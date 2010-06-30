Pediatric Vascular Neurosurgery, An Issue of Neurosurgery Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781437718409

Pediatric Vascular Neurosurgery, An Issue of Neurosurgery Clinics, Volume 21-3

1st Edition

Authors: Maj Paul Klimo, Jr. Cormac Maher Edward Smith
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437718409
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 30th June 2010
Description

Dr. Paul Klimo, a Neurosurgeon with the Wright-Patterson Medical Center at the Wright-Patterson United States Air Force Base in Ohio guest edits this informative issue on pediatric vascular neurosurgery.  Dr. Klimo and his contributors cover numerous key topics, including normal and abnormal development of the intracranial vascular system, congenital and inherited pediatric neurovascular diseases, diagnosis and management of arteriovenous malformations in children, radiosurgery for pediatric arteriovenous malformations, neurointerventional techniques in children, intracranial cavernous malformations in children, spinal vascular malformations in children, and many more.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Hardcover ISBN:
9781437718409

About the Authors

Maj Paul Klimo, Jr. Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Neurosurgeon, Semmes-Murphey Neurologic and Spine Institute Memphis, Tennessee

Cormac Maher Author

Edward Smith Author

