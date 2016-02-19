Pedogenesis and Soil Taxonomy : The Soil Orders - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444421371, 9780080869797

Pedogenesis and Soil Taxonomy : The Soil Orders, Volume 11B

1st Edition

Series Volume Editors: L.P. Wilding N.E. Smeck G.F. Hall
eBook ISBN: 9780080869797
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st October 1983
Page Count: 409
@qu:The 2 volumes represent the first major textbook concerning the basic elements of pedology... an excellent reference book both for advanced students in pedology, and for specialists in related fields such as soil physics, soil tillage, crop science, irrigation and drainage. @source: Soil Tillage Research

