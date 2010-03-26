Pediatric Ultrasound Part 1, An Issue of Ultrasound Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781416063636

Pediatric Ultrasound Part 1, An Issue of Ultrasound Clinics, Volume 4-4

1st Edition

Authors: Brian Coley
Hardcover ISBN: 9781416063636
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 26th March 2010
Description

Ultrasound is an ideal modality for imaging younger patients. Because of the effects of radiation on growing bodies, ultrasound is a safe and versatile option for radiologists to choose. This issue provides a timely overview of the important areas for which ultrasound can be used.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Hardcover ISBN:
9781416063636

About the Authors

Brian Coley Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Departments of Radiology and Pediatrics, University of Cincinnati College of Medicine; Radiologist-in-Chief, Department of Radiology, Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center, Cincinnati, Ohio

