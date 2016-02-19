Penicillins and Cephalosporins - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125063012, 9781483277196

Penicillins and Cephalosporins

1st Edition

Editors: Robert B. Morin Marvin Gorman
eBook ISBN: 9781483277196
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th September 1982
Page Count: 594
Description

Chemistry and Biology of ?-Lactam Antibiotics, Volume 1: Penicillins and Cephalosporins provides information pertinent to the study of antibiotics containing the ?-lactam moiety. This book discusses the occurrence of a group of ?-lactam antibiotics structurally related to cephalosporin C.

Organized into five chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the mechanism of action of ?-lactam antibiotics that caused many microbiologists to develop screening tools for the detection of the ?-lactam moiety. This text then discusses the discovery of the nocardicins, the thienamycins, and olivanic acids. Other chapters provide a summary of the essential penicillin sulfoxide chemistry that gave rise to many compounds. This book discusses as well the ability of chemists to predict the level of biological activity of a compound from knowledge of its structure through theoretical and physicochemical studies. The final chapter deals with quantitative structure–activity relationships.

This book is a valuable resource for microbiologists, chemists, and scientists.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

Introduction

Contents of Other Volumes

1. The Chemistry of Penicillin Sulfoxide

I. Introduction

II. Penicillin Sulfoxide

III. Reactions of Azetidinone Sulfenic Acids withHalogenating Reagents

IV. Conjugate Addition Reactions of Azetidinone Sulfenic Acids

V. Reactions of Azetidinone Sulfenic Acids with Enol Ethers

VI. Reactions of Azetidinone Sulfenic Acids with Phosphorus Reagents

VII. Reactions of Thiazoline Azetidinones

VIII. Miscellaneous Reactions of Penicillin Sulfoxide

IX. Cephalosporin Chemistry

References

2. Cephalosporin Antibiotics Prepared by Modifications at the C-3 Position

I. Introduction

II. 3-Heteroatom-Substituted Cephalosporins (CI, 0, S, N)

III. Other Cephalosporins Modified at the C-3 Position

References

3. Cephamycin Antibiotics

I. Introduction

II. Natural Products

III. Chemical Procedures for the Introduction of Functionality into C-7 of Cephalosporins and C-6 of Penicillins

IV. Effect of the 7-Methoxy Group on the Chemistry of Cephamycins

V. Structure-Activity Relationships of 6-Substituted Penicillins and 7-Substituted Cephalosporins

References

4. Antimicrobial and Pharmacokinetic Properties of Newer Penicillins and Cephalosporins

I. Microbiological Activity: The Quest for an Expanded Gram-Negative Spectrum

II. Pharmacokinetics: The Quest for Better Absorption and Longer Half-Life

III. Summary and Conclusions

References

5. Theoretical and Physicochemical Studies on ß-Lactam Antibiotics

I. Traditional Views of Structure-Activity Relationships

II. Applicable Theoretical Methods

III. Computational Studies on the Mode of Action of Cephalosporins

IV. Other Computational Investigations

V. Other Physiochemical Studies of ß-Lactams and Relevant Structures

VI. Conclusions

References

Index

About the Editor

Robert B. Morin

Marvin Gorman

