PEM Fuel Cells - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780123877109, 9780123983725

PEM Fuel Cells

2nd Edition

Theory and Practice

Authors: Frano Barbir
eBook ISBN: 9780123983725
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123877109
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 25th September 2012
Page Count: 444
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
68.99
58.64
99.95
84.96
107.23
91.15
75.95
64.56
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
99.95
84.96
60.99
51.84
108.14
91.92
75.95
64.56
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Demand for fuel cell technology is growing rapidly. Fuel cells are being commercialized to provide power to buildings like hospitals and schools, to replace batteries in portable electronic devices, and as replacements for internal combustion engines in vehicles. PEM (Proton Exchange Membrane) fuel cells are lighter, smaller, and more efficient than other types of fuel cell. As a result, over 80% of fuel cells being produced today are PEM cells.

This new edition of Dr. Barbir’s groundbreaking book still lays the groundwork for engineers, technicians and students better than any other resource, covering fundamentals of design, electrochemistry, heat and mass transport, as well as providing the context of system design and applications. Yet it now also provides invaluable information on the latest advances in modeling, diagnostics, materials, and components, along with an updated chapter on the evolving applications areas wherein PEM cells are being deployed. 

Key Features

  • Comprehensive guide covers all aspects of PEM fuel cells, from theory and fundamentals to practical applications
  • Provides solutions to heat and water management problems engineers must face when designing and implementing PEM fuel cells in systems
  • Hundreds of original illustrations, real-life engineering examples, and end-of-chapter problems help clarify, contextualize, and aid understanding

Readership

Renewable Energy Engineers, Chemical Engineers, Mechanical Engineers, Civil Engineers, Electrical Engineers, Government Researchers and Policy Makers, Engineering Students

Table of Contents

Foreword

Preface and Acknowledgments

Preface to the Second Edition

Chapter One. Introduction

1.1 What is a Fuel Cell?

1.2 A Very Brief History of Fuel Cells

1.3 Types of Fuel Cells

1.4 How Does a PEM Fuel Cell Work?

1.5 Why Do We Need Fuel Cells?

1.6 Fuel Cell Applications

References

Chapter Two. Fuel Cell Basic Chemistry and Thermodynamics

2.1 Basic Reactions

2.2 Heat of Reaction

2.3 Higher and Lower Heating Value of Hydrogen

2.4 Theoretical Electrical Work

2.5 Theoretical Fuel Cell Potential

2.6 Effect of Temperature

2.7 Theoretical Fuel Cell Efficiency

2.8 Carnot Efficiency Myth

2.9 Effect of Pressure

2.10 Summary

Problems

Quiz

References

Chapter Three. Fuel Cell Electrochemistry

3.1 Electrode Kinetics

3.2 Voltage Losses

3.3 Cell Potential: Polarization Curve

3.4 Distribution of Potential Across a Fuel Cell

3.5 Sensitivity of Parameters in Polarization Curve

3.6 Fuel Cell Efficiency

3.7 Implications and Use of Fuel Cell Polarization Curve

Problems

Quiz

References

Chapter Four. Main Cell Components, Material Properties, and Processes

4.1 Cell Description

4.2 Membrane

4.3 Electrodes

4.4 Gas Diffusion Layer

4.5 Bipolar Plates

Problems

Quiz

References

Chapter Five. Fuel Cell Operating Conditions

5.1 Operating Pressure

5.2 Operating Temperature

5.3 Reactant Flow Rates

5.4 Reactant Humidity

5.5 Fuel Cell Mass Balance

5.6 Fuel Cell Energy Balance

Problems

Quiz

References

Chapter Six. Stack Design

6.1 Sizing a Fuel Cell Stack

6.2 Stack Configuration

6.3 Uniform Distribution of Reactants to Each Cell

6.4 Uniform Distribution of Reactants Inside Each Cell

6.5 Heat Removal from a Fuel Cell Stack

6.6 Stack Clamping

Problems

Quiz

References

Chapter Seven. Fuel Cell Modeling

7.1 Theory and Governing Equations

7.2 Modeling Domains

7.3 Modeling Examples

7.4 Conclusions

Problems

Quiz

References

Chapter Eight. Fuel Cell Diagnostics

8.1 Electrochemical Techniques

8.2 Physical and Chemical Methods

8.3 Conclusions

Problems

Quiz

References

Chapter Nine. Fuel Cell System Design

9.1 Hydrogen/Oxygen Systems

9.2 Hydrogen/Air Systems

9.3 Fuel Cell Systems with Fuel Processors

9.4 Electrical Subsystem

9.5 System Efficiency

Problems

Quiz

References

Chapter Ten. Fuel Cell Applications

10.1 Transportation Applications

10.2 Stationary Power

10.3 Backup Power

10.4 Fuel Cells for Small Portable Power

10.5 Regenerative Fuel Cells and Their Applications

Problems

Quiz

References

Chapter Eleven. Durability of Polymer Electrolyte Fuel Cells

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Scope and Organization of This Chapter

11.3 Types of Performance Losses

11.4 PEFC Components Associated with Different Types of Losses

11.5 Operating Conditions

11.6 Accelerated Test Protocols

11.7 Conclusions and Future Outlook

Acknowledgments

References

Chapter Twelve. Future of Fuel Cells and Hydrogen

12.1 Introduction

12.2 A Brief History of Hydrogen as a Fuel

12.3 Hydrogen Energy Technologies

12.4 Is the Present Global Energy System Sustainable?

12.5 Predicting the Future

12.6 Sustainable Energy System of the Future

12.7 Transition to Hydrogen or a “Hydricity Economy”

12.8 The Coming Energy Revolution?

12.9 Conclusions

References

Index

Details

No. of pages:
444
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780123983725
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123877109

About the Author

Frano Barbir

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Split, Croatia; Board of Directors, International Hydrogen Association

Reviews

"Of the numerous books on fuel cells I have seen come through our lab in the past few years, I find this one the most useful…I’m already planning to incorporate many items I have gleaned from this book into my public and classroom presentations on hydrogen energy." – Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Letter, September 2005

"PEM Fuel Cells "are the primary candidates for light-duty vehicles, for buildings, and potentially for much smaller applications such as replacements for rechargeable batteries in video cameras." –United States Department of Energy

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.