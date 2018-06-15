Pediatrics for Medical Graduates
1st Edition
Description
This book is specifically designed to cover undergraduate syllabus and to help medical students preparing for various internal assessment, and university theory exams in Pediatrics. This book will help to understand the basics, will provide you the exact content required during MBBS course. This book has a perfect mix of conceptual and factual elements along with tables and figures to help in easy understanding and retention.
Key Features
- Includes all topics from ‘Must know’ areas prescribed in syllabus from leading medical universities of India
- Includes topics from frequently asked questions in various previous year university theory examinations in Pediatrics
- The content is given in a simple, concise, point-wise format for easy reading and retention.
- Bulleted points, bold fonts for important keywords, tables, figures, flow charts and coloured clinical images to enhance the reading experience and revision.
- Recent evidence-based concepts, latest guidelines, and management algorithms are included.
- Content is thoroughly peer-reviewed independently by subject experts.
- Free access to online supplementary materials from MedEnact which includes chapter wise MCQs and previous year paediatrics final MBBS theory questions
Table of Contents
Foreword ....................................................................... vii
Preface ............................................................................ ix
Acknowledgement ........................................................ xi
1. Growth and Development................................1
2. Adolescence and Behavioral Disorders.........18
3. Fluid, Electrolytes, and Acid Base
Disturbances.....................................................26
4. Nutrition............................................................39
5. Fetal and Neonatal Medicine.........................55
6. Genetics............................................................. 81
7. Metabolic Disorders.........................................90
8. Immunology and Allergy..............................103
9. Rheumatology................................................ 117
10. Infectious Diseases........................................ 126
11. Hematology................................................... 158
12. Gastrointestinal System................................ 176
13. Cardiovascular System...................................201
14. Diseases of Respiratory System.................... 232
15. Nephrology.................................................... 247
16. Neurology...................................................... 268
17. Endocrinology................................................291
18. Pediatric Oncology......................................... 305
19. Dermatology.................................................. 323
20. Poisoning and Envenomation.................... 334
21. Social Pediatrics............................................. 347
Index......................................................................... 357
Details
- No. of pages:
- 367
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier India 2018
- Published:
- 15th June 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier India
- eBook ISBN:
- 9788131250259
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9788131250242