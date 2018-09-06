Pediatrics Morning Report

1. A 20-month-old with a limp

2. A 9 year old male with jaw pain

3. A 15-year-old female with pain and neck stiffness

4. An 11-year-old male with new-onset chest pain and palpitations

5. A newborn presenting with profound cyanosis

6. A 4-month-old male with multiple fractures

7. A 13-month-old with persistent fever

8. A 24-month-old boy with loss of speech

9. A 2-year-old male with pallor, decreased urine output and edema

10. 29-weeks-of-gestation fetus with worsening anemia

11. A 4-year-old male with abdominal pain

12. A 12-month-old female with picky eating

13. An 8-day-old male infant presenting for weight follow up

14. A newborn with hydrops fetalis

A 9-year-old female with joint pain and swelling

16. An 11 year old male with bruising

17. A 3-year-old female with cough and purulent sputum production

18. A 4-year-old with fever and a rash

19. A 2-week old female infant with vomiting, diarrhea, and poor feeding

20. A 3-year-old female with nausea, vomiting, and progressive abdominal pain

21. An 8-year-old child with snoring and behavioral difficulty in school

22. A 3-year old boy with lower extremity edema, abdominal distension and discomfort

23. A 10-year-old girl with recurrent dysuria, urinary incontinence and increased urinary frequency

24. An 8-month-old male with chronic intermittent cough

25. A 5-year-old Kindergartener who failed a school vision screen

26. A 12-month-old male with a white pupillary reflex

27. A 13-Year-Old Male with Hematemesis

28. A 19-Year-Old Female With Chronic Diarrhea

29. A 16-month-old female with foul smelling diarrhea

30. A 7-week-old male with resected bowel

31. A 3-year-old girl with buccal swelling

32. A Newborn with Hypoglycemia

33. A four-day-old male with yellow skin color

34. A 16-year-old female with nausea, emesis, icterus and abdominal pain

35. An 18 month old male with vomiting and altered mental status

36. A 16-month-old female with refusal to walk

37. A 16 year old female with "cola-colored" urine

38. A 15-month-old male with renal calculi

39. A 17-year-old female with fatigue and yellow eyes

40. An 18-month-old girl with acute-onset refusal to walk

41. A 6-year-old boy with cough and fever

42. A 10-Year-Old Male with Dysphagia

43. A 10-year-old male with fast breathing

44. A 12-month old boy with stridor

45. A 12-year old girl presents with right knee pain

46. A 6-week-old female with persistent jaundice

47. A 20-month-old female with fever and convulsions

48. A 7-week old with apnea

49. A 3-year old boy with worsening rash for five days

50. A 16-year-old female with Down syndrome has abdominal pain and epistaxis

51. A 15-month-old female with left arm pain

52. A 4-month old male infant is brought in for fever and difficulty breathing

53. A 7-year old female with right-sided headache, ear pain and eye deviation

54. A 20-day old premature infant develops feeding intolerance

55. After delivery, a full-term newborn is found lethargic with poor respiratory effort

56. A 4-year old boy has right-side facial weakness

57. A 12-year-old female with rash and joint pain

58. An 11-year-old female with new-onset difficulty swallowing and speaking

59. A newborn with respiratory distress

60. A 3-hour old 31-week premature infant male with tachypnea