Pediatrics for the Physical Therapist Assistant

No other textbook gives physical therapy assistants complete, focused insight into their role in treating and managing common pediatric conditions. You'll find coverage of topics ranging from neurological rehabilitation to sports injuries and congenital disorders, as well as in-depth discussions of atypical development and pathologies. Each chapter follows a consistent, well-organized approach that defines each disorder, describes the appropriate physical therapy assessment and intervention, and rounds out the discussion with relevant case study examples based on established practice patterns.