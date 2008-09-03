Pediatrics for the Physical Therapist Assistant - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781416047506, 9781455757558

Pediatrics for the Physical Therapist Assistant

1st Edition

Authors: Roberta O'Shea
eBook ISBN: 9781455757558
eBook ISBN: 9781416069171
Paperback ISBN: 9781416047506
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 3rd September 2008
Page Count: 288
Description

No other textbook gives physical therapy assistants complete, focused insight into their role in treating and managing common pediatric conditions. You'll find coverage of topics ranging from neurological rehabilitation to sports injuries and congenital disorders, as well as in-depth discussions of atypical development and pathologies. Each chapter follows a consistent, well-organized approach that defines each disorder, describes the appropriate physical therapy assessment and intervention, and rounds out the discussion with relevant case study examples based on established practice patterns.

Key Features

  • Chapters follow a consistent organization, first defining a disorder and then describing the appropriate physical therapy assessment and intervention.
  • Case studies provide examples of physical therapy applications to help you connect theory and practice and build strong clinical reasoning skills.
  • Special boxes highlight Clinical Signs, Interventions, and Case Studies to alert you to important information within the text.
  • Practice patterns and case studies are formatted according to the Guide to Physical Therapy Practice to familiarize you with standardized terminology used in practice.
  • Evolve® resources for students provide additional online activities for learning and self-evaluation.

Table of Contents

Part 1: Pediatric Physical Therapy Practice

1. Development

2. Assessments

3. Interventions

4. Transdisciplinary Pediatric Teams

Part 2: Neurologic and Muscular Disorders

5. Cerebral Palsy

6. Traumatic Brain Injury

7. Shaken Baby Syndrome

8. Rheumatic Diseases

Part 3: Congenital Disorders

9. Arthrogryposis Multiple Congenita

10. Down Syndrome

11. Spina Bifida

12. Autism and Autism Spectrum Disorders

Part 4: Other Pediatric Conditions

13. Burns

14. Limb Deficiencies

15. Asthma

16. Sports Injuries

Part 5: Special Considerations for Pediatric Practice

17. Therapeutic Intervention in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit Environment

18. Seating and Mobility

Glossary

Appendix: Answers to Chapter Discussion Questions

About the Author

Roberta O'Shea

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor, Physical Therapy Department, Governors State University, University Park, IL

