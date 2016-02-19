Penta- and Higher Polyhydric Alcohols, Their Oxidation Products and Derivatives, Saccharides

Rodd’s Chemistry of Carbon Compounds, Second Edition, Volume I: Aliphatic Compounds, Part F: Penta- and Higher Polyhydric Alcohols, their Oxidation Products and Derivatives presents the systematic description of acyclic compounds, which are of great chemical, biological, and technical interest. This three-chapter volume specifically covers the extract structures and conformations of various members of higher polyhydric alcohols. The three chapters deal, respectively, with penta-, hexa- and higher polyhydric alcohols and their derivatives; monosaccharides and related compounds; and oligosaccharides and polysaccharides and related compounds. This book is of great value to organic chemists and researchers.

Chapter 22. Penta-, Hexa- and Higher Polyhydric Alcohols

1. General Introduction

a. Nomenclature, Stereochemistry and Structural Representation

b. Preparation and Synthesis of Alditols

c. Chromatographic Separation of Alditols

2. Individual Alditols

a. Pentitols

b. Hexitols

c. Heptitols and Higher Alditols

3. Reactions and Derivatives of the Alditols

a. Oxidation

b. Cyclic Acetal and Ketal Formation

c. Esterification

d Etherification

4. Monoanhydroalditols

5. Dianhydroalditols

6. Deoxyalditols

7. Aminodeoxyalditols

8. Deoxynitroalditols

9. Sulphur-Containing Derivatives of the Alditols

Chapter 23. The Monosaccharides: Pentoses, Hexoses, Heptoses and Higher Sugars

1. Monosaccharides

a. Nomenclature, Structure and Stereochemistry

b. Conformational Analysis of the Monosaccharides

c. Identification and Structural Determination of Monosaccharides by Physical Methods

d. Separation, Identification and Estimation of Monosaccharides by Chromatography and Related Techniques

e. Synthesis of Monosaccharides

f. Natural Sources, Properties of Individual Monosaccharides and Their Derivatives

g. Isomerisation and Degradation of Monosaccharides in Basic Media: Saccharinic Acid Formation

h. The Action of Acids on Monosaccharides

i. Oxidation of Monosaccharides

2. Functional Derivatives of Monosaccharides

a. Glycosides

b. Monosaccharide Ethers

c. Cyclic Acetals and Ketals

d. Anhydro Derivatives of Monosaccharides

e. Esters

f. Functional Nitrogenous Derivatives of Monosaccharides

3. Amino-Sugars

a. Synthesis and Methods of Preparation

b. General Properties and Reactions of Amino-Sugars

c. 2-Amino-2-Deoxyaldoses

d. 3-Amino-3-Deoxyaldoses

e. 4-Amino-4-Deoxyaldoses

f. 5-Amino-5-Deoxyaldoses

g. 6-Amino-6-Deoxyaldoses

h. Diaminodideoxyaldoses

i. Aminoketoses

j. Nonulosaminic Acids

4. Deoxy-Sugars

a. Occurrence, Detection and General Reactions

b. Synthesis

c. Biosynthesis

d. Individual Deoxy-Sugars

5. Branched-Chain Monosaccharides

a. Branched-Chain Derivatives of Tetroses

b. Branched-Chain Derivatives of Pentoses

c. Branched-Chain Derivatives of Pentuloses

d. Branched-Chain Derivatives of Hexoses

6. Thio-Sugars

a. Occurrence

b. General Properties and Reactions

c. Methods of Preparation

d. Individual Thio-Sugars

7. Unsaturated Monosaccharides

a. Glycals or 1,2-Dideoxy-1-Enoses

b. 2,3-Dideoxy-2-Enoses

c. 3-Deoxy- and 3,4-Dideoxy-3-Enoses

d. 4-Enoses (Non-Terminal)

e. 4- and 5-Enoses (Terminal)

8. Isotopically Labeled Carbohydrates

a. 14C-Labeled Carbohydrates

b. Tritium-Labeled Carbohydrates

c. Deuterated Carbohydrates

Chapter 24. Oligosaccharides, Polysaccharides and Related Compounds

1. Oligosaccharides

2. Disaccharides and Related Compounds

a. Hexosyltetroses, C10H18O9

b. Pentosylpentoses, C10H18O9, and Their Polymer Homologues

c. Deoxyhexosylpentose, C11H20O9

d. Hexosylpentoses, C11H20O10

e. Pentosylhexoses, C11H20O10

f. Hexosyldideoxyhexoses, C12H22O9

g. Deoxyhexosyldeoxyhexoses and Deoxyhexosyl Deoxyhexoside, C12H22O9

h. Hexosyldeoxyhexoses and Hexosyl Deoxyhexoside, C12H22O10

i. Deoxyhexosylhexoses, C12H22O10

j. Hexosylhexoses, C12H22O11. Reducing Disaccharides

k. Hexosylhexosides, C12H22O11. Non-Reducing Disaccharides

l. Dihexose Anhydrides, C12H22O11

m. Diketose Dianhydrides, C12H20O10

n. Glycosides of Polyhydric Alcohols

o. Nitrogen-Containing Disaccharides

p. Aldobiuronic Acids

3. Trisaccharides

a. Reducing Trisaccharides

b. Non-Reducing Trisaccharides

c. Nitrogen-Containing Trisaccharides

d. Acidic Trisaccharides

4. Tetrasaccharides

a. Reducing Tetrasaccharides

b. Non-Reducing Tetrasaccharides

c. Acidic Tetrasaccharides

5. Oligosaccharides from Human Milk

6. Polysaccharides

a. Pentosans

b. Hexosans

c. Polyuronides

d. Complex Polysaccharides

7. Teichoic Acids and Related Compounds

a. Teichoic Acids

b. Other Polymeric Carbohydrate Phosphates

8. Glycoproteins

a. Glycoproteins of Animal Origin

b. Glycoproteins of Bacterial Origin

9. Glycolipids

Index

