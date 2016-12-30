Pediatrics, An Issue of Physician Assistant Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323463294, 9780323463300

Pediatrics, An Issue of Physician Assistant Clinics, Volume 1-4

1st Edition

Authors: Brian Wingrove Kristyn Lowery Genevieve DelRosario
eBook ISBN: 9780323463300
Paperback ISBN: 9780323463294
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 30th December 2016
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This issue of Physician Assistant Clinics, guest edited by Brian Wingrove, MHS, PA-C, DFAAPA, Kristyn Lowery, PA-C, and Genevieve DelRosario, PA-C, is devoted to Pediatrics. Articles in this issue include: Car Seat Safety; Current Management of Developmental Hip Dysplasia: What You Should Know about Pediatrics as a Primary Care Health Provider; Common Neuromuscular Disorders in Pediatrics; Formula Formulary: Understanding Differences Among Commonly Used Products; Atrial Septal Defects; Practical Strategies for Asthma Management; Toe Walking; Pediatric Immunization Update; Absence Epilepsy; ADHD; Urinary Tract Infections in the Pediatric Patient; Editorial: The Need for Pediatric Preceptorships for PA Students; and Atopic Dermatitis: A New Dawn.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2016
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323463300
Paperback ISBN:
9780323463294

About the Authors

Brian Wingrove Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Georgia Pediatric Pulmonology Associates

Kristyn Lowery Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh

Genevieve DelRosario Author

Affiliations and Expertise

St. Louis University

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.