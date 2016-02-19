Pedogenesis and Soil Taxonomy: Concepts and Interactions - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444421005, 9780080869780

Pedogenesis and Soil Taxonomy: Concepts and Interactions, Volume 11A

1st Edition

Series Volume Editors: L.P. Wilding N.E. Smeck G.F. Hall
eBook ISBN: 9780080869780
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st July 1983
Page Count: 302
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
46.71
290.00
246.50
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
302
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1983
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080869780

Ratings and Reviews

About the Series Volume Editors

L.P. Wilding Series Volume Editor

N.E. Smeck Series Volume Editor

G.F. Hall Series Volume Editor

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.