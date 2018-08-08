PEM Water Electrolysis, Volume 2
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- The PEM Water Electrolysis Plant
2. Key Performance Indicators
3. Performance Degradation
4. Power-to-Gas
5. Selected Properties of Hydrogen
Description
PEM Water Electrolysis, a volume in the Hydrogen Energy and Fuel Cell Primers series presents the most recent advances in the field. It brings together information that has thus far been scattered in many different sources under one single title, making it a useful reference for industry professionals, researchers and graduate students. Volumes One and Two allow readers to identify technology gaps for commercially viable PEM electrolysis systems for energy applications and examine the fundamentals of PEM electrolysis and selected research topics that are top of mind for the academic and industry community, such as gas cross-over and AST protocols.
The book lays the foundation for the exploration of the current industrial trends for PEM electrolysis, such as power to gas application and a strong focus on the current trends in the application of PEM electrolysis associated with energy storage.
Key Features
- Presents the fundamentals and most current knowledge in proton exchange membrane water electrolyzers
- Explores the technology gaps and challenges for commercial deployment of PEM water electrolysis technologies
- Includes unconventional systems, such as ozone generators
- Brings together information from many different sources under one single title, making it a useful reference for industry professionals, researchers and graduate students alike
Readership
Industry professionals, researchers and graduate students, especially those starting in a new topic of research or coming into the field
Details
- No. of pages:
- 138
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2018
- Published:
- 8th August 2018
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081028315
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081028308
About the Authors
Dmitri Bessarabov Author
Dr. Dmitri Bessarabov joined DST HySA Infrastructure Center of Competence at North-West University and CSIR in 2010. He was recruited for a position from Canada as an internationally-recognised scientist with academic and industrial decision-making experience in the area of membranes, hydrogen and electro-catalytic membrane systems for energy applications and fuel cells. He obtained his PhD from Stellenbosch University in membrane technology for gas separation. Dr Dmitri Bessarabov held positions in Aker Kvaerner Chemetics, Ballard Power Systems and the Automotive Fuel Cell Cooperation (AFCC). Dmitri is also National Research Foundation-rated scientist in South Africa. His expertise includes membranes, MEAs and CCMs. He was leading CCM and MEA integration research team at AFCC for HyWAY 5 automotive program. His current responsibilities at HySA include leadership in the National Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Programme (HySA), providing excellence in management, research and product development, HySA Infrastructure Business Plan development and implementation, supply-chain and business development, engagement of industry into development activities.
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, DST National Center of Competence, HySA Infrastructure, North-West University and CSIR, South Africa
Pierre Millet Author
1986 : Diploma of electrochemical engineering at “Ecole Nationale Supérieure d’Electrochimie et d’Electrométallurgie", Grenoble, France 1989 : PhD in electrochemistry from “Institut National Polytechnique de Grenoble”, France; Laboratory : Commissariat à l'Energie Atomique, Centre d’Etudes Nucléaires de Grenoble, France. PhD title : Preparation and optimisation of membrane-electrode assemblies. Application to water electrolysis.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Chemistry, Institute of Molecular Chemistry and Material Science, Paris-Sud University, Orsay, France
About the Series Editors
Bruno Pollet Series Editor
Bruno G. Pollet is a full Professor of Renewable Energy at the Department of Energy and Process Engineering at the Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU) in Trondheim. His research covers a wide range of areas in Electrochemical Engineering, Electrochemical Energy and Sono-electrochemistry (the use of Power Ultrasound in Electrochemistry) from the development of novel materials, hydrogen fuel cell to water treatment/disinfection demonstrators & prototypes. He was a Professor of Energy Materials and Systems at the University of the Western Cape (South Africa) and R&D Director of the National Hydrogen South Africa (HySA) Systems Competence Centre. He was also a co-founder and an Associate Director of the University of Birmingham Centre for Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Research in the UK. He was awarded a Diploma in Chemistry and Material Sciences from the Université Joseph Fourier (France), a BSc (Hons) in Applied Chemistry from Coventry University (UK) and an MSc in Analytical Chemistry from The University of Aberdeen (UK). He also gained his PhD in Physical Chemistry in the field of Electrochemistry and Sonochemistry at the Coventry University Sonochemistry Centre.
Affiliations and Expertise
Centre for Renewable Energy, Department of Energy and Process Engineering, Faculty of Engineering, Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU), Trondheim, Norway