Penn Clinical Manual of Urology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781416038481

Penn Clinical Manual of Urology

1st Edition

Authors: Philip Hanno Thomas Guzzo S. Bruce Malkowicz Alan Wein
Paperback ISBN: 9781416038481
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 20th April 2007
Page Count: 1008
Introducing the Penn Clinical Manual of Urology. This one-volume reference presents the key clinical information you need to diagnose and treat urologic disorders quickly and effectively. Brief, well-illustrated chapters combine an easy-to-read format with the comprehensive coverage you demand. This is a unique offering that deserves a place on every urologist's shelf.

  • Find information quickly and easily with clearly presented algorithms, tables, and figures—an excellent resource for clinical questions and answers.

  • Get the true high-quality information you expect in an easy access, quick reference format.

  • Brush up or prepare for board review using the self-assessment questions at the end of each chapter.

  1. Anatomy of the Urogenital Tract, John F. Redman

    2. Laparoscopic Anatomy, Laparoscopy, and Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopic Surgery, David I. Lee

    3. Signs and Symptoms: The Initial Examination, Keith Van Arsdalen

    4. Diagnostic and Interventional Uroradiology, Parvati Ramchandani

    5. Urinary Infections in Women, Philip M. Hanno

    6. Urinary Infection/Inflammation in Men (Including Retroperitoneal Fibrosis), Michael A. Pontari

    7. Painful Bladder Syndrome, Philip Hanno

    8. Urolithiasis, John J. Pahira

    9. Emergency Room Urology, Jeffrey P. Weiss

    10. Urologic Trauma, Hunter Wessels

    11. Urethral Stricture Disease, Michael J. Metro

    12. Urinary Fistula, Eric Rovner

    13. Voiding Function, Dysfunction and Urinary Incontinence, Alan J. Wein & M. Louis Moy

    14. Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia, Alan J. Wein

    15. Prostate and Bladder Cancer, S. Bruce Malkowicz & David Vaughn

    16. Renal, Testicular and Penile Cancer, Ricardo Sanchez-Ortiz

    17. Radiation Therapy, Richard Whittington

    18. Male Sexual Dysfunction, Andrew C. Axilrod

    19. Fertility and Infertility, Paul Turek

    20. Sexually Transmitted Disease, Edward Zoltan

    21. Disorders of the Adrenal Gland, Alexander Kutikov

    22. Renal Transplantation

    23. Renal Vascular Disease, Jeffrey Carpenter

    24. Disorders of Sexual Differentiation, Thomas F. Kolon

    25. Pediatric Oncology, Howard M. Snyder III & Michael C Carr

    26. Enuresis and Voiding Dysfunction in Children, Stephen A. Zderic

    27. Congenital Anomalies, Pasquale Casale & Douglas A. Canning

    28. Specific Infections, Ashok Batra

Philip Hanno

Professor of Urology, Division of Urology, Department of Surgery, University of Pennsylvania Health System, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Thomas Guzzo

Assistant Professor of Urology in Surgery, Vice Chief, Urology; Associate Program Director, Urology, University of Pennsylvania Health System, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

S. Bruce Malkowicz

Thomas D. Stichter Memorial Professor in Urological Research, Co-Director, Urologic Oncology Program, University of Pennsylvania Health System, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Alan Wein

Alan J. Wein, MD

Professor and Chair, Division of Urology

University of Pennsylvania Health System

Founders Professor of Urology; Division of Urology; Penn Medicine, Perelman School of Medicine; Chief of Urology; Division of Urology; Penn Medicine, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania; Program Director, Residency in Urology; Division of Urology; Penn Medicine, University of Pennsylvania Health System; Philadelphia, PA, USA

