining of the stomach or intestine. Peptic ulcers are eventually caused by acid and pepsin, a digestive stomach enzyme. These ulcers can occur in the stomach, where they are called gastric ulcers, or they can occur in the first portion of the intestine. These are called duodenal ulcers. Peptic ulcer is a term used to describe either or both of these two types of ulcers. H. pylori and certain drugs are the two major factors that cause ulcers. This issue provides a comprehensive overview of the causes, diagnosis, and treatments of peptic ulcers, including conditions like Zollinger -Ellison syndrome. Articles are devoted to NSAID ulcers and how to prevent them, stress ulcers, and antiplatelet therapy.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Hardcover ISBN:
9781437706802

About the Authors

Francis Chan Author

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.