Penn Clinical Manual of Urology
1st Edition
Description
Introducing the Penn Clinical Manual of Urology. This one-volume reference presents the key clinical information you need to diagnose and treat urologic disorders quickly and effectively. Brief, well-illustrated chapters combine an easy-to-read format with the comprehensive coverage you demand. This is a unique offering that deserves a place on every urologist's shelf.
Key Features
- Find information quickly and easily with clearly presented algorithms, tables, and figures—an excellent resource for clinical questions and answers.
- Get the true high-quality information you expect in an easy access, quick reference format.
- Brush up or prepare for board review using the self-assessment questions at the end of each chapter.
Table of Contents
- Anatomy of the Urogenital Tract, John F. Redman
2. Laparoscopic Anatomy, Laparoscopy, and Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopic Surgery, David I. Lee
3. Signs and Symptoms: The Initial Examination, Keith Van Arsdalen
4. Diagnostic and Interventional Uroradiology, Parvati Ramchandani
5. Urinary Infections in Women, Philip M. Hanno
6. Urinary Infection/Inflammation in Men (Including Retroperitoneal Fibrosis), Michael A. Pontari
7. Painful Bladder Syndrome, Philip Hanno
8. Urolithiasis, John J. Pahira
9. Emergency Room Urology, Jeffrey P. Weiss
10. Urologic Trauma, Hunter Wessels
11. Urethral Stricture Disease, Michael J. Metro
12. Urinary Fistula, Eric Rovner
13. Voiding Function, Dysfunction and Urinary Incontinence, Alan J. Wein & M. Louis Moy
14. Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia, Alan J. Wein
15. Prostate and Bladder Cancer, S. Bruce Malkowicz & David Vaughn
16. Renal, Testicular and Penile Cancer, Ricardo Sanchez-Ortiz
17. Radiation Therapy, Richard Whittington
18. Male Sexual Dysfunction, Andrew C. Axilrod
19. Fertility and Infertility, Paul Turek
20. Sexually Transmitted Disease, Edward Zoltan
21. Disorders of the Adrenal Gland, Alexander Kutikov
22. Renal Transplantation
23. Renal Vascular Disease, Jeffrey Carpenter
24. Disorders of Sexual Differentiation, Thomas F. Kolon
25. Pediatric Oncology, Howard M. Snyder III & Michael C Carr
26. Enuresis and Voiding Dysfunction in Children, Stephen A. Zderic
27. Congenital Anomalies, Pasquale Casale & Douglas A. Canning
28. Specific Infections, Ashok Batra
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1008
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2007
- Published:
- 20th April 2007
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781416038481
About the Author
Philip Hanno
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Urology, Division of Urology, Department of Surgery, University of Pennsylvania Health System, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Thomas Guzzo
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor of Urology in Surgery, Vice Chief, Urology; Associate Program Director, Urology, University of Pennsylvania Health System, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
S. Bruce Malkowicz
Affiliations and Expertise
Thomas D. Stichter Memorial Professor in Urological Research, Co-Director, Urologic Oncology Program, University of Pennsylvania Health System, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Alan Wein
Alan J. Wein, MD
Professor and Chair, Division of Urology
University of Pennsylvania Health System
Affiliations and Expertise
Founders Professor of Urology; Division of Urology; Penn Medicine, Perelman School of Medicine; Chief of Urology; Division of Urology; Penn Medicine, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania; Program Director, Residency in Urology; Division of Urology; Penn Medicine, University of Pennsylvania Health System; Philadelphia, PA, USA