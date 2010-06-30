Pediatric Vascular Neurosurgery, An Issue of Neurosurgery Clinics, Volume 21-3

Dr. Paul Klimo, a Neurosurgeon with the Wright-Patterson Medical Center at the Wright-Patterson United States Air Force Base in Ohio guest edits this informative issue on pediatric vascular neurosurgery. Dr. Klimo and his contributors cover numerous key topics, including normal and abnormal development of the intracranial vascular system, congenital and inherited pediatric neurovascular diseases, diagnosis and management of arteriovenous malformations in children, radiosurgery for pediatric arteriovenous malformations, neurointerventional techniques in children, intracranial cavernous malformations in children, spinal vascular malformations in children, and many more.