PEM Fuel Cells
2nd Edition
Theory and Practice
Description
Demand for fuel cell technology is growing rapidly. Fuel cells are being commercialized to provide power to buildings like hospitals and schools, to replace batteries in portable electronic devices, and as replacements for internal combustion engines in vehicles. PEM (Proton Exchange Membrane) fuel cells are lighter, smaller, and more efficient than other types of fuel cell. As a result, over 80% of fuel cells being produced today are PEM cells.
This new edition of Dr. Barbir’s groundbreaking book still lays the groundwork for engineers, technicians and students better than any other resource, covering fundamentals of design, electrochemistry, heat and mass transport, as well as providing the context of system design and applications. Yet it now also provides invaluable information on the latest advances in modeling, diagnostics, materials, and components, along with an updated chapter on the evolving applications areas wherein PEM cells are being deployed.
Key Features
- Comprehensive guide covers all aspects of PEM fuel cells, from theory and fundamentals to practical applications
- Provides solutions to heat and water management problems engineers must face when designing and implementing PEM fuel cells in systems
- Hundreds of original illustrations, real-life engineering examples, and end-of-chapter problems help clarify, contextualize, and aid understanding
Readership
Renewable Energy Engineers, Chemical Engineers, Mechanical Engineers, Civil Engineers, Electrical Engineers, Government Researchers and Policy Makers, Engineering Students
Table of Contents
Foreword
Preface and Acknowledgments
Preface to the Second Edition
Chapter One. Introduction
1.1 What is a Fuel Cell?
1.2 A Very Brief History of Fuel Cells
1.3 Types of Fuel Cells
1.4 How Does a PEM Fuel Cell Work?
1.5 Why Do We Need Fuel Cells?
1.6 Fuel Cell Applications
References
Chapter Two. Fuel Cell Basic Chemistry and Thermodynamics
2.1 Basic Reactions
2.2 Heat of Reaction
2.3 Higher and Lower Heating Value of Hydrogen
2.4 Theoretical Electrical Work
2.5 Theoretical Fuel Cell Potential
2.6 Effect of Temperature
2.7 Theoretical Fuel Cell Efficiency
2.8 Carnot Efficiency Myth
2.9 Effect of Pressure
2.10 Summary
Problems
Quiz
References
Chapter Three. Fuel Cell Electrochemistry
3.1 Electrode Kinetics
3.2 Voltage Losses
3.3 Cell Potential: Polarization Curve
3.4 Distribution of Potential Across a Fuel Cell
3.5 Sensitivity of Parameters in Polarization Curve
3.6 Fuel Cell Efficiency
3.7 Implications and Use of Fuel Cell Polarization Curve
Problems
Quiz
References
Chapter Four. Main Cell Components, Material Properties, and Processes
4.1 Cell Description
4.2 Membrane
4.3 Electrodes
4.4 Gas Diffusion Layer
4.5 Bipolar Plates
Problems
Quiz
References
Chapter Five. Fuel Cell Operating Conditions
5.1 Operating Pressure
5.2 Operating Temperature
5.3 Reactant Flow Rates
5.4 Reactant Humidity
5.5 Fuel Cell Mass Balance
5.6 Fuel Cell Energy Balance
Problems
Quiz
References
Chapter Six. Stack Design
6.1 Sizing a Fuel Cell Stack
6.2 Stack Configuration
6.3 Uniform Distribution of Reactants to Each Cell
6.4 Uniform Distribution of Reactants Inside Each Cell
6.5 Heat Removal from a Fuel Cell Stack
6.6 Stack Clamping
Problems
Quiz
References
Chapter Seven. Fuel Cell Modeling
7.1 Theory and Governing Equations
7.2 Modeling Domains
7.3 Modeling Examples
7.4 Conclusions
Problems
Quiz
References
Chapter Eight. Fuel Cell Diagnostics
8.1 Electrochemical Techniques
8.2 Physical and Chemical Methods
8.3 Conclusions
Problems
Quiz
References
Chapter Nine. Fuel Cell System Design
9.1 Hydrogen/Oxygen Systems
9.2 Hydrogen/Air Systems
9.3 Fuel Cell Systems with Fuel Processors
9.4 Electrical Subsystem
9.5 System Efficiency
Problems
Quiz
References
Chapter Ten. Fuel Cell Applications
10.1 Transportation Applications
10.2 Stationary Power
10.3 Backup Power
10.4 Fuel Cells for Small Portable Power
10.5 Regenerative Fuel Cells and Their Applications
Problems
Quiz
References
Chapter Eleven. Durability of Polymer Electrolyte Fuel Cells
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Scope and Organization of This Chapter
11.3 Types of Performance Losses
11.4 PEFC Components Associated with Different Types of Losses
11.5 Operating Conditions
11.6 Accelerated Test Protocols
11.7 Conclusions and Future Outlook
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter Twelve. Future of Fuel Cells and Hydrogen
12.1 Introduction
12.2 A Brief History of Hydrogen as a Fuel
12.3 Hydrogen Energy Technologies
12.4 Is the Present Global Energy System Sustainable?
12.5 Predicting the Future
12.6 Sustainable Energy System of the Future
12.7 Transition to Hydrogen or a “Hydricity Economy”
12.8 The Coming Energy Revolution?
12.9 Conclusions
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 444
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2013
- Published:
- 25th September 2012
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123983725
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123877109
About the Author
Frano Barbir
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Split, Croatia; Board of Directors, International Hydrogen Association
Reviews
"Of the numerous books on fuel cells I have seen come through our lab in the past few years, I find this one the most useful…I’m already planning to incorporate many items I have gleaned from this book into my public and classroom presentations on hydrogen energy." – Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Letter, September 2005
"PEM Fuel Cells "are the primary candidates for light-duty vehicles, for buildings, and potentially for much smaller applications such as replacements for rechargeable batteries in video cameras." –United States Department of Energy