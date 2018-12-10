Pediatric Type II Diabetes
1st Edition
Description
Traditionally considered an adult disorder, type 2 diabetes in children has been steadily increasing in the past several years. This easy-to-read reference presents a succinct overview of clinically-focused topics covering diagnosis, treatment, management, and complications of type 2 diabetes mellitus in pediatric patients. An ideal reference for both pediatric endocrinologists as well as pediatricians, it’s an excellent overview of this fast-changing and complex field.
Key Features
- Covers clinical presentation, diagnostic criteria, screening, and other topics related to diagnosis.
- Discusses complications such as hypertension, retinopathy, depression, PCOS, fatty liver, and more.
- Includes information on medications, lifestyle interventions, and surgical treatment.
- Consolidates today’s available information and experience in this timely area into one convenient resource.
Table of Contents
Section 1: Introduction
1. Pathophysiology of Insulin Resistance and Type II Diabetes
Section 2: Clinical Presentation and Diagnosis
2. Clinical Presentation of Type II Diabetes
3. Diagnostic Criteria for Pediatriac Prediabetes
4. Screening and Diagnosis of Type II Diabetes
5. Maturity Onset Diabetes of the Young (MODY)
Section 3: Complications
6. Hypertension, nephropathy and Type II Diabetes
7. Dyslipidemia and Type II Diabetes
8. Retinopathy and Type II Diabetes
9. Depression and Type II Diabetes
10. PCOS and Type II Diabetes
11. Type II Diabetes and Fatty Liver
Section 4: Treatment
12. Medications for the Treatment of Type II Diabetes
13. Surgical Treatment
Details
- No. of pages:
- 130
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 10th December 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323551397
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323551380
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323662062
About the Author
Grace Kim
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Division of Endocrine, Seattle Children's Hospital, Seattle, Washington