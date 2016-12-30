Pediatrics, An Issue of Physician Assistant Clinics, Volume 1-4

This issue of Physician Assistant Clinics, guest edited by Brian Wingrove, MHS, PA-C, DFAAPA, Kristyn Lowery, PA-C, and Genevieve DelRosario, PA-C, is devoted to Pediatrics. Articles in this issue include: Car Seat Safety; Current Management of Developmental Hip Dysplasia: What You Should Know about Pediatrics as a Primary Care Health Provider; Common Neuromuscular Disorders in Pediatrics; Formula Formulary: Understanding Differences Among Commonly Used Products; Atrial Septal Defects; Practical Strategies for Asthma Management; Toe Walking; Pediatric Immunization Update; Absence Epilepsy; ADHD; Urinary Tract Infections in the Pediatric Patient; Editorial: The Need for Pediatric Preceptorships for PA Students; and Atopic Dermatitis: A New Dawn.