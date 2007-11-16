Penetration Tester's Open Source Toolkit

• Perform Network Reconnaissance Master the objectives, methodology, and tools of the least understood aspect of a penetration test. • Demystify Enumeration and Scanning Identify the purpose and type of the target systems, obtain specific information about the versions of the services that are running on the systems, and list the targets and services. • Hack Database Services Understand and identify common database service vulnerabilities, discover database services, attack database authentication mechanisms, analyze the contents of the database, and use the database to obtain access to the host operating system. • Test Web Servers and Applications Compromise the Web server due to vulnerabilities on the server daemon itself, its unhardened state, or vulnerabilities within the Web applications. • Test Wireless Networks and Devices Understand WLAN vulnerabilities, attack WLAN encryption, master information gathering tools, and deploy exploitation tools. • Examine Vulnerabilities on Network Routers and Switches Use Traceroute, Nmap, ike-scan, Cisco Torch, Finger, Nessus, onesixtyone, Hydra, Ettercap, and more to attack your network devices. • Customize BackTrack 2 Torque BackTrack 2 for your specialized needs through module management, unique hard drive installations, and USB installations. • Perform Forensic Discovery and Analysis with BackTrack 2 Use BackTrack in the field for forensic analysis, image acquisition, and file carving. • Build Your Own PenTesting Lab Everything you need to build your own fully functional attack lab.