Pediatrics for the Physical Therapist Assistant
1st Edition
Description
No other textbook gives physical therapy assistants complete, focused insight into their role in treating and managing common pediatric conditions. You'll find coverage of topics ranging from neurological rehabilitation to sports injuries and congenital disorders, as well as in-depth discussions of atypical development and pathologies. Each chapter follows a consistent, well-organized approach that defines each disorder, describes the appropriate physical therapy assessment and intervention, and rounds out the discussion with relevant case study examples based on established practice patterns.
Key Features
- Chapters follow a consistent organization, first defining a disorder and then describing the appropriate physical therapy assessment and intervention.
- Case studies provide examples of physical therapy applications to help you connect theory and practice and build strong clinical reasoning skills.
- Special boxes highlight Clinical Signs, Interventions, and Case Studies to alert you to important information within the text.
- Practice patterns and case studies are formatted according to the Guide to Physical Therapy Practice to familiarize you with standardized terminology used in practice.
- Evolve® resources for students provide additional online activities for learning and self-evaluation.
Table of Contents
Part 1: Pediatric Physical Therapy Practice
1. Development
2. Assessments
3. Interventions
4. Transdisciplinary Pediatric Teams
Part 2: Neurologic and Muscular Disorders
5. Cerebral Palsy
6. Traumatic Brain Injury
7. Shaken Baby Syndrome
8. Rheumatic Diseases
Part 3: Congenital Disorders
9. Arthrogryposis Multiple Congenita
10. Down Syndrome
11. Spina Bifida
12. Autism and Autism Spectrum Disorders
Part 4: Other Pediatric Conditions
13. Burns
14. Limb Deficiencies
15. Asthma
16. Sports Injuries
Part 5: Special Considerations for Pediatric Practice
17. Therapeutic Intervention in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit Environment
18. Seating and Mobility
Glossary
Appendix: Answers to Chapter Discussion Questions
Details
- No. of pages:
- 288
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2009
- Published:
- 3rd September 2008
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455757558
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781416069171
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781416047506
About the Author
Roberta O'Shea
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Physical Therapy Department, Governors State University, University Park, IL