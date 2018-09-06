Pediatrics Morning Report
1st Edition
Beyond the Pearls
Table of Contents
1. A 20-month-old with a limp
2. A 9 year old male with jaw pain
3. A 15-year-old female with pain and neck stiffness
4. An 11-year-old male with new-onset chest pain and palpitations
5. A newborn presenting with profound cyanosis
6. A 4-month-old male with multiple fractures
7. A 13-month-old with persistent fever
8. A 24-month-old boy with loss of speech
9. A 2-year-old male with pallor, decreased urine output and edema
10. 29-weeks-of-gestation fetus with worsening anemia
11. A 4-year-old male with abdominal pain
12. A 12-month-old female with picky eating
13. An 8-day-old male infant presenting for weight follow up
14. A newborn with hydrops fetalis
A 9-year-old female with joint pain and swelling
16. An 11 year old male with bruising
17. A 3-year-old female with cough and purulent sputum production
18. A 4-year-old with fever and a rash
19. A 2-week old female infant with vomiting, diarrhea, and poor feeding
20. A 3-year-old female with nausea, vomiting, and progressive abdominal pain
21. An 8-year-old child with snoring and behavioral difficulty in school
22. A 3-year old boy with lower extremity edema, abdominal distension and discomfort
23. A 10-year-old girl with recurrent dysuria, urinary incontinence and increased urinary frequency
24. An 8-month-old male with chronic intermittent cough
25. A 5-year-old Kindergartener who failed a school vision screen
26. A 12-month-old male with a white pupillary reflex
27. A 13-Year-Old Male with Hematemesis
28. A 19-Year-Old Female With Chronic Diarrhea
29. A 16-month-old female with foul smelling diarrhea
30. A 7-week-old male with resected bowel
31. A 3-year-old girl with buccal swelling
32. A Newborn with Hypoglycemia
33. A four-day-old male with yellow skin color
34. A 16-year-old female with nausea, emesis, icterus and abdominal pain
35. An 18 month old male with vomiting and altered mental status
36. A 16-month-old female with refusal to walk
37. A 16 year old female with "cola-colored" urine
38. A 15-month-old male with renal calculi
39. A 17-year-old female with fatigue and yellow eyes
40. An 18-month-old girl with acute-onset refusal to walk
41. A 6-year-old boy with cough and fever
42. A 10-Year-Old Male with Dysphagia
43. A 10-year-old male with fast breathing
44. A 12-month old boy with stridor
45. A 12-year old girl presents with right knee pain
46. A 6-week-old female with persistent jaundice
47. A 20-month-old female with fever and convulsions
48. A 7-week old with apnea
49. A 3-year old boy with worsening rash for five days
50. A 16-year-old female with Down syndrome has abdominal pain and epistaxis
51. A 15-month-old female with left arm pain
52. A 4-month old male infant is brought in for fever and difficulty breathing
53. A 7-year old female with right-sided headache, ear pain and eye deviation
54. A 20-day old premature infant develops feeding intolerance
55. After delivery, a full-term newborn is found lethargic with poor respiratory effort
56. A 4-year old boy has right-side facial weakness
57. A 12-year-old female with rash and joint pain
58. An 11-year-old female with new-onset difficulty swallowing and speaking
59. A newborn with respiratory distress
60. A 3-hour old 31-week premature infant male with tachypnea
Description
Pediatrics Morning Report: Beyond the Pearls is a case-based reference that covers the key material included on the USMLE Step 2 and Step 3, as well as the pediatric clerkship. Focusing on the practical information you need to know, it teaches how to analyze a clinical vignette in the style of a morning report conference, sharpening your clinical decision-making skills and helping you formulate an evidence-based approach to realistic patient scenarios.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 496
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 6th September 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323527873
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323527866
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323498258
About the Authors
Adler Salazar Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Pediatric Residency Program, Pediatric Critical Care Medicine, Assistant Professor of Clinical Pediatrics, Los Angeles County + USC Medical Center, Los Angeles, California
Randall Chan Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Clinical Professor of Pediatrics, Keck School of Medicine at the University of Southern California, Los Angeles, California
Michelle Pietzak Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Head, Pediatric Gastroenterology, Los Angeles County Medical System; Assistant Professor of Clinical Pediatrics, University of Southern California Keck School of Medicine, Los Angeles, California