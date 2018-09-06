Pediatrics Morning Report - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323498258, 9780323527873

Pediatrics Morning Report

1st Edition

Beyond the Pearls

Authors: Adler Salazar Randall Chan Michelle Pietzak
eBook ISBN: 9780323527873
eBook ISBN: 9780323527866
Paperback ISBN: 9780323498258
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 6th September 2018
Page Count: 496
Table of Contents

1. A 20-month-old with a limp

2. A 9 year old male with jaw pain

3. A 15-year-old female with pain and neck stiffness

4. An 11-year-old male with new-onset chest pain and palpitations

5. A newborn presenting with profound cyanosis

6. A 4-month-old male with multiple fractures

7. A 13-month-old with persistent fever

8. A 24-month-old boy with loss of speech

9. A 2-year-old male with pallor, decreased urine output and edema

10. 29-weeks-of-gestation fetus with worsening anemia

11. A 4-year-old male with abdominal pain

12. A 12-month-old female with picky eating

13. An 8-day-old male infant presenting for weight follow up

14. A newborn with hydrops fetalis

A 9-year-old female with joint pain and swelling

16. An 11 year old male with bruising

17. A 3-year-old female with cough and purulent sputum production

18. A 4-year-old with fever and a rash

19. A 2-week old female infant with vomiting, diarrhea, and poor feeding

20. A 3-year-old female with nausea, vomiting, and progressive abdominal pain

21. An 8-year-old child with snoring and behavioral difficulty in school

22. A 3-year old boy with lower extremity edema, abdominal distension and discomfort

23. A 10-year-old girl with recurrent dysuria, urinary incontinence and increased urinary frequency

24. An 8-month-old male with chronic intermittent cough

25. A 5-year-old Kindergartener who failed a school vision screen

26. A 12-month-old male with a white pupillary reflex

27. A 13-Year-Old Male with Hematemesis

28. A 19-Year-Old Female With Chronic Diarrhea

29. A 16-month-old female with foul smelling diarrhea

30. A 7-week-old male with resected bowel

31. A 3-year-old girl with buccal swelling

32. A Newborn with Hypoglycemia

33. A four-day-old male with yellow skin color

34. A 16-year-old female with nausea, emesis, icterus and abdominal pain

35. An 18 month old male with vomiting and altered mental status

36. A 16-month-old female with refusal to walk

37. A 16 year old female with "cola-colored" urine

38. A 15-month-old male with renal calculi

39. A 17-year-old female with fatigue and yellow eyes　

40. An 18-month-old girl with acute-onset refusal to walk

41. A 6-year-old boy with cough and fever

42. A 10-Year-Old Male with Dysphagia

43. A 10-year-old male with fast breathing

44. A 12-month old boy with stridor

45. A 12-year old girl presents with right knee pain

46. A 6-week-old female with persistent jaundice

47. A 20-month-old female with fever and convulsions

48. A 7-week old with apnea

49. A 3-year old boy with worsening rash for five days

50. A 16-year-old female with Down syndrome has abdominal pain and epistaxis

51. A 15-month-old female with left arm pain

52. A 4-month old male infant is brought in for fever and difficulty breathing

53. A 7-year old female with right-sided headache, ear pain and eye deviation

54. A 20-day old premature infant develops feeding intolerance

55. After delivery, a full-term newborn is found lethargic with poor respiratory effort

56. A 4-year old boy has right-side facial weakness

57. A 12-year-old female with rash and joint pain

58. An 11-year-old female with new-onset difficulty swallowing and speaking

59. A newborn with respiratory distress

60. A 3-hour old 31-week premature infant male with tachypnea

Description

Pediatrics Morning Report: Beyond the Pearls is a case-based reference that covers the key material included on the USMLE Step 2 and Step 3, as well as the pediatric clerkship. Focusing on the practical information you need to know, it teaches how to analyze a clinical vignette in the style of a morning report conference, sharpening your clinical decision-making skills and helping you formulate an evidence-based approach to realistic patient scenarios.

About the Authors

Adler Salazar Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Director, Pediatric Residency Program, Pediatric Critical Care Medicine, Assistant Professor of Clinical Pediatrics, Los Angeles County + USC Medical Center, Los Angeles, California

Randall Chan Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Clinical Professor of Pediatrics, Keck School of Medicine at the University of Southern California, Los Angeles, California

Michelle Pietzak Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Head, Pediatric Gastroenterology, Los Angeles County Medical System; Assistant Professor of Clinical Pediatrics, University of Southern California Keck School of Medicine, Los Angeles, California

