PEM Fuel Cell Testing and Diagnosis covers the recent advances in PEM (proton exchange membrane) fuel cell systems, focusing on instruments and techniques for testing and diagnosis, and the application of diagnostic techniques in practical tests and operation. This book is a unique source of electrochemical techniques for researchers, scientists and engineers working in the area of fuel cells.
Proton exchange membrane fuel cells are currently considered the most promising clean energy-converting devices for stationary, transportation, and micro-power applications due to their high energy density, high efficiency, and environmental friendliness. To advance research and development of this emerging technology, testing and diagnosis are an essential combined step. This book aids those efforts, addressing effects of humidity, temperature and pressure on fuel cells, degradation and failure analysis, and design and assembly of MEAs, single cells and stacks.
- Provides fundamental and theoretical principles for PEM fuel cell testing and diagnosis.
- Comprehensive source for selecting techniques, experimental designs and data analysis
- Analyzes PEM fuel cell degradation and failure mechanisms, and suggests failure mitigation strategies
- Provides principles for selecting PEM fuel cell key materials to improve durability
Researchers and engineers in electrochemistry and electrochemical engineering, especially in the area of fuel cells
Preface
Biography
Chapter 1. PEM Fuel Cell Fundamentals
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Electrochemical Reaction Thermodynamics in a H2/Air Fuel Cell
1.3 Electrochemical Reaction Kinetics in a H2/Air Fuel Cell
1.4 PEM Fuel Cell Current–Voltage Expression
1.5 Fuel Cell Components
1.6 Single Cell and Fuel Cell Stack Operation
1.7 Fuel Cell Performance
1.8 Fuel Cell Operating Conditions
1.9 Chapter Summary
References
Chapter 2. Design and Fabrication of PEM Fuel Cell MEA, Single Cell, and Stack
2.1 Introduction
2.2 MEA Design and Assembly
2.3 Typical Examples for MEA Fabrication
2.4 Flow Field Design
2.5 Sealing Design
2.6 Single Cell Design and Assembly
2.7 Stack Design and Assembly
2.8 Chapter Summary
References
Chapter 3. Techniques for PEM Fuel Cell Testing and Diagnosis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Techniques for PEM Fuel Cell Testing
3.3 Techniques for PEM Fuel Cell Diagnosis
3.4 Chapter Summary
References
Chapter 4. The Effects of Temperature on PEM Fuel Cell Kinetics and Performance
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Anode H2 Oxidation on Pt Catalysts
4.3 Cathode O2 Reduction on Pt Catalyst
4.4 Polarization Curve Analysis Using EIS
4.5 Temperature Effects on PEM Fuel Cell Kinetics
4.6 The Effect of Temperature on the Overall Performance of a PEM Fuel Cell
4.7 Chapter Summary
References
Chapter 5. Membrane/Ionomer Proton Conductivity Measurements
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Proton Conduction Mechanisms
5.3 Methods for Measuring Conductivity
5.4 Temperature Effect on Proton Conductivity
5.5 Relative Humidity/Water Content Effect on Proton Conductivity
5.6 Chapter Summary
References
Chapter 6. Hydrogen Crossover
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Hydrogen Crossover Theory (Model)
6.3 Impacts of Hydrogen Crossover on Fuel Cell Performance and Durability
6.4 Techniques for Hydrogen Crossover Measurements
6.5 Dependence of Hydrogen Crossover on T, RH, and P
6.6 Summary
References
Chapter 7. Fuel Cell Open Circuit Voltage
7.1 Open Circuit Voltage Theory
7.2 Measured OCV
7.3 Factors affecting OCV
7.4 Applications of OCV Measurement
7.5 Chapter summary
References
Chapter 8. Relative Humidity (RH) Effects on PEM Fuel Cells
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Definition of Relative Humidity
8.3 Humidification Methods in PEM Fuel Cells
8.4 Effect of RH on Fuel Cell Reaction Kinetics
8.5 Effect of RH on Mass Transfer
8.6 Effect of RH on Membrane Resistance
8.7 Effect of RH on PEM Fuel Cell Performance
8.8 Chapter Summary
References
Chapter 9. Pressure Effects on PEM Fuel Cell Performance
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Operating Pressure in PEM Fuel Cells
9.3 Theoretical and Semiempirical Analysis of Backpressure Effects on Fuel Cell Performance
9.4 Chapter summary
References
Chapter 10. High-Temperature PEM Fuel Cells
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Benefits of HT-PEM Fuel Cells
10.3 Membrane Development for HT-PEM Fuel Cells
10.4 Catalyst Development for HT-PEM Fuel Cells
10.5 Design of HT-PEM Fuel Cells
10.6 Testing and Diagnosis of HT-PEM Fuel Cells
10.7 Challenges of HT-PEM Fuel Cells
10.8 Chapter Summary
References
Chapter 11. Fuel Cell Degradation and Failure Analysis
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Failure Modes Induced by Fuel Cell Operation
11.3 Major Failure Modes of Different Components of PEM Fuel Cells
11.4 Accelerated Stress Test Methods and Protocols
11.5 Chapter Summary
References
Chapter 12. Electrochemical Half-Cells for Evaluating PEM Fuel Cell Catalysts and Catalyst Layers
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Conventional Three-Electrode Half-Cell
12.3 Half-Cell Design to Mimic Fuel Cell Electrode Situation for Liquid Fuel Oxidation Reaction [24]
12.4 Half-Cell Design to Mimic the Fuel Cell Electrode Situation for the ORR and HOR [31]
12.5 Chapter Summary
References
Acronyms and Abbreviations
Index
Institute for Fuel Cell Innovation, National Research Council of Canada, Vancouver, BC, Canada
"Jianlu Zhang, Huamin Zhang, Jinfeng Wu, and Jiujun Zhang present this concise technical reference covering basics of PEM design and operation, with an emphasis on diagnostic assessment, troubleshooting, and failure analysis. The book addresses the impact of many real-world factors…"--Reference & Research Book News, October 2013
"While, as the title suggests, the heart of the book describes the various laboratory techniques used to test and evaluate PEM fuel cells, the book encompasses quite a bit more than that…I recommend this book to anyone interested in testing of PEM fuel cells or the materials and components used to build them."--The Hydrogen & Fuel Cell Letter, October 2013