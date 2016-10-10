Penetration Tester's Open Source Toolkit
4th Edition
Description
Continuing a tradition of excellent training on open source tools, Penetration Tester’s Open Source Toolkit, Fourth Edition is a great reference to the open source tools available today and teaches you how to use them by demonstrating them in real-world examples. This book expands upon existing documentation so that a professional can get the most accurate and in-depth test results possible. Real-life scenarios are a major focus so that the reader knows which tool to use and how to use it for a variety of situations. This updated edition covers the latest technologies and attack vectors, including industry specific case studies and complete laboratory setup.
Great commercial penetration testing tools can be very expensive and sometimes hard to use or of questionable accuracy. This book helps solve both of these problems. The open source, no-cost penetration testing tools presented work as well or better than commercial tools and can be modified by the user for each situation if needed. Many tools, even ones that cost thousands of dollars, do not come with any type of instruction on how and in which situations the penetration tester can best use them. Penetration Tester's Open Source Toolkil, Fourth Edition bridges this gap providing the critical information that you need.
Key Features
- Details current open source penetration tools
- Presents core technologies for each type of testing and the best tools for the job
- New to this edition: expanded wireless pen testing coverage to include Bluetooth, coverage of cloud computing and virtualization, new tools, and the latest updates to tools, operating systems, and techniques
- Includes detailed laboratory environment setup, new real-world examples, and industry-specific case studies
Readership
IT Security Professionals, Penetration Testers, hackers, Security Consultants, Network Administrators, IT Managers, Security Managers, Security Analysts, Directors of Security
Table of Contents
Details
- No. of pages:
- 458
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Syngress 2017
- Published:
- 10th October 2016
- Imprint:
- Syngress
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128021491
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128023532
About the Author
Jeremy Faircloth
Jeremy Faircloth (CISSP, Security+, CCNA, MCSE, MCP+I, A+) is an IT practitioner with a background in a wide variety of technologies as well as experience managing technical teams at multiple Fortune 50 companies. He is a member of the Society for Technical Communication and frequently acts as a technical resource for other IT professionals through teaching and writing, using his expertise to help others expand their knowledge. Described as a “Renaissance man of IT” with over 20 years of real-world IT experience, he has become an expert in many areas including Web development, database administration, enterprise security, network design, large enterprise applications, and project management. Jeremy is also an author that has contributed to over a dozen technical books covering a variety of topics and teaches courses on many of those topics.
Affiliations and Expertise
(Security+, CCNA, MCSE, MCP+I, A+), Senior Principal IT Technologist, Medtronic, Inc.