Pediatrics, An Issue of Physician Assistant Clinics, Volume 1-4
1st Edition
Description
This issue of Physician Assistant Clinics, guest edited by Brian Wingrove, MHS, PA-C, DFAAPA, Kristyn Lowery, PA-C, and Genevieve DelRosario, PA-C, is devoted to Pediatrics. Articles in this issue include: Car Seat Safety; Current Management of Developmental Hip Dysplasia: What You Should Know about Pediatrics as a Primary Care Health Provider; Common Neuromuscular Disorders in Pediatrics; Formula Formulary: Understanding Differences Among Commonly Used Products; Atrial Septal Defects; Practical Strategies for Asthma Management; Toe Walking; Pediatric Immunization Update; Absence Epilepsy; ADHD; Urinary Tract Infections in the Pediatric Patient; Editorial: The Need for Pediatric Preceptorships for PA Students; and Atopic Dermatitis: A New Dawn.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2016
- Published:
- 30th December 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323463300
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323463294
About the Authors
Brian Wingrove Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Georgia Pediatric Pulmonology Associates
Kristyn Lowery Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh
Genevieve DelRosario Author
Affiliations and Expertise
St. Louis University