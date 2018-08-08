PEM Water Electrolysis, Volume 2

PEM Water Electrolysis, a volume in the Hydrogen Energy and Fuel Cell Primers series presents the most recent advances in the field. It brings together information that has thus far been scattered in many different sources under one single title, making it a useful reference for industry professionals, researchers and graduate students. Volumes One and Two allow readers to identify technology gaps for commercially viable PEM electrolysis systems for energy applications and examine the fundamentals of PEM electrolysis and selected research topics that are top of mind for the academic and industry community, such as gas cross-over and AST protocols.

The book lays the foundation for the exploration of the current industrial trends for PEM electrolysis, such as power to gas application and a strong focus on the current trends in the application of PEM electrolysis associated with energy storage.