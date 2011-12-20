Pedretti's Occupational Therapy - 7th Edition - ISBN: 9780323059121, 9780323072243

Pedretti's Occupational Therapy

7th Edition

Practice Skills for Physical Dysfunction

Authors: Heidi Pendleton Winifred Schultz-Krohn Heidi Pendleton Winifred Schultz-Krohn
eBook ISBN: 9780323072243
eBook ISBN: 9780323266451
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 20th December 2011
Page Count: 1328
Description

Using a comprehensive, case-based learning approach, Pedretti's Occupational Therapy: Practice Skills for Physical Dysfunction, 7th Edition provides a thorough introduction to occupational therapy practice and prepares you to work with adults who have physical disabilities. 48 chapters cover everything from OT history, theory, process, and practice to evaluation, intervention, performance skills, and client factors. Significant updates have been made to this edition, including a new full-color design and new content on polytrauma and advances in prosthetics and assistive technologies. This leading text also offers a wide range of helpful features, such as threaded case studies, OT practice notes, and ethical considerations that help you apply content to a clinical setting.

Key Features

  • UNIQUE! Threaded case studies help you apply key concepts to real-life situations.

  • UNIQUE! OT Practice Notes convey important considerations for professional practice.

  • UNIQUE! Ethical Considerations highlight information you need to know to practice ethically.

  • Client-centered perspective uses the terminology set forth by the updated 2008 OT Practice Framework to help you include the client when making treatment decisions.

  • Evidence-based content includes clinical trials and outcome studies where appropriate.

  • Cultural diversity/sensitivity familiarizes you with diverse client populations and situations you may encounter in professional practice.

  • UNIQUE! Information on prevention moves your OT comprehension beyond just intervention and treatment.

  • Student Resources on Evolve feature video clips, review questions, crossword puzzles, learning activities, forms for practice, and more to aid your understanding of key concepts.

  • Key terms, chapter outlines, and chapter objectives lay out the information you can expect to learn from a chapter.

Table of Contents

Part I: Overview: Occupational Therapy Foundations for Physical Dysfunction

1. The Occupational Therapy Practice Framework and the Practice of Occupational Therapy for Persons with Physical Disabilities

2. History and Practice Trends in the Treatment of Physical Dysfunction

Part II: Occupational Therapy Process and Practice

3. Application of the Occupational Therapy Practice Framework to Physical Dysfunction

4. Systematic OT Practice: A Model of Evidence-Based Practice for OT

5. Health Promotion and Wellness for People with Physical Disabilities

6. Personal and Social Contexts of Disability: Implications for Occupational Therapists

7. Teaching Activities in Occupational Therapy

8. Documentation of Occupational Therapy Services

9. Infection Control and Safety Issues in the Clinic

Part III: Occupational Performance and the Performance Areas: Evaluation and Intervention

10. Activities of Daily Living

11. Mobility

Section I: Functional Ambulation

Section II: Wheelchairs

Section III: Community Mobility

12. Sexuality and Physical Dysfunction

13. Sleep and Rest

14. Work Evaluation and Work Programs

15. Americans with Disabilities Act and Related Laws that Promote Participation in Work, Leisure, and Activities of Daily Living

16. Leisure Occupations

17. Assistive Technology

Part IV: Performance Skills and Client Factors: Evaluation and Intervention

18. Performance Skills: Definitions and Evaluation in the Context of the Occupational Therapy Practice Framework

19. Evaluation of Motor Control

20. Occupation-Based Functional Motion Assessment

21. Evaluation of Joint Range of Motion

21. . Evaluation of Muscle Strength

23. Evaluation of Sensation and Intervention for Sensory Dysfunction

24. Evaluation and Treatment of Visual Deficits Following Brain Injury

25. Evaluation and Intervention of Perceptual Dysfunction

26. Evaluation and Intervention of Cognitive Dysfunction

27. Eating and Swallowing

28. Evaluation and Pain Management

Part V: The Occupational Therapy Process: Implementation of Intervention

29. Therapeutic Occupations and Modalities

30. Orthotics

Section I: Hand Splinting: Principles, Practice, and Decision Making

Section II: Suspension Arm Devices and Mobile Arm Supports

31. Traditional Sensorimotor Approaches to Intervention

Section I: The Rood Approach: A Reconstruction

Section II: Proprioceptive Neuromuscular Facilitation Approach

32. Motor Learning

Part VI: Intervention Applications

33. Cerebral Vascular Accident/Stroke

34. Traumatic Brain Injury

35. Degenerative Diseases of the Central Nervous System

Section 1: Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis

Section 2: Alzheimer's Disease

Section 3: Huntington's Disease

Section 4: Multiple Sclerosis

Section 5: Parkinson's Disease

36. Spinal Cord Injury

37. Neurogenic and Myopathic Dysfunction

38. Arthritis

39. Hand and Upper Extremity Injuries

40. Hip Fractures and Lower Extremity Joint Replacement

41. Low Back Pain

42. Burns and Burn Rehabilitation

43. Amputations and Prosthetics

Section 1: General Considerations of Upper and Lower Extremity Amputations

Section 2: Upper Extremity Amputations

Section 3: Lower Extremity Amputations

44. Cardiac and Pulmonary Diseases

45. Oncology

46. Special Needs of the Older Adult

47. HIV Infection and AIDS

48. Polytrauma and the War on Terror NEW!

Glossary

About the Author

Heidi Pendleton

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Department of Occupational Therapy, San Jose State University, San Jose, CA, USA

Winifred Schultz-Krohn

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Department of Occupational Therapy, San Jose State University, San Jose, CA, USA

