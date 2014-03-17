Penn Clinical Manual of Urology
2nd Edition
Description
Concise and practical, the Penn Clinical Manual of Urology is an indispensable guide to the daily practice of urology. This one-volume medical reference book presents the key clinical information you need to diagnose and treat urologic disorders quickly and effectively, featuring brief, well-illustrated chapters and an easy-to-read format. Essential for clinical questions and answers, the Penn Clinical Manual of Urology deserves a place on the bookshelf of not only every urologist, but every provider treating urologic problems.
"This is a powerhouse of a textbook ... it punches well above its diminutive size." Reviewed by: Tim Lane, Consultant Urologist, Lister Hospital, March 2015
Key Features
- Find information quickly and easily with a format that includes clearly presented algorithms, tables, and figures.
- Effectively review for the boards using the self-assessment questions at the end of each chapter.
Table of Contents
1. Signs and Symptoms: The Initial Examination
2. Diagnostic and Interventional Uroradiology
3. Lower Urinary Tract Infection in Women and Pyelonephritis
4. Prostatitis and Lower Urinary Tract Infection in Men
5. Specific Infections of the Genitourinary Tract
6. Sexually Transmitted Infections
7. Interstitial Cystitis/Bladder Pain Syndrome
8. Nephrolithiasis
9. Urologic Emergencies
10. Urinary and Genital Trauma
11. Urethral Stricture Disease
12. Urinary Fistula
13. Nocturia
14. Lower Urinary Tract Function and Dysfunction; Urinary Incontinence
15. Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia and Related Entities
16. Adult Genitourinary Cancer: Prostate and Bladder
17. Adult Genitourinary Cancer: Renal, Testicular, and Penile
18. Radiation Therapy
19. Laparoscopic Surgical Anatomy, Laparoscopy, and Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopic Surgery
20. Male Sexual Dysfunction
21. Male Fertility and Sterility
22. Disorders of the Adrenal Gland
23. Retroperitoneal Tumors and Retroperitoneal Fibrosis
24. Renal Physiology and Pathophysiology
25. Renal Transplantation
26. Renovascular Hypertension
27. Disorders of Sexual Development
28. Pediatric Oncology
29. Pediatric Voiding Function and Dysfunction
30. Congenital Anomalies
31. Geriatric Urology
32. Venous Thromboembolism in Urology Surgery
Details
- No. of pages:
- 960
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2014
- Published:
- 17th March 2014
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323244664
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323314299
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781455753598
About the Author
Philip Hanno
Professor of Urology, Division of Urology, Department of Surgery, University of Pennsylvania Health System, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Thomas Guzzo
Assistant Professor of Urology in Surgery, Vice Chief, Urology; Associate Program Director, Urology, University of Pennsylvania Health System, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
S. Bruce Malkowicz
Thomas D. Stichter Memorial Professor in Urological Research, Co-Director, Urologic Oncology Program, University of Pennsylvania Health System, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Affiliations and Expertise
Founders Professor of Urology; Division of Urology; Penn Medicine, Perelman School of Medicine; Chief of Urology; Division of Urology; Penn Medicine, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania; Program Director, Residency in Urology; Division of Urology; Penn Medicine, University of Pennsylvania Health System; Philadelphia, PA, USA