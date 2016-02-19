Penicillins and Cephalosporins
1st Edition
Description
Chemistry and Biology of ?-Lactam Antibiotics, Volume 1: Penicillins and Cephalosporins provides information pertinent to the study of antibiotics containing the ?-lactam moiety. This book discusses the occurrence of a group of ?-lactam antibiotics structurally related to cephalosporin C.
Organized into five chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the mechanism of action of ?-lactam antibiotics that caused many microbiologists to develop screening tools for the detection of the ?-lactam moiety. This text then discusses the discovery of the nocardicins, the thienamycins, and olivanic acids. Other chapters provide a summary of the essential penicillin sulfoxide chemistry that gave rise to many compounds. This book discusses as well the ability of chemists to predict the level of biological activity of a compound from knowledge of its structure through theoretical and physicochemical studies. The final chapter deals with quantitative structure–activity relationships.
This book is a valuable resource for microbiologists, chemists, and scientists.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Introduction
Contents of Other Volumes
1. The Chemistry of Penicillin Sulfoxide
I. Introduction
II. Penicillin Sulfoxide
III. Reactions of Azetidinone Sulfenic Acids withHalogenating Reagents
IV. Conjugate Addition Reactions of Azetidinone Sulfenic Acids
V. Reactions of Azetidinone Sulfenic Acids with Enol Ethers
VI. Reactions of Azetidinone Sulfenic Acids with Phosphorus Reagents
VII. Reactions of Thiazoline Azetidinones
VIII. Miscellaneous Reactions of Penicillin Sulfoxide
IX. Cephalosporin Chemistry
References
2. Cephalosporin Antibiotics Prepared by Modifications at the C-3 Position
I. Introduction
II. 3-Heteroatom-Substituted Cephalosporins (CI, 0, S, N)
III. Other Cephalosporins Modified at the C-3 Position
References
3. Cephamycin Antibiotics
I. Introduction
II. Natural Products
III. Chemical Procedures for the Introduction of Functionality into C-7 of Cephalosporins and C-6 of Penicillins
IV. Effect of the 7-Methoxy Group on the Chemistry of Cephamycins
V. Structure-Activity Relationships of 6-Substituted Penicillins and 7-Substituted Cephalosporins
References
4. Antimicrobial and Pharmacokinetic Properties of Newer Penicillins and Cephalosporins
I. Microbiological Activity: The Quest for an Expanded Gram-Negative Spectrum
II. Pharmacokinetics: The Quest for Better Absorption and Longer Half-Life
III. Summary and Conclusions
References
5. Theoretical and Physicochemical Studies on ß-Lactam Antibiotics
I. Traditional Views of Structure-Activity Relationships
II. Applicable Theoretical Methods
III. Computational Studies on the Mode of Action of Cephalosporins
IV. Other Computational Investigations
V. Other Physiochemical Studies of ß-Lactams and Relevant Structures
VI. Conclusions
References
Index
