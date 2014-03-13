Pediatrics, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Small Animal Practice, Volume 44-2

This issue focuses on pediatric disorders in dogs anf cats. Topics will include: clinical pathology of dogs and cats, pediatric neutering, pediatric immunization, nutrition, seizure disorders, canine pediatric dentistry, pediatric feline upper respiratory disease, neonatal fading syndrome, holistic pediatric medicine, management of the cleft palate, and urinary ectopia.

"..a valuable addition to my library." Reviewed by Mary Trehy on behalf of European Journal of Companion Animal Practice, June 2015