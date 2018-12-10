Pediatric Type II Diabetes - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323551380, 9780323551397

Pediatric Type II Diabetes

1st Edition

Authors: Grace Kim
eBook ISBN: 9780323551397
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323551380
Paperback ISBN: 9780323662062
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 10th December 2018
Page Count: 130
Description

Traditionally considered an adult disorder, type 2 diabetes in children has been steadily increasing in the past several years. This easy-to-read reference presents a succinct overview of clinically-focused topics covering diagnosis, treatment, management, and complications of type 2 diabetes mellitus in pediatric patients. An ideal reference for both pediatric endocrinologists as well as pediatricians, it’s an excellent overview of this fast-changing and complex field.

Key Features

  • Covers clinical presentation, diagnostic criteria, screening, and other topics related to diagnosis.

  • Discusses complications such as hypertension, retinopathy, depression, PCOS, fatty liver, and more.

  • Includes information on medications, lifestyle interventions, and surgical treatment.

  • Consolidates today’s available information and experience in this timely area into one convenient resource.

Table of Contents

Section 1: Introduction

1. Pathophysiology of Insulin Resistance and Type II Diabetes

Section 2: Clinical Presentation and Diagnosis

2. Clinical Presentation of Type II Diabetes

3. Diagnostic Criteria for Pediatriac Prediabetes

4. Screening and Diagnosis of Type II Diabetes

5. Maturity Onset Diabetes of the Young (MODY)

Section 3: Complications

6. Hypertension, nephropathy and Type II Diabetes

7. Dyslipidemia and Type II Diabetes

8. Retinopathy and Type II Diabetes

9. Depression and Type II Diabetes

10. PCOS and Type II Diabetes

11. Type II Diabetes and Fatty Liver

Section 4: Treatment

12. Medications for the Treatment of Type II Diabetes

13. Surgical Treatment

Details

No. of pages:
130
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323551397
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323551380
Paperback ISBN:
9780323662062

About the Author

Grace Kim

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor, Division of Endocrine, Seattle Children's Hospital, Seattle, Washington

