Penn Clinical Manual of Urology - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9781455753598, 9780323244664

Penn Clinical Manual of Urology

2nd Edition

Authors: Philip Hanno Thomas Guzzo S. Bruce Malkowicz Alan Wein
eBook ISBN: 9780323244664
eBook ISBN: 9780323314299
Paperback ISBN: 9781455753598
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 17th March 2014
Page Count: 960
Description

Concise and practical, the Penn Clinical Manual of Urology is an indispensable guide to the daily practice of urology. This one-volume medical reference book presents the key clinical information you need to diagnose and treat urologic disorders quickly and effectively, featuring brief, well-illustrated chapters and an easy-to-read format. Essential for clinical questions and answers, the Penn Clinical Manual of Urology deserves a place on the bookshelf of not only every urologist, but every provider treating urologic problems.

"This is a powerhouse of a textbook ... it punches well above its diminutive size." Reviewed by: Tim Lane, Consultant Urologist, Lister Hospital, March 2015

Key Features

  • Find information quickly and easily with a format that includes clearly presented algorithms, tables, and figures.
  • Effectively review for the boards using the self-assessment questions at the end of each chapter.

Table of Contents

1. Signs and Symptoms: The Initial Examination

2. Diagnostic and Interventional Uroradiology

3. Lower Urinary Tract Infection in Women and Pyelonephritis

4. Prostatitis and Lower Urinary Tract Infection in Men

5. Specific Infections of the Genitourinary Tract

6. Sexually Transmitted Infections

7. Interstitial Cystitis/Bladder Pain Syndrome

8. Nephrolithiasis

9. Urologic Emergencies

10. Urinary and Genital Trauma

11. Urethral Stricture Disease

12. Urinary Fistula

13. Nocturia

14. Lower Urinary Tract Function and Dysfunction; Urinary Incontinence

15. Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia and Related Entities

16. Adult Genitourinary Cancer: Prostate and Bladder

17. Adult Genitourinary Cancer: Renal, Testicular, and Penile

18. Radiation Therapy

19. Laparoscopic Surgical Anatomy, Laparoscopy, and Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopic Surgery

20. Male Sexual Dysfunction

21. Male Fertility and Sterility

22. Disorders of the Adrenal Gland

23. Retroperitoneal Tumors and Retroperitoneal Fibrosis

24. Renal Physiology and Pathophysiology

25. Renal Transplantation

26. Renovascular Hypertension

27. Disorders of Sexual Development

28. Pediatric Oncology

29. Pediatric Voiding Function and Dysfunction

30. Congenital Anomalies

31. Geriatric Urology

32. Venous Thromboembolism in Urology Surgery

960
English
© Saunders 2014
Saunders
9780323244664
9780323314299
9781455753598

About the Author

Philip Hanno

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Urology, Division of Urology, Department of Surgery, University of Pennsylvania Health System, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Thomas Guzzo

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor of Urology in Surgery, Vice Chief, Urology; Associate Program Director, Urology, University of Pennsylvania Health System, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

S. Bruce Malkowicz

Affiliations and Expertise

Thomas D. Stichter Memorial Professor in Urological Research, Co-Director, Urologic Oncology Program, University of Pennsylvania Health System, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Alan Wein

Alan J. Wein, MD

Professor and Chair, Division of Urology

University of Pennsylvania Health System

Affiliations and Expertise

Founders Professor of Urology; Division of Urology; Penn Medicine, Perelman School of Medicine; Chief of Urology; Division of Urology; Penn Medicine, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania; Program Director, Residency in Urology; Division of Urology; Penn Medicine, University of Pennsylvania Health System; Philadelphia, PA, USA

