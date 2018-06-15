Pediatrics for Medical Graduates - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9788131250242, 9788131250259

Pediatrics for Medical Graduates

1st Edition

Authors: Dr. Arun Babu Thirunavukkarasu
eBook ISBN: 9788131250259
Paperback ISBN: 9788131250242
Imprint: Elsevier India
Published Date: 15th June 2018
Page Count: 367
Description

This book is specifically designed to cover undergraduate syllabus and to help medical students preparing for various internal assessment, and university theory exams in Pediatrics. This book will help to understand the basics, will provide you the exact content required during MBBS course. This book has a perfect mix of conceptual and factual elements along with tables and figures to help in easy understanding and retention.

Key Features

  • Includes all topics from ‘Must know’ areas prescribed in syllabus from leading medical universities of India

  • Includes topics from frequently asked questions in various previous year university theory examinations in Pediatrics

  • The content is given in a simple, concise, point-wise format for easy reading and retention.

  • Bulleted points, bold fonts for important keywords, tables, figures, flow charts and coloured clinical images to enhance the reading experience and revision.

  • Recent evidence-based concepts, latest guidelines, and management algorithms are included.

  • Content is thoroughly peer-reviewed independently by subject experts.

  • Free access to online supplementary materials from MedEnact which includes chapter wise MCQs and previous year paediatrics final MBBS theory questions

Table of Contents

Foreword ....................................................................... vii

Preface ............................................................................ ix

Acknowledgement ........................................................ xi

1. Growth and Development................................1

2. Adolescence and Behavioral Disorders.........18

3. Fluid, Electrolytes, and Acid Base

Disturbances.....................................................26

4. Nutrition............................................................39

5. Fetal and Neonatal Medicine.........................55

6. Genetics............................................................. 81

7. Metabolic Disorders.........................................90

8. Immunology and Allergy..............................103

9. Rheumatology................................................ 117

10. Infectious Diseases........................................ 126

11. Hematology................................................... 158

12. Gastrointestinal System................................ 176

13. Cardiovascular System...................................201

14. Diseases of Respiratory System.................... 232

15. Nephrology.................................................... 247

16. Neurology...................................................... 268

17. Endocrinology................................................291

18. Pediatric Oncology......................................... 305

19. Dermatology.................................................. 323

20. Poisoning and Envenomation.................... 334

21. Social Pediatrics............................................. 347

Index......................................................................... 357

About the Author

Dr. Arun Babu Thirunavukkarasu

