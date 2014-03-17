Concise and practical, the Penn Clinical Manual of Urology is an indispensable guide to the daily practice of urology. This one-volume medical reference book presents the key clinical information you need to diagnose and treat urologic disorders quickly and effectively, featuring brief, well-illustrated chapters and an easy-to-read format. Essential for clinical questions and answers, the Penn Clinical Manual of Urology deserves a place on the bookshelf of not only every urologist, but every provider treating urologic problems.

"This is a powerhouse of a textbook ... it punches well above its diminutive size." Reviewed by: Tim Lane, Consultant Urologist, Lister Hospital, March 2015