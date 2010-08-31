Penile and Urethral Cancer, An Issue of Urologic Clinics, Volume 37-3

Jack H. Mydlo, MD, FACS, is Professor and Chair of Urology at Temple University School of Medicine. A native of Brooklyn, he went to SUNY Buffalo for undergraduate work and then received his MD degree from SUNY Downstate Medical School in 1981. Following his urology residency at Montefiore Hospital/Einstein College of Medicine in the Bronx, he completed a three-year fellowship at Memorial Sloan Kettering in 1989. He returned to SUNY Downstate Medical School as an Assistant Professor of Urology and progressed to an Associate Professor of Urology. He accepted the position of Professor and Chair of Urology at Temple University Hospital in 2000. He is also the residency program director for the Urology Department.

Dr. Mydlo has published over 100 peer-reviewed articles, several textbook chapters, and has edited two urological textbooks in renal and prostate cancer. His interests include urologic trauma, urologic oncology, and erectile dysfunction. He has lectured in numerous cities over the United States and Europe. He is a member of the American Urological Association as well as a member of the AUA Judicial and Ethics Committee, The Mid-Atlantic Section of the AUA, The Philadelphia Urologic Society, and a fellow of the American College of Surgeons.