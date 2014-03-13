Pediatrics, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Small Animal Practice - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323287289, 9780323287296

Pediatrics, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Small Animal Practice, Volume 44-2

1st Edition

Authors: Autumn Davidson
eBook ISBN: 9780323287296
eBook ISBN: 9780323371858
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323287289
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 13th March 2014
This issue focuses on pediatric disorders in dogs anf cats. Topics will include: clinical pathology of dogs and cats, pediatric neutering, pediatric immunization, nutrition, seizure disorders, canine pediatric dentistry, pediatric feline upper respiratory disease, neonatal fading syndrome, holistic pediatric medicine, management of the cleft palate, and urinary ectopia. 
"..a valuable addition to my library." Reviewed by Mary Trehy on behalf of European Journal of Companion Animal Practice, June 2015

About the Authors

Autumn Davidson Author

Affiliations and Expertise

University of California, Veterinary Medical Teaching Hospital, Davis, CA

